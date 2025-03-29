Algocracy: Government for the New World Order
Algocracy means “rule by algorithm,” and, as James details in this important episode of The Corbett Report podcast, it’s a word that we would do well to become acquainted with.
And, as you will discover in this presentation, algocracy is being seeded into the public consciousness right now by the very same Big Tech broligarchs who are now in a position to implement their plan for locking down society in an AI-run dystopian surveillance nightmare.
A fully sourced and linked transcript, downloadable and audio-only versions are available here.
The Occupy Movement was worldwide and quite radical.
Could it be that ruling psychos initiated their Total Control agenda (Covid, digital enforcement, provoking Russia etc) because Occupy gave them a fright?
Oops. Forgot the link:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/03/the-failures-of-occupy-prefigured-the-successes-of-trump/
The Occupy movement had a twin brother: The Tea Party movement. Both were progenitors of left and right wing populism (and both were highly manipulated by the PTB). The Democrats have a long history of derailing populist movements going back to the Populist Movement of the 1890’s. The GOP, not really. I think this explains why populism was able to break through with Trump. Trump was and is genuinely popular. (Obama was popular until he got into office…)
Maybe. I always thought 9/11 might have been the response by the ruling psychos to the anti-globalization movement, which was gaining strength worldwide until 9/11 completely derailed it.
Rule by numbers or rule by those who write the programs?
(Under supervision of course).