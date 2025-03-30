Do You Think You’ll Ever Know, Now That You Have Handed Your Mind to the Machine?
Edward Curtin
We live in a 24/7 media society of the spectacle where brainwashing is cunning and relentless, and the consuming public is consumed with thoughts and perceptions filtered through electronic media according to the needs and lies of corporate state power.
This propaganda comes in two forms: covert and overt. The latter, and most effective form, comes with a large dose of truth offered rapid-fire by celebrated, authoritative voices via prominent media. The truth is sprinkled with subtle messages that render it sterile.
This has long been the case, but it is even more so in the age of images on screens and digital media where words and images flow away like water in a rapidly moving stream. The late sociologist, Zygmunt Bauman, updating Marx’s famous quote “all that is solid melts into thin air,” called this “liquid modernity.”
Welcome to Operation Pandemonium
See, these experts purport to say: What we tell you is true, but it is impossible to draw definitive conclusions. You must drink the waters of uncertainty forever lest you become a conspiracy nut. But if you don’t want to be so labelled, accept the simplest explanation for matters that disturb you – Occam’s razor, that the truest answer is the simplest – which is always the official explanation. If this sounds contradictory, that is because it is. It is meant to be. We induce schizophrenia.
And it is, these experts suggest, because we live in a world where all knowledge is relative, and you, the individual, like Kafka’s country bumpkin, who in his parable “Before the Law,” tries to get past the doorkeeper to enter the inner sanctum of the Law but is never allowed to pass; you, the individual, must accept the futility of your efforts and accede to this dictum that declares that all knowledge is relative, which is ironically an absolute dictum. It is the Law. The Law of contradictions declared from on high.
Many writers, journalists, and filmmakers, while allegedly revealing truths about the U.S. and its allies’ criminal operations at home and abroad, have for decades slyly conveyed the message that in the end “we will never know the truth,” the real facts – that convincing evidence is lacking.
This refusal to come to conclusions is a sly tactic that keeps many careers safe while besmirching, intentionally or not, the names of serious researchers who reach conclusions based on overwhelming circumstantial evidence (the basis for most murder convictions) and detailed, sourced facts, often using the words of the guilty parties themselves, but are dismissed with the CIA weaponized term “conspiracy theorists.”
This often escapes the average person who does not read footnotes and sources, if they even read books. They read screens and the mainstream media, which should now be understood to include much of the “alternative” media. And they watch all sorts of films.
But this “we will never know” meme, this false mystery, is shrewdly and often implicitly joined to another: That we do know because the official explanation of events is true and only nut cases would believe otherwise. Propaganda by paradox. Operation chaos.
The JFK Assassination and the Release of Files
There are so many examples of this, with that of President Kennedy’s assassination being a foundational one. In this case, as with the current phony Trump release of more JFK assassination files, the ongoing “mystery” is always reinforced with the implicit or explicit presupposition that Lee Harvey Oswald killed Kennedy, but yet implying that there are more mysteries to explore forever because “people” are paranoid.
(Trump’s position, as he recently told interviewer Clay Travis, is that he has always believed Oswald assassinated Kennedy, but he wonders if he may have had help.)
They are paranoid not because of government and media lies, but because “popular culture” (not highbrow) has created paranoia. To spice this up, there is often the suggestion that President Kennedy was assassinated on the orders of the Mob, LBJ, Cuba, or Israel, when the facts overwhelmingly confirm it was organized and carried out by the CIA. A. O. Scott’s recent front page article in The New York Times in response to the JFK files release – “JFK, Blown Away, What Else Do I Have to Say?” (the title appropriately taken from a very fast-paced Billy Joel song and video) – is a perfect example of such legerdemain.
Thus the ruse to keep debating the assassination, get the latest documents, etc. to satisfy “people’s” insatiable paranoia. To pull out CIA fallback stories 2, 3, or even 4 when all else fails. Dr. Martin Schotz, the JFK researcher, rightly compares this to George Orwell’s definition of Crimestop:
‘Crimestop’ means the faculty of stopping short, as though by instinct, at the threshold of any dangerous thought. It includes the power of not grasping analogies, of failing to perceive logical errors, or misunderstanding the simplest arguments if they are inimical to [the powers that be]… and of being bored or repelled by any train of thought which is capable of leading in a heretical direction. ‘Crimestop’, in short, means protective stupidity.
It’s the crazy people’s fault, not Scott’s or those who back him up at The Times, a newspaper that has been lying about the JFK assassination from day one. The same goes for the assassinations of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, et al., and so many key events in U.S. history. It is a game of creating mental chaos by claiming we do know because the official explanation is correct but we don’t know because people have been infected with paranoia. If only people were not so paranoid! Unlike us at The Times, goes the implicit message.
The Epistemological Games of Certain Filmmakers
It is well known that people today are watching far more streaming film series and movies than they are reading books. That someone would lucubrate with pen in hand over a footnoted book on an important issue is now as rare as someone without a cell phone.
The optical-electronic eye-ear screen connection rules most lives, mental and sensory. Marshall McLuhan, if a bit premature while referring in 1962 to Pierre Teilhard de Chardin – the French philosopher, paleontologist, and Jesuit priest – wrote sixty-three years ago in The Gutenberg Galaxy:
Instead of tending towards a vast Alexandrian library the world has become a computer, an electronic brain, exactly as an infantile piece of science fiction. And as our senses have gone outside us, Big Brother goes inside. [my emphasis] So, unless aware of this dynamic, we shall at once move into a phase of panic terrors, exactly befitting a small world of tribal drums, total interdependence, and superimposed co-existence.… Terror is the normal state of any oral society, for in it everything affects everything all the time.
Four years ago this month, I wrote an article – “You Know We’ll Never Know, Don’t You?” – about a new BBC documentary film series by the acclaimed British filmmaker, Adam Curtis, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head: An Emotional History of the Modern World.”
The series is a pastiche film filled with seven plus hours of fleeting, fragmented, and fascinating archived video images from the BBC archives where Curtis has worked for decades, accompanied by Curtis’s skeptical commentary about “a world where anything could be anything because there was no meaning anywhere.” These historical images jump from one seemingly disconnected subject to another to reinforce his point. He says it is “pointless to try to understand the meaning of why things happen.” He claims that we are all living as if we are “on an acid trip.”
While not on an acid trip which I have never taken, I was reminded of this recently as I watched a new documentary – Chaos: The Manson Murders (2025) – by the equally famous U.S. documentary filmmaker, Erroll Morris, a film about the CIA’s mind control operation, MKULTRA, and its use of LSD. As everyone knows, the CIA is that way-out hippie organization from Virginia that is always intent on spreading peace, love, and good vibes.
While the content of their films differs, Curtis’s wide-ranging and Morris’s focused on Manson and the book by Tom O’Neil, Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties, I was struck by both filmmakers tendency to obfuscate while titillating their audience with footage and information that belies their conclusions about not knowing. In this regard, Curtis is the most overt and extreme.
Morris does not use Curtis’s language, but he makes it explicit at Chaos’s end that he doesn’t believe Tom O’Neill’s argument in his well-researched book that Charles Manson was part of a CIA mind-control experiment led by the psychiatrist, Dr. Lewis Jolyon “Jolly” West. West worked in 1967 for the CIA on MKULTRA brainwashing projects in a Haight Ashbury clinic during the summer of love, using LSD and hypnosis, when Manson lived there and was often in the clinic with his followers.
On April 26, 1964, West also just “happened” to visit the imprisoned Jack Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald in the Dallas Police Department, and when West emerged from the meeting, he immediately declared that in the preceding 48 hours Ruby had become “positively insane” with no chance that this “unshakeable” and “fixed” lunacy could be reversed. What happened between the two men we do not know – for there were no witnesses – but one might assume West used his hypnotic skills and armamentarium of drugs that were integral to MKULTRA’s methods.
MKULTRA
MKULTRA was a sinister and secret CIA mind-control project, officially started in 1953 but preceded by Operation Bluebird, which was renamed Operation Artichoke. These operations started right after WW II when U.S. intelligence worked with Nazi doctors to torture Russians and others to reveal secrets. They were brutal. MKULTRA was run by Dr. Sidney Gottlieb and was even worse. He was known as the “Black Sorcerer.” With the formula for LSD, the CIA had an unlimited amount of the drug to use widely, which it did. It figured prominently in MKULTRA mind control experiments along with hypnosis.
Tom O’Neill sums it up thus:
The agency hoped to produce couriers who could imbed hidden messages in their brains, to implant false memories and remove true ones in people without their awareness, to convert groups to opposing ideologies, and more. The loftiest objective was the creation of hypno-programmed assassins. . . . MKULTRA scientists flouted this code [the Nuremberg Code that emerged from the Nuremberg trials of Nazis] constantly, remorselessly – and in ways that stupefy the imagination. Their work encompassed everything from electronic brain stimulation to sensory deprivation to ‘induced pain’ and ‘psychosis.’ They sought ways to cause heart attacks, severe twitching, and intense cluster headaches. If drugs didn’t do the trick, they’d try master ESP, ultrasonic vibrations, and radiation poisoning. One project tried to harness the power of magnetic fields. [my emphasis]
In 1973 during the Watergate scandal, CIA Director William Helms ordered all MKULTRA documents destroyed. Most were, but some were forgotten, and in the next few years, Seymour Hersh reported about it and the Senate Church Committee went further. They discovered records that implicated forty-four universities and colleges in the experiments, eighty institutions, and 185 researchers, Louis West among them. The evil cat and its large litter were out of the bag.
MKULTRA allegedly ended in 1973. But only the most naïve would think it did not continue under a different form. In 1964, McLuhan wrote that “the medium is the message.” The new medium that was developed in the decades since has been effectively pointed straight at the brain as you watch the screens. And the message?
Tom O’Neill’s Powerful Case
While admitting that he has not conclusively proven his thesis because he has never been able to confirm Manson and West being together, O’Neill amasses a tremendous amount of convincing circumstantial evidence in his book that makes his case very strong that they were, and that Manson’s ability to get his followers to kill for him was the result of MKULTRA mind control and the use of LSD, which he used extensively and which was introduced by the CIA and used by West. Both men had an inexhaustible amount of the mind-altering drug to use on their victims.
This is the subject of Morris’s film, wherein he interviews O’Neill on camera, who explains the extraordinary fact that Manson was able to mesmerize his followers to kill for him without remorse or shame. They “couldn’t get him out of their heads,” even many years later. This was, of course, the goal of MKULTRA – through the use of brainwashing and drugs – to create “Manchurian Candidates.”
This case has much wider ramifications than the sensational 1969 Hollywood murders for which Manson and his followers were convicted; for clearly Manson’s “family” that carried out the murders on his orders appeared in every way to be under hypnotic control. How did a two-bit, ex-con, pipsqueak, minor hanger-on musician learn to accomplish exactly what MKULTRA spent so many years working on?
Yet at the end of his film, Morris makes a concluding comment without even a nod to the possibility that O’Neill is correct. He says he doesn’t believe O’Neill. I found it very odd, jarring, as though O’Neill had been set up for this denouement, which I think he had.
But at the same time I recognized it as Morris’s method of setting up and then undermining the narrative protagonists in his films that are ostensibly about getting to factual truths but never do; they are stories about how all we ever have are endless interpretations and the unknowable, confounded by human fallibility. Everything is lost in the fog of Morris’s method, which is no accident.
Frank Olson
I then found an interview that O’Neill did in 2021 in which he said he pulled out of Morris’s film proposal because Morris wanted to make a film that combined the Frank Olson story (a CIA biologist) with his about Manson.
In the interview, O’Neill said he knew Eric Olson, Frank Olson’s son, who has spent a lifetime proving that the CIA murdered his father in 1953, but he didn’t explain why he pulled out of the project. However, he appears extensively throughout Chaos, being interviewed on camera by Morris, only to be undermined at the end. Why he eventually agreed to be part of the project I do not know.
I am certain he has seen Wormwood (2017), Morris’s acclaimed (they are all acclaimed) Netflix film series about the biologist/ CIA agent Frank Olson and his son, Eric Olson’s heroic lifelong quest to prove that the CIA murdered his father because he had a crisis of conscience about the agency’s use of torture, brainwashing, LSD, and US biological weapons use in Korea, much of it in association with Nazis.
The evidence is overwhelming that Frank Olson did not jump from a NYC hotel window in 1953 but was drugged with LSD to induce hallucinations and paranoia, smashed in the head, and thrown out by the CIA. [Read this and view this] Despite such powerful evidence available to him before making Wormwood, in another example of Morris’s method, he disagrees with Eric Olson’s decades of conclusive research that his father was murdered.
Conclusion
Filmmakers like Adam Curtis and Erroll Morris are examples of a much larger and dangerous phenomenon. Their emphases on the impossibility of knowing – this seeming void in the human mind, an endless acid trip down a road of kaleidoscopic interpretations – is much larger than them. It is deeply imbedded in today’s society.
One of the few areas in which we are said to be able to know anything for certain is in the area of partisan politics. Here knowingness is the rule and the other side is always wrong. Fight, fight, fight for the home team! Here the nostalgia for “knowledge” is encouraged, as if we don’t live in a 24/7 media society of the spectacle where brainwashing is cunning and relentless, and the consuming public is consumed with thoughts and perceptions filtered through electronic media according to the needs and lies of corporate state power.
With the arrival of the electronic digital life, “knowledge” is now screening. If you don’t want to confirm McLuhan’s prediction – “as our senses have gone outside us, Big Brother goes inside” – it behooves everyone to step back into the lamplight to read and study books. And take a walk in nature without your machine. You might hear a little bird call to you.
As hard as it is to know that what’s known is even knowable, it is degrees harder for most people to care whether what they know is knowable. People fix on whatever they knew first. A character in Stendahl’s “The Charterhouse of Parma” expresses the essential conundrum of knowledge by noting that what she decides tomorrow will be no more accurate than what she decides today, so why change her mind.
We are doomed, doomed I tell you!!
Well done. Thank you. Yes, go within, consciousness is our ONLY salvation.
And here’s one way to do that:
They play different games from us
Those ghouls in suits
We play with counters and dice
They play with lives
Good ol’ Lennon. He tried, he did something, he involved himself in the matter.
It was Dylan who changed the Beatles. Dylan visited Beatles in London, looked around and said, “but you guys have nothing to say, Beatles is just a playbook”.
This made a deep impression on Beatles at that time where Dylan was the big and real deal. Lennon changed, George changed, Paul was the bright guy, and Ringo could only play drums. Help https://yandex.ru/video/preview/1531120900467733828 .
TV (Talmudvision) is the mightiest mind control weapon in the arsenal of earth’s kosher overlords. That and I(Idiot)phones have the goyim in a digitized, death-dream trance.
I should know the psychology behind this phenomenon, but I do not. It has definitely perplexed me to no end.”
It’s simple. Repetitive content.
Repetitive words and phrases hijack the subconscious mind, bypassing the conscious mind. The subconscious mind collates repetition. Words. Phrases. Signs. Symbols. Moving imagery. Messages. That controls all human behavior, not the rational conscious mind. The subconscious mind, conformity and mimicry
The individual always copies and mimics the group. This is a learning mechanism and a safety mechanism. But since we don’t have any actual predators besides the cryptocracy trying to cull us, that’s why they constantly (repetition) tell us they are keeping us safe, when the opposite’s true.
Because until an individual understands brainwashing and mind control techniques, social engineering and hypnosis, they don’t realize they aren’t really making their decisions, let alone rational decisions.
Have you seen the Asch conformity experiments? Most will conform, even going against what they know to be correct, in order to avoid the discomfort of not fitting in with the group. The need to please and conform, (we are social animals) in order to become a brainwashed slave is achieved early: Through the school and education system. Through organized religions and through generations of trauma and dysfunction, and through the process of artificial scarcity.
If a fear based control is added to the conformity-group peer pressure, then the control of human behavior becomes even more effective.
Governments have all the data. All the models and all the experiments. They control the entirety of humanity through artificial hierarchies, artificial persons (corporations) with artificial laws. Then the cult members enforcers, officers, employees and agents, farm the human capital, that backs all currencies.
Governments and the web of corporations, agencies, think tanks and NGOs they collude and racketeer with, can predict and model all your behavior merely from collecting your internet data, your spending data, your habits, likes, dislikes, family background etc.
Because they can model human behavior on a regional, cultural, demographic or supranational scale, that’s how they can so easily control and farm entire populations. If nearly all the information fed to you in the media is false, how do you determine what part or percentage is truth? Seek more knowledge. Seek more understanding of all the techniques used against you and your neighbor.
Because the cryptocracy control all opposition groups by placing their members ahead of time in all their operations, they lead strays back to the herd, and there’s nobody left to challenge the lies, the deceptions, the mind control, or expose the hoaxes and the iniquity.
The cryptocracy supply ALL the leaders of all opposition groups.
“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”
Outsiders and non-cult members aren’t allowed near positions where truths could be exposed. Thus, there likely aren’t any real coups, real rebellions, real terrorists or real revolutions.
“History is a set of lies agreed upon.”
If Trump thinks it was Oswald, presumably he also thinks it was Bin Laden. Did anyone reading this actually vote for this clown?
Trump only do what a President must do. There is doubt about the official story about Oswald, all right.?Send out the 80 000 secret papers in the archive and let us see.
Trump has other things to do than making police investigations. Its the Police’s job.
The Public interest in the case is not Trump’s job either. Its the MSM’s job.
For free speech we have Alternative Media (controlled opposition) to control them. Fixed.
A good expose of an oft used and very effective technique.
Hoomins think their intelligence is different from animal intelligence.
(“Only hoomins would think that !” … (Animal anon) …
I was duped and took lsd to be a rebel.
Following bands and hurt over JFK.
Many ended up on heroin and lost.
I still insist on 2+2=4. To know. I know. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHAuGA7gqFU two & two
Well, I know a psyop when I see one:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/teslas-set-fire-molotov-cocktails-shot-las-vegas-attack-rcna196942
Trump’s reaction will be either ridiculously OTT (like 20 years in Guantanamo, cheered on the MAGA dummies who don’t realise they’ll be on the receiving end one day) or ridiculously underwhelming with these people serving little time and then becoming rich celebrities if they’re caught at all.
Won’t somebody think of the virtue-signallers who bought Teslas to “save the planet” and now have to figure out how to disguise their car brand?
One of the key strategies of mind control is adjusting peoples’ perspective on the sequence of events. Even with something as inconsequential as a car make, we look past the history of the company and how it effectively made mass market electric vehicles possible to use it to focus on just one person.
The original Henry Ford didn’t actually invent cars or actually design a car but developed the concept of an affordable, mass produced, vehicle Musk didn’t personally invent cars, electric vehicles or their components. He just proved it was possible, and he did it in the teeth of ferocious opposition, a notable achievement. Ford’s ethics and politics were dubious — he was an unabashed anti-semite and very supportive of fascism and its anti-organized labor policies. Musk is showing similar unwholesome traits but just as the vehicles that bear his name really represent the efforts of many thousands of people, not him personally Ford’s vehicles are nothing to do with the pogroms of the 1930s. “Its just the way we do business” — unwholesome, to be sure, but its all over if you care to look.
So I’m stop the Tesla bashing. They’re actually fine vehicles although I think from a technology, quality and price perspective BYD is starting to run rings around them. (So if you want yet another Chinese company squashing what’s still an American company, keep up the politicizing Tesla).
The electric vehicle is a gimmick, nothing more. Considering everything that goes into producing the batteries, the cars offer no real carbon reduction – which is the supposed goal. All they’ve done, really, is to open up new fields for exploitation of indigenous peoples. “We’ll coup whoever we want!” saith the Muskrat. Hmm, maybe he meant “coupe,” not “coup.”
I have adopted a mindset of “be calm, wait and see”. Not reacting to each new stimulus (mind fuckery), helps to watch the big picture rationally and keep your sanity.
A dreamer – https://youtu.be/9SwQ9iavJeI ? I prefer to act to not be touched https://youtu.be/ici5B3cYGsU .
Why do you and others talk like this is relatively new?
Before the CIA, before LSD, before Orwell’s big brother we had similar things.
It’s always been where the predator class, whether clergy, scientists, kings, emperora were able to drive humans into committing atrocities and forcing group think on others.
The biggest crazy shit is that they’re using these JFK files to blame the CIA for making a brainwashed assassin that did an impossible task that was accomplished by other shooters.
Same with COVID…. Why are so many believing in lab leak when we know that until the toxic jabs, it was just a freaking flu?
Probably the biggest mindf#*+ry is the belief of so many throughout the ages that we are being sent off to war to a foreign land to fight for our freedom.
“Disinfo, Spergs, & Shills” [sic!]
https://rumble.com/v6ray2u-disinfo-spergs-and-shills-know-more-news-w-adam-green-feat.-brandon-martine.html
It is a great pleasure to listen to these two “experts”. Although a cognitive dissonance that is difficult to bridge quickly sets in for the reasonably awake listener. There is something grotesque when two people meet who contradict each other so strongly that they emphasize it as “common ground”.
Brandy, for example, calls all those whose main subject is the Jews “JQ-tards”. Paradoxically, Adam Green, of all people, has no other theme except Jews. He even managed to include the word Jews four times in a single sentence, and it was probably mentioned at least dozens of times in the stream.
Somewhere it says you become what you hate. Take feminists, for example, whose main enemy – masculinity – ends up resembling them more than feminitinty. Green’s main enemy is “Rabbi Jesus”, as he calls him, whom he fights with every fiber of his heart. Has he even outwardly transformed himself into him without intending to?
Paradoxically, he himself looks more like a fictional Jesus from a painted church window than any kind of “Viking”, as the symbols and fonts he uses are supposed to suggest. He even appears to be drinking “holy water” from a preserving glass.
He is wearing a yellow T-shirt (Trump with skullface) under a blue suit jacket. A hidden statement for the highly corrupt Ukraine and its Jewish “actor-president”? For me, it would be unthinkable to take sides with Ukraine because the EU, and with it all member states and their media, is doing the same.
Brandy, who this time appears in a pitch-black turtleneck sweater as if he has just come from his own funeral, but which perfectly matches his southern Mediterranean hair and stubbly beard color, emphasizes that Zelensky is not Jewish for the simple reason that he is married to a Christian and had his children baptized in a church.
Brandy says at one point that he was “in Spain at the time, where you weren’t allowed to say everything”, which suggests that he is now back in his birthplace of Canada (why else would he be wearing a turtleneck sweater at this time of year?). He must have moved at least four times in the last three years (at whose expense?):
first from Canada to Ceuta, where he worked as a teacher at a British language school for “refugee” Africans (while greeting his few fans in his videos with the Hitler salute after work), then from Ceuta to Bulgaria, which he unintentionally revealed from the location of his Twitter account pictured, then from Bulgaria to Spain, and now from Spain back to Canada?
Or is he now in another country north of the subpolar circle? Because unlike Green, who is speaking in daylight, his room is lit by artificial light, which suggests a large time gap, but perhaps he has just closed the curtains as usual. But why then the loud “migrant” sounding female voices that can be heard so clearly at several points in the video during his answers? Has he now ended up in a home for asylum seekers?
You can see them: Standing and cheering for Trump, Clinton, Biden. Lined up in there thousands with union flags cheering and waiting for a glimpse of Charles or Camilla.
Countless morons singing God save the King.
Who are these clowns? Have they nothing better to do ffs.
Oh look Megan and Harry are wearing matching outfits. Or the King sends his condolences to this or that. The King doesnt give a fk.
The sooner we realise all these idiots are not there for us, the quicker we get back to reality.
Valid points, but is it necessary to just look down on them? Look here, if this system they put in place to create sheeple using the natural inherent qualities of humanity did not work, we would be seeing different results. The fact it does work, and you and I can keep apart from it just shows there is hope. They need help to understand if they are willing. The rest we have to write off a collateral damage, and don’t let us fall with them. They will be the first to fall and the harbingers of what is in store for the rest of us.
A great resource – thank you!
Any such abomination as a “moral bioenhancement program” is ipso facto immoral.