This Week in the New Normal #98
Facial recognition in supermarkets, police raids on church halls and transphobic toddlers.
1. Facial Recognition in Supermarkets
In the UK recently we’ve been hearing a lot about the plague of shoplifting. In January, the BBC reported that shoplifters were “brazen and out of control”.
And today we found out why…
Today, Monday 31st March, Asda has begun trialling Live Facial Recognition at five stores in Greater Manchester to assess how this technology can be used to improve colleague and customer safety in store.
The trial comes at a time when retailers are facing an epidemic of retail crime. According to the BRC trade body, there are more than 2,000 incidents of violence and abuse against shopworkers every day – a threefold increase since 2020.
It’s always so predictable, isn’t it?
Sure, it’s just a trial in one city. But that’s just the beginning.
2. Quaking in their jackboots
The Metropolitan Police raided a Quaker meeting hall in force to arrest six women eating hummus. This is the world we live in now.
The meeting was being held by a group called Youth Demand, and was apparently to do with climate change and Palestine and…you know, the kind of thing youth political groups talk about while they eat their hummus.
The arrests were made by more than thirty officers, and the six women were charged with “suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance”.
The charge is bullshit, obviously. The raid is bullshit too. Honestly, “Youth Demand”, with their climate change action and hummus is, also, hilariously, bullshit. But it doesn’t matter if you agree with them, or if they even exist. As always, the precedent and principle are the problem.
3. It’s the eating bugs thing again
“Adjust your disgust”, says the headline of this piece in Aeon magazine. Adding in the subhead:
The future of food is nutritious and sustainable – if we can overcome our instinctual revulsion to insects and lab-grown meat”
I won’t bore you with the details, you already know them.
Meanwhile, in China, the annual meeting of top lawmakers discussed the need to “boost national biotech capacity and introduce a novel food framework”.
One official, in a statement to the National People’s Congress, expressed the need to “expand the boundaries of food resources” including “in-depth exploration, nutritional evaluation, and industrial production of alternative proteins”.
The pattern is repeating worldwide, quieter than a couple of years ago, but no less recognizable.
Bugs and goo, man. It’s gonna be bugs and goo all the way down.
BONUS: Ragebait of the week
A story doing the rounds right now is that a toddler was suspended from their nursery for being “transphobic”, and everyone is very cross. If you dig into the specifics of the story you find something very interesting…there aren’t any.
The toddler and school are unnamed. The supposedly offensive behaviour unspecified. It didn’t even happen this year – supposing it happened at all. It’s a statistic pulled from a report on all school suspensions in the 23/24 academic year.
And, like all statistics – most particularly government issued statistics – may be entirely made up. But that hasn’t stopped anyone being very cross.
It’s not all bad…
Some good news from the UK this week, where we might be seeing the highly controversial Assisted Dying bill delayed for a couple of years.
The pushback comes as the bill is subject to last-minute changes such as swapping out the judicial review for an expert panel and lowering the age limitations.
Personally, I think they need a new spokesperson. Kim Leadbetter comes over as callous and absurd whenever she speaks publicly, not least when she says the problem with assisted suicide and coercion is that families might wrongly coerce their relative into staying alive too long…
Kim Leadbeater claims that convincing a loved one not to take their own life is ‘coercion’. Seriously? 😧 pic.twitter.com/XBWMmQbMxE
— Right To Life UK (@RightToLifeUK) March 28, 2025
While we’re being positive, here’s Bob Moran’s latest cartoon:
— Bob Moran (@bobscartoons) March 31, 2025
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention new “studies” praising polyamorous couples or Javier Milei supposedly releasing all of Argentina’s documents concerning the NAZIs that fled there after WWII.
*
an epidemic of retail crime
That calls for improved security vapourware, of course. It certainly does not call for a review of poverty, non-BS economics and police performance.
I read the BBC article twice and couldn’t find a reference to hummus. ???
Regarding the supermarket facial recognition. As usual Australia is leading the world in being Hell. With supermarkets simply detaining/locking in whoever whenever they like. Thereafter something about theft and keeping you safe
Before anyone wastes energy wondering about the ‘legalities’ of illegal detainment or false imprisonment…cast your mind back to COVID. We know what the law is who it harms and who it helps and when it’s real and when it’s complicated but one thing for sure it isn’t for ordinary people who shop for food.
The more absurd it gets, the better.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit
In the event folks haven’t seen it a massive timeline project can be found here:
Timeline to Covid Tyranny – Part One: Constructing the Biosecurity Empire (1999–2018)
“The processes that led to the covid tyranny have not been properly revealed for what they are. Indeed, they are still in motion. The notion that we are out of the woods is an illusion. All the administrative, legislative, and financial infrastructure built before and during the covid era is intact. Thus, emergency countermeasures could return with the flip of the switch. We could once again be forced to bear the brunt of draconian decrees and repressive measures mandated by public health authorities.
For these reasons, it is vital we not forget what happened in the years 2020 through 2023. We must understand the covid campaign was not an isolated episode but, rather, a highly organized undertaking disguised as a public health emergency. This multi-faceted structural event was the culmination of the Deep State’s decades-old determination to institute a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—to salvage their crumbling financial empire and usher in a complete transformation of society.”
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/timeline-to-covid-tyranny/
Timeline to Covid Tyranny – Part Two: The Year 2019 and The Coming Storm
“INTRODUCTION- Appreciating the full impact of the covid “shock and awe” campaign requires an understanding of not only the extensive planning that went into constructing the massive pandemic machine but also an awareness of how today’s healthcare management systems are being exploited to funnel trillions of dollars into the coffers of the world’s banker barons, pharmaceutical industry, and global ruling elites.
Put another way, without an external threat like a “killer virus,” without the Covid-19 smokescreen, this massive financial collapse and historic wealth transfer would be seen for what it was: colossal theft by the ruling aristocracy of financial fraudsters.
…
As I wrote in my January 2, 2023, article for Off-Guardian, “That’s the coup: global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the states in order to hand over public assets to private investors. This allows the ruling class to mop up properties (bankrupted small businesses, foreclosed homes, etc.) in order to stake limitless claims on everything in the world.”
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/timeline-to-covid-tyranny-2/
Part Three will cover the 2020 “shock and awe” campaign of Covid-19 in great detail.
I believe it’s safe to assume that the covid exercise achieved everything it was designed to achieve, and more. And that there are many more follow-up steps and building blocks in the pipeline. For now, the protagonists have dispersed to their comfy retirements and Stanford fellowships. The media is even acknowledging injuries and other harmful effects. But the agenda hasn’t gone away. And 80% of the populace will once again mask up with relish if their morning TV hosts tell them to.