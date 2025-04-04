…and here comes the Online Safety Act
Kit Knightly
The UK’s Online Safety Act officially came into force two weeks ago, and they have wasted no time using it.
Alternative social media network Gab has already been threatened with a massive fine for its supposed failures to “police speech” on its platform. Anecdotes are piling up, small forums and communities blocking access from the UK for fear of attracting OfCom’s ire and the like.
But rest assured, an OfCom spokesperson promised the Telegraph they would “only take action where it is proportionate and appropriate”. So that’s alright.
The Financial Times headlines…
UK to crack down on illegal content across social media
It’s a bland piece of dishonesty by omission, pretending to objectivity even as it hides behind language. They only specifically mention child porn and terrorism and other criminal behaviour as “illegal content”, but don’t mention that the act is about far more than child porn and drugs.
It has entire sections dedicated to “false communication offenses” – meaning publishing material the state has deemed “misinformation”, and a second section specifically and explicitly giving newspapers and media companies immunity from those offences.
Nobody is talking about any of that, though, because fortunately enough Adolescence came out at the exact same time the act came into force, and has totally steered the national conversation on this topic while flooding social media with “concerned mothers” who really want the government to “take action”.
That’s right, the formerly-creeping now-galloping authoritarianism is a great thing because we need to save our children from…whatever.
From across the pond, Donald Trump and JD Vance are happily playing heel on this issue, with officials from their administration (allegedly) suggesting OSA impacts on free expression might threaten a trade deal or result in more dreaded tariffs.
This is all positioning, of course. It’s standard stuff. Trump is against the OSA, so to millions of entirely brainwashed people, that automatically makes it A Good Thing.
It also allows for editorials like this one in the Guardian, headlining “The Guardian view on online safety: don’t let Trump dictate the terms of debate”. Now Keir Starmer can “stand up to the bully Trump” by refusing to “water down” the “protections”.
The predictable charities and pundits are all “appalled” at the idea of “watering down” the OSA “protections”, and their suggested alternative – which won’t happen – is a complete social media ban for children.
They’ve tried that gambit in Australia already, and it’s not really a social media ban so much as it’s an excuse to end online anonymity.
How do you ban children? You can’t, not without making everyone prove their age.
The “compromise” option is that we don’t ban children, but then we would need to know who is and isn’t a child in order to best protect them from radicalization and hate speech…so everyone better prove their age.
And, of course, all this needing to prove your age stuff flows neatly into a government-issued digital identity.
Some people even suggest that it should be illegal for anyone under 16 to own a smartphone.
How do you enforce that? Well, you’d need to prove your age (and therefore your identity) to own a cell phone, so buh-bye pre-paid anonymous phones. (They really don’t mind leaning into the “Oi mate, you got a license for that?” meme, apparently.)
Usually I would dismiss this as one of those ridiculously extreme positions designed to make the actual goal seem more palatable, but I could actually see this one going ahead. After all, we don’t want kids wandering around with access to the internet 24/7, where they could fact-check teachers in real time for example.
And because it’s just rules, and they love having more rules.
That’s our “new normal” in a nutshell, isn’t it? More and more rules for rules’ sake.
OffGuardian will carry on warning anyone who’ll listen while we can, but with the Online Safety Act out in force and taking no prisoners, who can say how long that might be?
One thing for certain, if this digital id came into effect, most forums would be empty, twitter would be dead, the videos and posts would never go orchestration viral.
Trending would end.
The so called experts including alt msm plus blogs will see a huge reduction of analytics which relates to money.
Your helping selling the fact that the internet is some amazing huge thing that everyone is on.
50.000 so called subscribers and how many comments.? less than 100 and most are bots or multi posters working for the intelligence services selling MSM and MSM + talking points i.e Jesus, migrants, Blame Keir, Blame Trump, Blame little square, Blame Moslems,
I remember pre internet, I recall shopping in real shops.
This fake new digital world with its fake viewer counts ends the minute I turn the laptop off. it main use is escapism to deal with the madness of the world we find our selves in.
The biggest thing on this internet is porn and wannabee celebrity’s with there fake sub counts and that sums up the internet which brings me to Your hero.
Ron DeSantis signed an age-verification law
anti-porn dome in Florida,
Dec 26, 2024 — The law will require viewers of online pornography in Florida to first verify their age by uploading their “government identity documents”
To people on this site it all makes perfect sense.
The drama, the ‘online safety bill’ digital ID, joining the dots is a no-braner.
Thing is, the amount of people falling for this is astonishing.
I was talking to a TDS jab-fan the other day who was mesmerised and terrified at the same time about the biggest threat to life and limb in the Uk – knife weilding adolescent white boys.
Oh, and he can’t wait for the reassurance of compulsory digital ID.
Meanwhile, in the US, Trump is waging his own little war against free speech — this one not for ‘the safety of the children’, but rather in support of Israel’s genocide in Palestine.
The light has gone out in the West, I’m afraid. Will it stay out forever, I wonder? 😢
The part about Trump being the “bad guy” who opposes the Online Safety Act is full of nuance. First off, we in America do not see Trump as opposing censorship but rather fully embracing it. Which makes it appear none of his staff showed him the memo.
But then, Trump seems utterly bored with such issues as online porn or devious chatbots. It’s only what affects him personally that matters in America. Now he might be afraid his special Trumpian X and related accounts will be interfered with and Brits will be deprived of his great wisdom. That lapse could cause the entire West to collapse into a Bidenesque horror show. Can’t have that.
“First off, we in America…”
Who is this “we” of whom you speak?