UK MP’s call for digital identity to “tackle illegal immigration”

It turns out that the solution to illegal immigration is instituting a nationwide system of digital identity, issued to every baby at birth and containing all your social, education, financial, medical, and employment information.

At least, according to the 40 or so Labour MPs who co-signed an open letter calling for such a system.

Of course, that digital ID could solve the immigration “problem” should come as no surprise. After all, it can solve every “problem”.

It can make sure our elections aren’t rigged. It can protect our children on the internet. It can prevent the spread of disease. It can lower crime. It can tackle truancy and benefit fraud. It can government eliminate inefficiency.

Oh, it’s good for the economy too!

Yay!

Digital Identity is the Swiss Army knife of political policy. It has an attachment for everything, even funny-shaped ones you never use.

That’s why virtually every government in virtually every nation on Earth is keen to get one set up, to make life easier and safer for all of us.

And for no other reason.

This is nothing new. They’ve been saying it for years, but this louder and prouder, and worthy of note for that.