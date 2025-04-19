I’ll tell you another pet peeve of mine—people who ask me why it is important to know the truth if I can’t do anything about it.

I find it strange that people do not seek truth for truth’s sake.

Sure, there are times when you really do not need to know the truth about something. How much time would you spend, and how important would it be to you, to know which dog tore up your newspaper when you have more than one dog? (Newspaper? How old am I?) Or if your mom and dad really did conceive you out of wedlock? Or if Grandpa wears briefs or boxers?

I am also not a fan of knowing things about my body from a health perspective if the only course of action would be to pump toxic chemicals into it with a 2% chance of a cure. A close female friend of mine recently let me know she was doing some new-fangled medical DNA test to determine if she has the markers for eventual Alzheimer’s.

Really?

Why would anyone want to know that? You hear all of the time about tests on the market designed to determine if you have the propensity for this or that. How accurate could any of this stuff be? Let’s say you owned a company that had created a pill or procedure that would prevent this or that disease. And then, you made a test that would tell a person if they had the “propensity” to develop that disease.

What a perfect setup that would be, eh?

Wow, imagine that. And none of it even needs to be true! The pill, the test, nope, not a single aspect of it. You and your company would make a fortune. Well, that isn’t really knowing truth for truth’s sake, is it? Nope, that there is what you call a scam. (Hmmm.)

Who knows. I’m not saying it is all a scam. But forget it, I don’t want to be told I have “markers” for Alzheimer’s. You can be sure if I am told that, and the chances would be 20% I would develop Alzheimer’s, then I would sure as hell get it. Where if I had not been told, I would be in the 80 percentile and would not get it. Power of the mind and all that. I certainly believe in such things when it comes to my body’s health.

There are also less important things that you can just leave up to mystery. But things that are important to the world, and to your own community, and your own sense of right and wrong. Those things you want to know, just for the sake of knowing. Some of these things you might be able to do something about, some of them you might not.

Sure, there are private things (like the examples I gave earlier) where insisting on knowing is tantamount to gossip. It is strange that so many people think if we want to know, say, if Fauci is lying about sand flea experiments on puppies, it is an invasion of privacy, “Leave the poor guy alone,” they may moan. “You don’t have to know everything about him.” There really is no personal privacy for authority figures acting out their official duties. If Fauci was having lurid sexual encounters with woodchucks, then maybe we don’t need to know that. But any experiments he may or may not have executed in the course of his profession is information that affects us, and we should know it.

“Why are you always looking for dark stuff?” That’s another one I get all of the time. It seems these people think if the dark stuff is kept hidden it won’t have any negative impact. It is sort of like letting sleeping dogs lie, or if a snake is under a rock, there is no point in disturbing the rock. Yeah, sure, leave a sleeping dog asleep, or a hiding snake hidden. These “dark things” I look for are not benign, they are actively being dark. The snake under the rock isn’t dangerous until you lift the rock, the dog isn’t dangerous until it is awake. The things I “look for” are things that are dangerous whether they are exposed or not—actually they are more dangerous when they are hidden because no one does anything about them while they are hidden. Do I really have to explain this? (Not to you, dear reader, I know that.)

And besides, who’s looking? No one really needs to “look”—all they need to do is refrain from shutting their eyes. All that is dark that is happening in our world now is plainly in view. The details may be hidden—a little bit—but the thing that is supposed to elicit curiosity is so obvious you would have to be blind not to outright trip over it. But when I do trip and then lift the sheet covering the protruding object I tripped over, I am accused of “looking for the dark stuff.”

I have been a student of New Thought for most of my adult life. This “theory of life” says you create your own reality with your thought. It does not say to ignore what that physical reality brings to you to see and contemplate. It simply says there is nothing to fear about the truth. And the truth, in the material realm, is “truth” with a small “t.” The real Truth, with a capital “T,” is unthreatening. It is love, the spark of life, and spirit. The material world is a game, and if you ignore the game pieces and what they are doing, you are ignoring your lesson and what you need to learn in this “illusory” game of material life. Then there is no point in it, no meaning.

To be in this game and essentially ignore it (ignore the truth) is the ultimate denial. This whole idea of rejecting truth is a ruse. It is an excuse for remaining blind. Anyone who claims truth is not worth looking for or berates someone for looking, or for even finding it, doesn’t have a clue. Sure, there are times, as mentioned before, when we do not have to go digging for a fact that really can remain hidden.

Sometimes, it is indeed an invasion of privacy; sometimes, the adage “what you don’t know can’t hurt you” is appropriate. And there are times when finding what the system purports to be the truth (but is really a speculation) is a mistake and not useful or beneficial.

But these examples are, for the most part, rare.

They certainly are rare in this context—in this world where knowing the truth could very well save your life or, more importantly, save the whole of humanity. Even though it is a material game we are engaged in, that game has meaning to our spiritual selves. We have chosen to participate in it, and thus, we are expected to play it effectively, passionately, and truthfully.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here