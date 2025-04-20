WATCH: Paul vs James & the Birth of Christianity
A highly interesting documentary from the days before the History Channel was nothing but staged reality shows, this film discusses the men who inherited Jesus’ followers after his death, the conflict between them and how it shaped the fledgling Christian Church.
Happy Easter!
