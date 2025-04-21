Let’s talk about…Klaus & Francis

Just weeks after announcing he would be stepping down as Davos Chief within the next 18 months, Klaus Schwab has stepped down with immediate effect.

A surprising move, and one that sees one of the few-remaining Covid-era “leaders” exit the world stage.

For those keeping count, Germany, the UK, Canada, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina have all seen their pandemic leadership phased out – one way or another.

Some of that is to be expected in our *ahem* “democratic” system, but given our prediction that the next grand narrative wouldn’t be launched until there had been a substantial cast overhaul in world “leadership”, it’s good to keep a tally on these things.

In a roundabout way, you can add the Vatican to that list too, with the death of Pope Francis earlier today.

Are the Schwab and Francis departures related? Or is it a coincidence?

Why has the “process” which was expected to last until at least January 2027 accelerated?

Who is going to replace Schwab as Davos chair?

I guess we’ll see.