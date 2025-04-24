Actually, “personal beliefs” DO supersede “the public good”
Kit Knightly
Personal beliefs do not supersede the public good – and vaccination is a public good
The above quote – taken from a headline in the Globe and Mail – is wrong. It is wrong in general and the specific.
It doesn’t matter what “personal beliefs” are being referred to, and it doesn’t matter which particular “public good” is being protected, it is wrong.
It is wrong because “personal belief” is a placeholder phrase for “individual liberty” and “public good” for compelled action.
In this instance, it is talking about vaccination and religious freedom – these causes are often linked and used to sell decreased individual liberty as “common sense” to the “sensible” agnostic majority – but vaccination could be any behaviour, and religion any thought or opinion.
Good sense dictates and history demonstrates that anyone promoting “the public good” at the expense of individual liberty is steering society toward tyranny.
If you don’t believe me, simply observe the language used in this kind of editorial…
Respecting religious freedom is important, but it has to be balanced against other rights.
Freedom of religion was never meant to exempt people from societal obligations…
…we cannot allow those with anti-science beliefs to harm others.
The state cannot tell you what to think, but it can tell you what to do. Especially when it’s for the greater good.
That last one is particularly worrying.
When the standard of freedom is “you can think what you like provided you do as you’re told”, we really are in dark times.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Even back is 1800s, they knew the entire vaccination programme was a sham and highlt dangerous:
Failure of vaccination : variolous infection an illusion : vaccination an injury to health and a danger to life, and as a protection against small-pox, a vanity
And what if the state (or any other institution) has misidentified ‘the public good’ to begin with? In that case, wouldn’t a dialectic of personal beliefs be the only way of ascertaining the truth of the matter?
IIRC, none other than John Stuart Mill himself once argued in favor of free speech/conscience precisely on such utilitarian grounds.
What if vaccinations and public goods ARE personal beliefs….. or in this case manufactured group beliefs?
Yes, exactly! What is the ‘public good’, what it encompasses, and even whether such a thing exists is a matter of debate and the sort of one the political philosophers would have.