Apr 27, 2025
2

WATCH: Meet Mark Carney, Globalist Insider

Mark Carney portrays himself as the ultimate political outsider, but this is a lie. From Goldman Sachs to the Bank of Canada to the Bank of England to Chatham House and Bilderberg, Carney is the ultimate globalist insider. Today on The Corbett Report, James goes elbows up on the globalist golden boy.

For links, sources and download options click here.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

Categories: Canada, latest, video
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
George Mc
George Mc
Apr 27, 2025 9:09 PM

Everyone portrays themselves as the ultimate political outsider. It’s just insulting. I’d love to hear just one of them say the truth: “I’m another dreary establishment hack”. But let’s face it: It makes fuck all difference anyway. Every political announcement may as well say, “Now back to the movie.” Or even more appropriately, “And now we return you to some light music.”

0
0
Reply
rickypop
rickypop
Apr 27, 2025 8:53 PM

He is like Trump, Starmer and the rest. No more than a Zionist puppet.

1
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz