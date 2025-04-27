WATCH: Meet Mark Carney, Globalist Insider
Mark Carney portrays himself as the ultimate political outsider, but this is a lie. From Goldman Sachs to the Bank of Canada to the Bank of England to Chatham House and Bilderberg, Carney is the ultimate globalist insider. Today on The Corbett Report, James goes elbows up on the globalist golden boy.
For links, sources and download options click here.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Everyone portrays themselves as the ultimate political outsider. It’s just insulting. I’d love to hear just one of them say the truth: “I’m another dreary establishment hack”. But let’s face it: It makes fuck all difference anyway. Every political announcement may as well say, “Now back to the movie.” Or even more appropriately, “And now we return you to some light music.”
He is like Trump, Starmer and the rest. No more than a Zionist puppet.