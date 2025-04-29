Let’s talk about…the Spain/Portugal blackout

Yesterday we woke up to the news that huge areas of Spain and Portugal – as well as Andorra and some parts of southern France – were completely without power.

Major cities all across the Iberian Peninsula were impacted, including vital transport hubs. Trains, planes and automobiles were disrupted. Traffic signals, phone signals and internet signals were broken down.

There was a state of emergency and the now-cliche panic buying.

It’s slowly coming back online, but over 24 hours later there’s no official cause.

Some people are reporting the possibility of a cyber attack, though that is one of the few things officially ruled out (for what that’s worth).

Others are highlighting the headlines from April 22nd claiming Spain’s power grid hit “100% renewable power”,

Initial reports of an unspecified “rare atmospheric phenomenon” have not been detailed as yet, so it remains to be seen if this incident is yet another ill to be laid at the feet of “climate change”.

As yet, nobody has blamed terrorism, “anti-vaxxers” or the far-right, but the week is still young.

In terms of reaction, the most concerning quote belongs to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who pledged that the government would take ‘all necessary measures’ to prevent another blackout. So far there’s no indication of what exactly that might be, but electricity rationing and smart metering and so on and so forth can’t be far from anyone’s minds.

But what do you guys think?

Is this the inevitable result of “net-zero” renewable energy policies?

Or the much-predicted “cyber attack”?

Was it a “once in a generation” weather event?

Or Is this a contrived situation about normalising chaos?

And should we expect more power outages in the future?