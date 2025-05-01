The Long Game of Tony Blair: From Climate Optimism to Technocratic Control

In the final weeks of his time as UK Prime Minister in 2007, Tony Blair made an oddly casual but revealing remark about the climate crisis.

“Don’t worry about the climate — technology will fix it.”

At the time, it seemed like a vague gesture. A reassuring message from a departing leader trying to bridge realism and optimism.

Eighteen years later, we now know what he meant.

On April 29, 2025, the Tony Blair Institute published a new climate strategy paper titled The Climate Paradox: Why We Need to Reset Action on Climate Change.

At first glance, it appears to be a critique of current Net Zero policies — admitting they’re economically toxic, politically unpopular, and practically unworkable.

But on closer reading, it reveals something much more significant:

a polished blueprint for a global technocratic control system, built in the name of solving climate change through data, automation, and artificial intelligence.

The Switch: From Public Sacrifice to AI Control

Blair and his Institute are not abandoning Net Zero.

They are reframing it — from a movement of public sacrifice to a system of top-down automation.

The paper recommends:

Abandoning political targets and messy global summits (like COP)

Replacing them with coalitions of major powers, guided by scientists, financiers, and engineers

Deploying artificial intelligence to manage energy consumption across entire societies

Scaling up carbon capture technology, not just to reduce emissions — but to create new markets and credit systems

Redirecting global finance into tech-based solutions, bypassing democratic input entirely

What’s notably absent?

Democratic consent

National sovereignty

Any reference to freedom or privacy

It’s a plan not to empower humanity — but to manage it.

Digital Identity in Everything But Name

Though the report doesn’t use the words “digital ID,” the implication is everywhere.

Tony Blair has spent nearly two decades advocating for biometric and digital identity systems.

The vision in this report — AI-managed energy, carbon-based currencies, global coordination of behaviour — is impossible without a system to track, identify, and manage individuals.

Which means:

Your energy use will be measured

Your carbon impact will be calculated

Your lifestyle choices will be assessed by machine logic

Your access to energy, services, or money may soon depend on what your profile allows

This isn’t climate policy.

It’s the construction of a permissioned society — one that you don’t vote for, but are born into.

A Convenient Blackout

Strangely — or perhaps perfectly — the Blair report was published just one day after a massive, historic power outage plunged Spain and Portugal into darkness.

At its peak, 60% of Spain’s electricity was offline.

Cities froze. Trains stopped. Stores closed. Communication collapsed.

The cause? Likely a grid instability linked to over-reliance on solar and wind — the exact problem Blair claims his AI-optimised systems can fix.

Whether coincidence or choreography, the blackout was the perfect backdrop for a sales pitch:

“See? The old system is failing. Trust us with the new one.”

The Controlled Collapse Narrative

Blair is not alone.

Donald Trump is attacking Net Zero from the right, calling it a disaster for the economy and energy independence.

Kemi Badenoch and the UK Conservatives are now walking back climate targets, citing cost and unrest.

Across Europe, support for green policies is collapsing under the weight of energy failures and rising bills.

But here’s the trick: this isn’t a collapse. It’s a handover.

Blair’s plan steps in as the “sensible alternative” — not to abandon climate governance, but to make it automatic, algorithmic, and unchallengeable.

The message is no longer “cut back to save the planet.”

Now it’s:

“Relax. You don’t have to change anything. The system will change you.”

The Real Danger

Blair’s 2007 promise — “technology will fix it” — has finally been fulfilled.

But not in the way anyone hoped.

This isn’t innovation that empowers people.

It’s technology as enforcement.

It’s infrastructure not to serve humanity, but to steer it — quietly, constantly, and without appeal.

What was once a public mission has become a technocratic machine.

And that machine now has a face.

David Fleming is an environmental health professional by training and has also worked on the marketing side of a top Formula One team. Since March 2020, he has been a founding force behind several major initiatives including the Covid19 Assembly, Together Declaration (which he left shortly after its launch), Not Our Future, and the Independent Alliance. He is now preparing to launch a new project focused on human continuity. David also writes for his own (brand new) Substack, which you can read HERE.