Woollaston’s Jabs Are Not Scary Says Cary

Congratulations to Ben Woollaston who won a hard fought snooker match against four-time World Snooker Champion Mark Selby (10 – 8). Woollaston has progressed to second round of the Halo World Snooker Championships held in the Crucible Theater Sheffield.

Woollaston’s achievement is notable, not just because it is one hell of an achievement, but because Woollaston has only recently recovered sufficiently from a vaccine injury to play top flight snooker again.

Having said all that, according to Tom Cary, a journalist writing for The MI6egraph, Woollaston only “claims” to have been injured by the Covid jabs. Cary wrote—as in really put his name on it—a piece titled:

“Snooker player who blamed Covid vaccine for health issues knocks out Mark Selby.”

Oh! He blamed the Covid Jabs. I see, why did he do that then Tom?

Before we proceed, I just want to point out there are sixteen paragraphs in Tom Cary’s report on Woollaston’s jab injury—it’s not really about sport. Tom is the MI6egraph’s Senior Sports Correspondent. Four paragraphs in Tom Cary’s…er…report, are about snooker.

For his part, Woollaston knows he was injured by the jab because he collapsed immediately following the jab, was sent home, where he collapsed again, then developed debilitating tremors. For the first six months he couldn’t stand unaided. He slowly recovered but longer term, persistent health problems include fatigue, breathlessness and other physical and psychological problems.

With a potentially lucrative snooker career in front of him and a young family to support, Woollaston had absolutely no reason whatsoever to pretend he was ill and destroy his own chances of playing the sport he loves. Not least of all because doing so would have been entirely contrary to his own interests.

Woollaston was perfectly fit and healthy before he was poisoned and fell ill almost immediately upon being poisoned by the Covid jab. This is not a contentious conclusion. It is what reportedly happened and there is no reason to think that Woollaston’s account is false.

Having almost collapsed again, shortly before the World Snooker Championships , Woollaston told reporters:

It’s got to be the vaccine. I was perfect before that. I passed out 15 or 20 minutes after it. I couldn’t really stand on my feet for six months. I was the fittest I’ve been before the vaccine. [. . .] I’ve had people contact me in the same position. Some have the same symptoms and some vary. They’re in the same boat with no answers.

Evidently Tom Cary decided, or was told, to cast as much doubt as possible on the glaringly obvious, presumably because he’s a propagandist hack working for a state propaganda outlet. Despite Woollaston’s very clear recollection of being injured by the jab, Tom wants his readers to imagine that “despite undergoing an array of scans and tests, doctors have yet to pinpoint Wollaston’s [sic] precise condition.”

This is surprising. Perhaps Ben Woollaston’s doctors have ruled out known Covid jab related injuries such as vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) and don’t yet know how to medically characterise Woollaston’s jab injury. But surely they aren’t confused about what caused it? That would be ridiculous.

The BBC commentary team, including six-time world champion Steve Davis, spoke about Woollaston’s multiple health problems caused by the jab. Lots of people heard this, and Woollaston has openly discussed his vaccine injury. Now Woollaston is very publicly beating world champion snooker players.

Cary’s, and I suspect the MI6egraph’s, problem is that people are openly discussing the fact that Woollaston was poisoned by the Covid jab. But, to be clear, this is only because he was. Consequently, every other person who has been severely harmed by the jabs, whose own accounts have also been scorned, undermined or spun by so-called journalists, suddenly have some wider public acknowledgement of what was done to them.

Something had to be done, so in stepped Tom Cary to write a hit piece, insinuating that Woollaston has no idea what disabled him. Apparently Woollaston only “claims” he was injured by the Covid jab. Woolleston supposedly only “says” he had a direct reaction to a Covid jab. Woollaston’s jab injury is “not officially diagnosed,” and Cary highlighted Woollaston’s comment that his own doctors “don’t really have a clue” about the nature of his health problems.

Snooker ringmaster and presenter Rob Walker introduced Ben Woollaston to the Crucible crowd and, praising him, said:

“how fantastic to see this player healthy again following long-term issues following his Covid jab.”

Cary reported Walker’s comments as Walker telling “the story of Wollaston [sic] collapsing immediately following his Covid jab.” Though, of course, Woollaston’s “story” has witnesses and medical evidence to back it up. In contrast, there does not appear to be any evidence, reason or, most notably, need for Cary to cast doubt on Woollaston’s personal account.

Cary’s key message is that Woollaston’s claims about his jab injury lack medical diagnostic proof. Woollaston “blames” the jabs but he could be wrong. Who knows what caused his injury? Doctors are baffled, Cary insinuates.

Are they Tom? Why? Are they stupid?

Iain Davis is an independent journalist a researcher from the UK. You can read more of Iain’s work at his blog IainDavis.com (Formerly InThisTogether) or follow him on Twitter or subscribe to his SubStack. His book Pseudopandemic, is now available, in both in kindle and paperback, from Amazon and other sellers. You can claim a free copy of his new book “The Manchester Attack” by subscribing to his newsletter.