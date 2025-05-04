WATCH: Epstein Justice: What You Need to Know – #SolutionsWatch

Nick Bryant, author, researcher and founder of EpsteinJustice.com, joins James Corbett to update us on his organization’s fight to rally the public in support of Epstein’s victims and against those who are seeking to cover up the truth about the horrific crimes of the Epstein network. We discuss the recent death of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, the nothingburger of the recent Epstein files release, and how people can truly support the cause of achieving Epstein justice.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary