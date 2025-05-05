This Week in the New Normal #101

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. German Opposition Branded “Extremists”

The German intelligence services have officially labelled right-wing political party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) “right-wing extremists”, paving the way for a potential ban.

To be clear, this is not about whether or not AfD are far-right extremists. The powers-that-be have no strong feelings about extremism from either wing, and are happy to use either to serve their purposes in the right circumstances.

This is not about extremism, it’s not even really about AfD, it’s about the meta-narrative of “left vs right”, the kind of stunt done to enflame partisan topics and divide society.

More specifically, it achieves two goals:

1. Normalizing the acceptance of authoritarian over-reach on the left, who will cheer on the banning of opposition parties, just as they already have done in France and Romania.

2. Further enflaming the populist right and fueling the pretense that parties like AfD really do pose some kind of threat to the establishment.

It shouldn’t need to be said, but it’s perfectly possible to heartily dislike AfD and what they stand for, whilst having massive reservations about any “democracy” which allows the sitting government to outlaw political parties at all.

2. Anything you can rig, I can rig better

The Canadian and Australian elections took place this week. Both saw the incumbent “liberal” Red Team win a landslide against the opposition “conservative” Blue Team. Both saw the leader of the opposition lose their seat.

It’s like poetry, it rhymes.

Or that weird thing where Hollywood studios both release animated movies about rats, or penguins, or ants or fish within just a few weeks of each other.

Or that time Canadian PM Steven Harper and Australian PM John Howard gave identical speeches within 3 days of each other.

Almost like there’s a higher authority dictating these things, and sometimes the strings show.

3. The changing CBDC landscape

As the IMA discussed in our recent panel, the rollout of Central Bank Digital Currencies was all guns blazing in 2021, but has slowed and almost stalled since.

Back in January, Trump explicitly banned a “digital dollar” in an executive order, and this Forbes article from 4 days ago bemoans Trump’s “Self-Inflicted CBDC Vacuum”, and the “loss of power” that will accompany “falling behind” the EU and China.

Meanwhile, in the EU the digital Euro is moving to a new stage of development, partnering with 70 private companies to “test digital euro payment functionalities and explore innovative use cases”.

Interesting moves in a story that has been quiet for a while.

BONUS: Fakest PR video of the week

Back to Canada, where this video of Mark Carney celebrating his win is being passed around the internet as evidence he’s a “normal human being”…

It’s fake, by the way. It’s a PR exercise designed to make people think he’s a normal human being. There was probably an absurdly long focus group meeting about what kind of hoodie he should wear and what song he should be dancing to.

BONUS II: BS Award of the week

Former Vice-President Mike Pence has been given the John F Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for “defying Trump” and “refusing to endorse false claims the 2020 election was rigged”.

It would be sickening if it weren’t rather funny.

This is the modern world in a nutshell, the rich political elite telling provable lies and giving each other awards for pretending to believe them.

It’s not all bad…

Here’s a baby elephant taking his first steps…

First wobbly steps of a baby elephant pic.twitter.com/zz3en8JYEj — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 3, 2025

Happy May Day.

*

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the latest “scary Russia” stuff or the “virus explosion” set to “strike Australia”.

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.