Let’s talk about…India vs Pakistan

Early this morning, the Pakistani government claimed the Indian military had launched missiles at several sites in Pakistan and the Pakistan-administered Kashmir region.

India confirmed this story, claiming it had struck “terrorist infrastructure” in retaliation for the alleged terrorist attack carried out in Pahalgam on April 22nd.

Pakistani officials counter-claimed there were no terrorists or terrorist sites struck, only civilians, and vowed to “respond appropriately”, before shelling areas of India-controlled Kashmir.

…and so we have a new war.

A brand new theatre of “global conflict” has opened up, and theatre is the only word for it.

It is the first armed conflict between two supposed nuclear powers, and nobody much seems to mind. It is yet another example of the total society-wide amnesia regarding the “mutually assured destruction” principle.

Further, there seem to be no perceivable victory conditions or reason for being.

The terrorist attack was – as most “terrorist attacks” are – somewhere between entirely pointless and 100% counterproductive in terms of mission goals.

Those allegedly responsible have yet to be apprehended or even publicly identified. No evidence of any link to Pakistan has been publicly presented either. It seems to have been a totally random act of violence, conducted by persons unknown for no reason at all,

Like a badly written movie reaching for an inciting incident.

And while the “nukes aren’t real” people are probably rubbing their hands with glee at this fresh evidence, an alternative explanation would be that we’re being presented with another war, which seems to have pre-arranged rules of engagement.

Remember the humanitarian “pause” in Israel’s bombing of Gaza to allow a Polio vaccination drive? Recall how, for a startlingly long time, Russia was still shipping gas to the EU through Ukraine, and still paying Ukraine for their trouble? Or how Iran carefully warned the US about their planned “retaliation” for the death of General Qasem Soleimani, ensuring they killed no Americans at all?

We’re bombarded with wars and conflicts that make no sense on their own terms, and at the very least seem to be contested according to pre-arranged conditions and agreements.

The moment a “war” has rules and boundaries, then clearly it’s not an existential struggle; it is at best a political bargaining tactic and at worst…something else.

Honestly, at this point, even if this fresh war is reported to become a nuclear confrontation, can we believe that?

A “limited nuclear engagement” – staged, one way or another – would be a great way to scare people into accepting some kind new global world order to “prevent future conflicts” that “pose a threat to the planet”.

But maybe we’re becoming too cynical. What do you guys think?

Why did the “terrorists” attack?

Why did India shell Pakistan without warning them first?

Or pursuing terrorist suspects via Interpol?

Will the conflict turn nuclear?

…and if it does, will that be real?