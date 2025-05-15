“Lab-grown meat could erase the need for farming”

Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College gave an interview to the Show Me the Science podcast a few days ago, praising the rise of “lab-grown” or “cultivated” meat, and predicting it would spell the end of animal farming in the future.

To emphasise the supposed need for this transition, the biochemist cited the widely-repeated cliché that farming animals produces 12% of the world’s carbon emissions:

“Environmentally it’s very important because it turns out 12% of greenhouse gases are coming off farm animals,”

Going on to laud lab-grown meat’s ethical superiority to real meat:

“One-in-five people in Europe are vegetarians, they’ve asked them, and many of them have said, ‘Yes, of course [we would eat lab grown meat], we’re vegetarians because we don’t like the cruelty that happens when farm animals are being killed and we’re eating them’ […] If you can make a steak out of a vat and no animals have been harmed by this in any way at all, why wouldn’t you eat it?”

He adds, perhaps jokingly, that farmers should “turn [their] farms into vats full of cells growing to make meat.”

I’m not singling Professor O’Neill for special criticism on this. He is just one of many straws in the wind on lab-grown meat, which has grown in prominence in the “food revolution” narrative to the point of over-taking edible insects as the “alternative protein” du jour.

Only last month, the media thrilled at the production of the “world’s largest cultivated chicken nugget”. Which, incidentally, looks exactly as appetizing as you’d expect:

The Open University tells us that lab-grown meat will “drive forward medical research”.

Israel is already selling cultivated “steaks”, and other cultivated meat producers already have products “under review” in New Zealand, Australia, the US, the EU, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea.

It is already available in the UK as pet food, where the MSM are giving it glowing reviews. The UK is expected to approve it for human consumption within two years, with grants handed out to companies to “fast-track” the process.

But why? Why would the “Great Reset” want to “erase the need for farming”?

It’s not like farming and farmers exist independently of the global exploitation machine. A huge percentage of meat-producing farms are owned by massive international conglomerates, growing meat as quickly as possible to squeeze through nugget-shaped moulds for a million fast-food chains.

Why would they want to murder this cash cow? (Pun very much intended)

If the proffered answers of “ethics” and “climate change” aren’t already ringing hollow to you, then you’re not paying attention.

The only answer that seems to satisfy is “control”. One more filtration layer between you and independence.

After all, anyone can raise their own chickens, pigs or cows – it’s just a matter of space. Even if you’re lacking the resources to become self-sufficient, small local farms are an option that avoids Big Farmer.

But if lab-grown meat replaces natural meat, that makes corporations your only source for meat at all. It means the chemical content and nutritional value can be controlled, and makes scarcity easy to engineer as well.

And perhaps more importantly, it is pretend, it is unreal.

It is one more process that removes humans from a grounding in the real world.

I’m not sure it’s possible to overstate how much of the post-Covid agenda is about an all-out assault on reality, with the final goal of making almost everything people experience – even down to the food they eat – fake.