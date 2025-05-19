What Joe Biden’s cancer can (and should) teach us about The Media

Last night the news broke that former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, which has already metastasized to his bones.

The conversation has gone in two predictable directions.

On the one hand you have the predictable “out pouring of support” from fans of Team Blue, “liberal” journalists and celebrities.

On the other hand you have cynical commentary from Team Red, questioning the timing of the announcement and wondering how someone with such a high profile and (presumably) first class medical care could have cancer missed until such a late stage.

A third, quieter, option is to suggest a connection between this cancer and the Covid “vaccine”. (A possibility I reject out of hand, becasue I don’t believe there is any chance at all he was really given the experimental shot.)

But all of these conversations miss the point.

The question is not “what caused Biden’s cancer?” or “why did they cover up Biden’s cancer?” it’s “why are they telling us Biden has cancer?”

Remember, the same media reporting “Biden has cancer” spent months reporting “Biden doesn’t have dementia” and “Biden’s as sharp as ever”, despite plain evidence to the contrary.

They lied. Over and and over again, for years. They quite literally told you to disregard the evidence of your eyes and ears.

Until they stopped, and suddenly Joe Biden’s “mental decline” was no longer a conspiracy theory, but totally real and the reason to put Kamala Harris on the ballot.

Joe Biden’s mental acuity did not change, all that changed was the requirement of the narrative.

Media reportage has no correlation with the truth. Not negative correlation, no correlation. They are unrelated.

If Joe Biden had cancer, and it was narratively convenient that he did not, they would say he did not.

If Joe Biden didn’t have cancer, and it was narratively convenient that he did, they would say he did.

If it becomes narratively convenient that Biden no longer has cancer, they will just say it went away – and that will have no bearing or relation on whether or not it did go away, or ever existed in the first place.

If Joe Biden died tomorrow, and it was narratively convenient he was alive, they would pretend he was alive. And with current video and photo editing software it wouldn’t even be that hard.

The news cycle has a purpose that is not related to facts or truth – again, not “opposed to” but “not related” – and as such our conversations about “the news” must be had, almost entirely, on the meta level.

Why this? Why now?

