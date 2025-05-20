Oklahoma City Bombing 30th Anniversary – Why Did the Gov’t Blow Up a Day Care Center?

Last month was the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing of 1995, where, according to the “government” and monopoly media, a federal building in Oklahoma City was bombed by a white supremacist named Tim McVeigh, acting alone, who parked the bomb next to the building’s day care center.

If you have ever heard me tell the story in interviews, the Oklahoma City bombing was the event that “woke me up” to the criminality of the organized crime “government.”

I was a researcher working at one of the “Big 4” think tanks in Washington DC, at the time, and I had a $3,000-per-month LexisNexis terminal, which allowed me to access any article published in any newspaper, magazine, or other periodical. I quickly realized the story the monopoly MainStreamMedia was telling was very different from what was coming from the local Oklahoma media and alternative media.

I initiated my own investigation into the bombing, utilizing all the resources at my disposal at one of the world’s top think tanks. I quickly realized that the ATF and the FBI were the primary suspects in blowing up a day care center in the federal building.

You Can’t Understand the Oklahoma City Bombing without Understanding the Waco Massacre and Ruby Ridge

Why Would the “Government” Blow Up a Day Care Center in a Federal Building?

A: To squash a Constitutional militia movement that developed after the Waco Massacre and the siege at Ruby Ridge a few years before. A large section of the population had figured out that the “government” was criminally lawless, murderous, out-of-control, and their crimes were being covered up by a monopolized media system that was whitewashing government criminality, including the premeditated murder of dozens of women and children on every channel.

Tens of thousands of concerned citizens began taking up arms and forming Constitutional citizen militias to protect themselves from the organized crime “government.”

The Oklahoma City Bombing was an event staged by the “government” to trick the population into thinking the developing militia movement was white supremacist baby killers.

Why is this important 30 years later?

If you or your friends, family or colleagues don’t understand that the US Marshals and FBI shot and killed a woman holding a baby at Ruby Ridge, her 14 year old son, and family dog and then the DOJ and federal court system let the murderers walk away scot-free, then you simply can’t understand the REALITY of the FBI, DOJ and “government”.

The award-winning documentary, Waco – A New Revelation, where many of the screenshots below were taken, is being soft-censored with age restriction on YouTube. It is the best exposé on the evidence that the FBI and Delta Force committed premeditated mass murder at Waco of 80 men, women and children and then covered it up with the help of the DoJ, Congress (Chuckie Schumer), and the monopoly media. You can find a non-age-restricted version on Odysee HERE.

If you or your friends, family and colleagues, don’t understand that the DOJ, FBI, ATF and military (Delta Force), shot up and then burned down a church killing 80+ men, women, and children in a planned, premeditated mass murder operation and then covered it up with the help of the monopoly media, you simply can’t understand the reality of the “government” and monopoly media.

Don’t let the cheesy graphic fool you! The award-winning documentary A Noble Lie is the best documentary with the best evidence that the Oklahoma City bombing was a government operation. #1 Comment on this YouTube version: “Incredible how this is shadow banned on YouTube search”

If you or your family, friends, and colleagues, don’t understand that two years later, the “government” blew up a federal building in Oklahoma City with a bomb parked next to a day care center, and then covered it with the help of the monopoly media, you simply can’t understand the reality of the situation we are in today.

The fact that to this day no one in the DOJ, FBI, ATF or military has been held accountable for these acts of terrorism and mass murder against the population, or the sex trafficking of Jeffrey Epstein, or the entrapment of January 6th, or the false flag attack of September 11th, 2001, or dozens of other false flag attacks or hoax shooting for gun control, is proof-positive that the same inter-generational organized crime system is still in control in Washington DC.

Understanding Ruby Ridge

The year before the Waco Massacre in August of 1992, federal agents had been engaged in an entrapment and blackmail operation. It then turned into a siege in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, where they entrapped, attempted to blackmail, and then shot and killed a man named Randy Weaver’s dog, 14-year-old son Samuel, and his wife Vicki while she was holding the couple’s baby in the doorway of their home while wounding him and a family friend.

Federal agents first entrapped the impoverished Weaver by having an informant hire him to saw off two shotguns below the legal limit, another victimless “crime.” The agents attempted to blackmail Randy Weaver into serving as a federal informant in another investigation. When he refused, they sent a paramilitary team from the US Marshals Service to evaluate how best to arrest (kidnap) him.

While creeping around and trespassing on the Weaver’s property in full camouflage, they were discovered by the Weaver’s dog Bandit, who alerted. 14-year-old Samuel and family friend Kevin Harris thought it was a game animal and followed the dog to hunt. When the dog found one of the hidden agents, the agent shot and killed the dog and then pointed his rifle at Samuel. Samuel fired at the unidentified agent and was then shot in the back and killed by another agent on the team.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, it is alleged that Weaver’s friend Kevin Harris shot and killed Deputy Marshal William Francis Degan Jr. Still, there is evidence that Degan may have been killed by friendly fire from the other federal agents on the team.

A standoff ensued where Weaver, Harris, and the surviving members of Weaver’s family barricaded themselves in their cabin and refused to surrender. The Hostage Rescue Team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI HRT) became involved. In the standoff, FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi, who will play a role in the Waco Massacre as well, shoots Weaver, then shoots Harris, but the second shot also hits and kills Weaver’s wife Vicki while she is standing in the door of their home holding the couple’s baby.

At the time of the shots, Randy Weaver, Kevin Harris, and 16-year-old Sarah were visiting the body of 14-year-old Samuel and were not a threat to anyone. It was cold, calculated, premeditative murder from 200 yards away.

On Monday, August 24, the fourth day of the siege and before the murder of Vicki Weaver, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Danny Coulson wrote a memo about the Weavers’ legal position. The memo is recorded in the 1996 report:

Something to Consider 1. Charge against Weaver is Bull S___.

2. No one saw Weaver do any shooting.

3. Vicki has no charges against her.

4. Weaver’s defense. He ran down the hill to see what dog was barking at. Some guys in camys [camouflage] shot his dog. Started shooting at him. Killed his son. Harris did the shooting. He is in pretty strong legal position.

In 1995, the surviving members of the Weaver family received $3.1 million (equivalent to $6.4 million in 2024) to settle their civil suit brought against the US government for the wrongful deaths of Vicki and Samuel Weaver. In a separate suit, settled by the US government in 2000, Harris received $380,000 (equivalent to $650,000 in 2024)

Understanding the Waco Massacre

Two years before the Oklahoma City Bombing and less than one year after the Ruby Ridge murders, the ATF and the FBI were involved in an incident that has come to be known as the Waco Massacre.

On February 28th, 1993 the ATF attempted a publicity stunt raid on a Branch Davidian Church in Waco, Texas. The leader of the Church, David Koresh, was under fire in the community for polygamy and allegations of an underage teen bride, so it appears the ATF thought this would be a politically viable target.

A number of the Branch Davidians were gun dealers and owned a federally registered gun store on the premises called The Mag-Bag, where they made their living buying and reselling legal firearms. They had a modest inventory for a gun store that would be described as an arsenal by the media with the details of their legal gun business frequently omitted.

With upcoming appropriation hearings, the ATF appeared eager to generate publicity. They brought their own PR team, a film crew, and even a crew from a local television station to stage a “dynamic entry” no-knock raid. This was seemingly an attempt to justify their agency’s existence and potentially set a precedent for future armed raids.

There was no objective evidence that the Davidians were engaged in any actual criminal activity involving firearms. A UPS driver had reported that a box had burst open, and inert grenade hulls were inside. Inert grenades are sold as novelties in practically every single Army-Navy store, gun show, and flea market in the country.

The ATF also claimed that the Davidians *might* be converting semi-automatic weapons to full auto with no actual evidence. They claimed that others had used specific legal gun part kits purchased by the Davidians to convert semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic.

A neighbor alleged they had heard automatic weapons fire coming from the Davidians’ property, which contained a rifle range, which wouldn’t necessarily be illegal, as automatic weapons are legal in the United States.

Even if the Davidians didn’t possess a valid “tax stamp” (See below), someone possessing a tax stamp could have been shooting with the Davidians on their range. Even if the Davidians had “illegally” modified weapons to fire full auto and/or were shooting full auto without a stamp, all charges would have been “victimless crimes,” which aren’t really crimes because there is no real victim. Many victimless crimes are used as an excuse for the organized crime “government” to tax, track and rob the population.

Many people don’t realize that automatic weapons are legal to own if you pay for the government’s “tax stamp.” The current cost to own a fully automatic AR-15 is $200, which is paid to the ATF. Only certain years and models of weapons are eligible, creating artificial scarcity and driving the cost up for enthusiasts.

Only pre-1986 automatic AR-15s (or those registered during the 1968 amnesty) are transferable to civilians, making them rare and expensive ($14,000–$32,000+). It is a “legal” way of disarming the population and giving the organized crime “government” an armament advantage over its tax slaves.

In the case of firearms, which are supposedly guaranteed by the 2nd amendment to the Con-stitution for the express purpose of keeping the population armed against the exact same tyrannical and open criminality exposed by these three events, the ATF’s list of victimless crimes can be used to disarm the population to make them easier to rob and control.

Was large-scale disarmament of the population the ultimate goal of the ATF’s first real foray into military-style confiscation raids on groups that have large inventories of weapons?

Did they pick a politically unpopular group to try to set a precedent for armed raids in the future?

During the initial February 28th raid, ATF agents pulled up to the Davidians’ residence in the back of a cattle transporter, pretending to be lost and needing directions. The Branch Davidians had been tipped off to the impending raid because an out-of-town reporter asked Koresh’s brother-in-law for directions to the church. An undercover ATF agent in the Davidian Compound left and testified that the Davidians were praying when he left.

You can hear the agents shoot one of the Davidians’ dogs in this footage from the ATF’s initial assault captured by the local television station the ATF brought along on their publicity stunt.

The ATF had a plan to shoot the Davidians’ dogs if attacked. According to accounts of the initial assault, the ATF “dog team” shot some of the dogs immediately upon exiting the trailer, leading other ATF agents to believe the Davidians were shooting at them, which caused them to open fire. The ATF began raking the building, filled with women and children, with automatic weapons fire.

The 911 Calls – The Davidians call the Police on the ATF and beg the 911 operator to stop the assault, explaining that there are women and children in the building. They explain that if the “government” doesn’t quit firing, they will defend themselves, which they ultimately did, killing four agents and wounding 16. Six Branch Davidians were killed and 35 wounded during the raid.

The ATF would later testify that when they pulled up, they were ambushed by the Davidians, who opened fire on them immediately. This is discredited by contradictory testimony from various ATF agents, physical evidence (the majority of the holes in the front door were inwardly beveled from shots entering the building), and testimony from the Davidians in the home.

The most damning evidence that the ATF is lying was the fact that after two hours the ATF ran out of ammunition and were forced to negotiate an effective surrender where they were videotaped being allowed to leave the church grounds with their hands held up in the air.

If the Davidians had REALLY ambushed them with the intent to murder them, why didn’t they finish them off when they ran out of ammo?

Finally, the surviving Davidians were charged with murder and attempted murder of federal agents and were found not guilty by a jury that heard evidence from both sides.

The ATF ran three video cameras during the raid, claiming that all three videotapes were lost. There were also pages physically torn out of the Crime Scene Activity Logs from that day that might have been exonerating of the Davidians in another violation of the ATF’s policies and indicative of a cover-up. The front door with the inwardly beveling holes will also completely disappear from the crime scene, and FBI agents will be videotaped bleaching evidence (picture below).

The FBI and their Murderous Hostage Rescue Team from Ruby Ridge Are Brought In

After the idiocy and murderous criminality of the failed ATF publicity stunt, the FBI and its murderous “Hostage Rescue Team” were brought in and managed a stand-off where the remaining Branch Davidians locked themselves into the Mount Carmel residence for 51 days until the FBI’s final assault on April 19th, 1993.

During the siege, the FBI engaged in both childish and cruel provocations of the Davidians, playing music and psychologically disturbing sounds all night long, including:

Rabbit screams (the sound of animals being slaughtered)

(the sound of animals being slaughtered) Recordings of jet engines

Alarms and sirens

The sound of dentist drills

Religious chants and music

Tibetan chants and eerie music

“These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra

Loud tapes of crying babies

The Final Assault on April 19th, 1995

The final assault takes place on the windiest day of the year with ideal conditions for a fire.

The Army had “loaned” the FBI a ridiculous amount of military equipment, including nine Bradley M3 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), five M728 Combat Engineering Vehicles, and two M1 Abrams tanks. Initially, these armored vehicles were used to destroy the Davidians’ vehicles, and they repeatedly ran over a Davidian grave to provoke and upset the Davidians.

During the final assault on the church, these military vehicles would be used to knock holes in the Davidians’ homes and structures and pump in flamable CS tear gas from canisters attached to booms on the front of the vehicles. The FBI will be announcing to the Davidians, the press, and the weak-minded television viewers at home, over loudspeakers, that “This is not an assault. We are not entering the building. This is not an assault.”

They would proceed to enter the building by ramming armored vehicles completely through exterior walls with no concern about who might be on the other side. The picture/video below shows an FBI M3 Bradley Armored Personnel Carrier that has been driven almost completely into the church, where two operators, believed to be Delta Force squad B, are firing automatic weapons into the building as well.

The holes knocked in the walls would ideally vent the structure for fire, the same way that a pot-belly stove has slits to increase the heat. A fire breaks out, and the entire compound essentially burns to the ground while the FBI initially refuses to allow firefighters to put out the inferno.

The FBI has a fixed-wing aircraft circling the church during the final assault, shooting Forward Looking Infra Red (FLIR) video that takes light emitted as heat and creates a video that can show objects, people and activity that might otherwise be hidden in shadows or darkness.

The FBI introduces a portion of the video into evidence, claiming it supports their thesis that the Davidians set the fire, which engulfed the compound, along with some snippets of audio that they claim depict the Davidians plotting and executing the fire.

Once the FLIR video is introduced into evidence, the Davidian defense team demands the rest under the rules of discovery. Upon review of the video, there are dozens of examples of government agents shooting into the Davidians’ residence during the final assault, including agents deploying from the FBI’s armored vehicles and shooting from FBI helicopters.

The FLIR video was being analyzed by Carlos Ghigliotti, one of the world’s top FLIR experts, for the House Oversight Committee when Carlos was apparently suicided. Dr. Edward Allard, the FLIR expert in Waco – A New Revelation, suffered a stroke shortly after the film came out.

Video of Gunfire from FBI Helicopters

Dr. Edward Allard, a former supervising scientist in video and television imagery at the U.S. Government’s night vision directorate, examined the FLIR and conventional video footage and concluded that the flashes are gunfire. Dr. Allard stated, “It’s clearly machine gun fire from a helicopter. There is absolutely nothing in nature that can cause thermal flashes at a 30th of a second.” Dr. Allard is able to isolate at least 62 individual shots or bursts from the tape.

The FBI’s FLIR video was focused on the compound. It wouldn’t have included shots coming from the three FBI sniper positions where 12 expended shell casings were found, including three at FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi’s position. On September 13, 1993, Charles Riley, a fellow FBI sniper deployed with Lon Horiuchi during the Waco Siege, claimed that he had heard Horiuchi shooting on April 19th from sniper position number one (Sierra One), an FBI-held house in front of the compound. He would later retract that statement, saying he was “misquoted.”

Evidence of Military Shaped Charges/Breaching Charges Used in the Assault

During the conflagration, many of the Davidian women and children took refuge in a cinderblock room that was used as the church’s records vault.

To demonize the Davidians, the FBI referred to this room as “The Bunker.” The fact that the women and children were trying to protect themselves in the most fire-proof area of the church disproves the FBI’s contention that this was a mass suicide on the part of the Davidians, as the Davidian women were clearly trying to protect their children, NOT “embracing the flames” or other ridiculous FBI assertions.

Sergeant First Class, Steven M. Barry, U.S. Army Special Forces, retired, stated:

“The damage to the stainless steel refrigerator (in the records vault) appears to have been under the blast hole is consistent with a shape charge, and the blast being directed downward into the room, an enclosed concrete room, would very likely cause some seem rupture and create a huge over-pressure inside the room that would pretty much kill everyone in there. Anyone who was under this device when it was blown would have been horribly mangled, probably dismembered, pretty much like being thrown into a grain thresher. Rather than risk your own people, going in there and trying to shoot it out with them, it’s a standard tactic in city fighting in military operations and built up terrain to use explosives in this manner to kill people in a targeted manner that your going to attack.”

Colonel Jack Frost stated, “Having examined still photographs and video tapes of the bunker, it was apparent to me that this was caused by a shape charge. What bothers me is who would have the audacity to use such a charge.”

General Benton K. Partin (Brigadier General USAF, retired) stated, “What it tells me is that you had a demolition charge went off on the roof.”

The FBI Gets Caught Taking “Trophy Photos” with Davidian Corpses and the Church and Its Inhabitants Burning in the Background

Evidence of an FBI Cover-Up

The bodies of the Davidian victims, many of whom had been shot—were stored in two refrigerated trailers under FBI control. At some point, the power to the trailers was “somehow” turned off, causing the bodies to deteriorate to such an extent that the FBI claimed forensic examinations were no longer possible. Additionally, no ballistics evidence was collected from any of the FBI weapons present at the scene.

Understanding the Aftermath & Growth of the Militia Movement

After the botched raid publicity stunt by the ATF and the murder of 80 men, women and children by the FBI, the facts of the case began to circulate in the developing alternative media.

The crimes of Waco were exposed by some of the first alternative truth videos and documentaries to go viral back in the day of the VHS tape! All of a sudden, all over the country, people were realizing that the organized crime government massacred 80+ men, women, and children and covered it up with the help of the organized crime monopoly media!

Hundreds of Constitutional citizen militias began forming all over the country! People were arming up to defend themselves against and potentially overthrow the organized crime “government!”

The organized crime “government” had to do something about the developing militia movement!

Understanding the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing

As previously described, by 1995 the facts of the Ruby Ridge murders and massacre of 80+ men, women and children at Waco had spread across the country, and HUNDREDS of militia groups had sprung up. By 1996, there were an estimated 441 different militia units across the US.

Information about the criminality and illegitimacy of the “government” was spreading rapidly across the relatively new but rapidly developing Internet. What was the response of the organized crime “government” and media? Evidently, staging a “false flag” attack against the movement to demonize it in the eyes of the public was decided upon.

Flashback: OKC—A Conspiracy Theory by James Corbett is a short and hysterical 4:45 video mocking the official story of the Oklahoma City Bombing while pointing out its many inconsistencies.

So…they took an allegedly “ex” Special Forces soldier named Tim McVeigh (Who told his family he was working undercover for the Feds) and “Sheep Dipped” him as a white supremacist…They had him attend white supremacist and militia events where he would frequently make scenes to get noticed.

He was evidently given the knowledge to build a truck bomb, which he supposedly constructed with a friend and accomplice named Terry Nichols, who was also tried for his role in the bombing. Dozens of eyewitnesses will see him with another individual (John Doe #2) who the FBI will, ultimately, pretend never existed.

They will detonate it next to the day care center in the Oklahoma Federal Building, which they had wired up with other explosives for massive damage. The bomb, which was supposed to have been Ammonia Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO), a crude improvised homemade explosive made with relatively easily obtainable fertilizer and fuel oil, does not produce a lingering cloud of toxic ammonia gas that is the hall mark of this type of expolosive shedding further doubt on the official story. The FBI will collect the surveillance tapes from the building, but it is claimed that they do not capture the bombing.

In this compilation of clips preceded by a short analysis of General Benton Partin’s bomb damage assessment, you can see more than 1/2 a dozen press conferences and news reports of additional bombs found INSIDE the building and footage of the OKC bomb squad being brought in to remove the devices. This will all disappear down the memory hole the next day, and the government will claim that everyone who saw the bombs was simply mistaken about what they were.

Other bombs were found in the building; they were reported to the press, the bomb squad was filmed removing the bombs, the governor of Oklahoma talked about them, and the next day, the additional bombs went down the “memory hole”. They were never mentioned again by the MainStreamMedia.

Charles Key’s Oklahoma City Investigative Committee interviewed 20 witnesses who reported hearing multiple explosions. Air Force Brigadier General Benton K. Partin, who ran the Air Force’s armament testing laboratory and blew up buildings for a living, personally reviewed the blast damage on the OKC federal building and called “Bullshit!” on the official story.

General Partin produced a 30+ page report exposing the impossibility of a truck bomb full of ANFO causing the observed damage and then hand-delivered 54 copies to congressional offices (1 to Oklahoma Senator Nickles, 23 other senators, and 30 House members) on May 18, 1995, with the finalized report later entered into the Congressional Record.

Tim McVeigh was apprehended leaving the scene so that they could tar the developing militia movement as white supremacist baby killers!

Additional Evidence Pointing to “Government” Foreknowledge or Involvement

Explosives Residue: The DOJ/OIG FBI Labs Report (1995) found PETN and nitroglycerin on McVeigh’s clothing, suggesting high explosives beyond ANFO, per oig.justice.gov. Key’s committee argued this indicated additional bombs, possibly internal, per okhistory.org

John Doe #2: At least 22 eyewitnesses reported a second suspect with McVeigh (e.g., at the Ryder truck rental), but the FBI dropped the search, per Key’s Final Report (2001). Suspects like Michael Brescia or Andreas Strassmeir were not pursued, suggesting a coverup, per The Guardian (2015).

PIC25

Elohim City – Feds Ignore the MOST OBVIOUS Perpetrators (Because the place ispopulated with paid “government” informants…)

Elohim City: Elohim City is a white supremacist, Christian Identity community founded by Robert Millar. It is widely believed by many to be an FBI “honey pot,” designed to attract and monitor white supremacists and collect “useful idiots” for potential false flag operations like this one and point at to justify federal law enforcement’s existence.

Robert Millar was described as a “confidential FBI informant” by FBI Agent Pete Rickel during a July 1997 pre-trial hearing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Carol Howe and James Viefhaus Jr, according to a report in the Tulsa World on July 2, 1997.

Millar’s organization was under federal surveillance starting in the 1980s, with informants such as Carol Howe (ATF, 1994–1995) and Richard Schrum (FBI, pre-July 1995) infiltrating the compound. Carol Howe specifically reported that members of the organization were planning to bomb federal buildings.

Even though Tim McVeigh received a traffic ticket near Elohim City in August 1993, and made at least one confirmed phone call to the community before the Oklahoma City bombing, the FBI did not raid or investigate Elohim City during what has been called “the most intensive criminal investigation in US History.” McVeigh’s sister also reportedly told the FBI that he had visited the organization.

Evidence suggests McVeigh made at least one confirmed phone call to Elohim City in April 1995, seeking Andreas Strassmeir, a German national and security chief at the compound. This is supported by FBI phone records cited in Key’s Final Report (2001) and The Guardian (2015).

The call, which lasted several minutes, was placed from a motel in Kingman, Arizona, days before the bombing, according to okhistory.org.

Andy the German: Andreas Strassmeir, aKa Andy the German, the son of Günter Straßmeir, the Chief of Staff to German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, was a former German army officer, who, according to this well-referenced Wikipedia entry:

“moved to Washington, DC to pursue a career within the US Department of Justice. According to Strassmeir himself, he had hoped to work for the operations section of the Drug Enforcement Administration.[14] His efforts to obtain a career within the federal government were aided by Vincent Petruskie, a retired US Air Force colonel who had apparently met Strassmeir’s father while he (Petruskie) was stationed in Berlin. In interviews, Strassmeir has referred to Vincent Petruskie as “a former CIA guy my father had known”.[15] After Washington DC, Strassmeir moved to Houston, Texas, in 1986 where he started working allegedly as a salesman for a computer company.[16] During this time, he became involved with the Texas Light Infantry militia before eventually getting expelled due to speculation from members that Strassmeir was a government agent.“

After being exposed in Texas, Strassmeir moved to Elohim City and became the Director of Security and Weapons Training for the organization.

Strassmeir would room with Michael William Brescia, a white supremacist, bank robber and member of the Aryan Republican Army, who was widely speculated to be John Doe#2.

Carol Howe’s Informant Reports:

Carol Howe, an ATF informant who infiltrated Elohim City from 1994 to 1995, reported that Strassmeir and Mahon discussed bombing federal buildings, including the Murrah Building, as early as 1994, per The Guardian (2015) and Final Report (2001). Howe warned her ATF handler, Angela Finley, of an imminent attack, naming Strassmeir as a planner.

Details: Howe’s 1997 grand jury testimony, cited in Aberration in the Heartland (2016), described Strassmeir’s calls for “direct action” against the government and Mahon’s bomb-making expertise. According to The Face of Terror (constitution.org), she identified Brescia as a potential accomplice. The ATF dropped Howe as an informant after her cover was blown, and her warnings were allegedly ignored, per Winter Watch (2024).

Witness Sightings and John Doe #2:

Evidence: Multiple witnesses reported seeing McVeigh with a second man, dubbed John Doe #2, at key locations: the Ryder truck rental in Junction City, Kansas, and near the Murrah Building, per Key’s Final Report (2001) and The Guardian (2015). Descriptions matched Michael Brescia, an Elohim City resident and Aryan Republican Army (ARA) bank robber, per okhistory.org.

Details: Witness Daina Bradley, a bombing survivor, described a “stocky, olive-skinned man” with McVeigh, per Famous Trials. Other witnesses at the Dreamland Motel and a Kansas diner identified a man resembling Brescia, per Aberration in the Heartland (2016).

Government Informants and Inaction:

Evidence: Elohim City was under ATF and FBI surveillance due to its extremist activities, with informants like Howe and possibly others, per The Guardian (2015).

The FBI’s failure to act on Howe’s warnings, despite Strassmeir’s reported plans, suggests negligence or complicity, per Final Report (2001). The FBI’s OKBOMB investigation focused on McVeigh and Nichols, dismissing Elohim City leads as inconclusive, per FBI.gov (2016). Key’s committee argued this was a cover-up, per Final Report (2001).

This one-hour documentary by James Corbett breaks down The Secret Life of Tim McVeigh – Both this documentary and Waco – A New Revelation are archived on our uncensorable flash drive of freedom: The Liberator.

Tim McVeigh was allegedly executed by lethal injection, but:

McVeigh told David Paul Hammer, the inmate who was incarcerated next to him on death row, that he was working for the government, and he would receive a nonlethal injection and would be revived after the execution. One of the witnesses claimed that she could see that he was still breathing as they wheeled him away after the bombing. His body was not autopsied after the event, which is standard procedure after capital punishment.

The investigation that I conducted was essentially duplicated by the Oklahoma Bombing Investigation Committee, led by State Rep Charles Key. They came to many of the same conclusions that I did, and the results of their investigation were memorialized in the >Final Report: On the Bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building April 19, 1995, which was then memorialized in the award-winning documentary “A Noble Lie“,

You can watch the full documentary HERE.

This summary will explain how the three incidents are related. Still, the best thing you can do to understand better and commemorate these deaths is to watch the award-winning documentaries Waco—A New Revelation and A Noble Lie, which exposed the criminality of these incidents to tens of millions.

You can see all our evidence in the Dropbox version of our Flash Drive O Freedom: The Liberator HERE.

Why is this important 30 years later?

It shows the same folks behind the Oklahoma City Bombing…and 9-11…and the Boston Bombing and all the other propaganda and false flag terrorism are still in power in Washington DC!

It isn’t just the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein that are being continually covered up!

Originally published by The Art of Liberty