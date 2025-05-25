5 Masterpieces of Contemporary American Cinema: Beyond The Crucible
David Penner
In part one of this series, we discussed a number of films which encapsulate the depravity of an America enslaved to unbridled corporate power, and how many of our countrymen dispense with all semblance of morality in order to earn a living.
In part two we will revisit this theme, while delving into “the war on terror” and the grave dangers of biofascism.
1. Up in the Air
Directed by Jason Reitman; starring George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, and Anna Kendrick (2009)
Up in the Air unveils the macabre rotting heart of an America in the throes of late-stage unfettered capitalism. The protagonist, Ryan Bingham (George Clooney), embodies the amorality of many Americans who flourish in this ruthless and unforgiving world. Bingham’s illustrious job is firing people, which he does by flying around the country and terminating American workers whose employers are too cowardly to do this unsavory work themselves.
At one point in the film Clooney’s boss, Craig Gregory (Jason Bateman), gives a pep talk to his team excitedly explaining how housing, retail, the auto industry and other sectors of the economy are in an abysmal state. This is cause for considerable glee he informs his team of hit men, as woeful economic times offer no shortage of people to fire – and this is good for business.
Due to unchecked privatization and the lack of a social safety net, losing one’s job can quickly land an American in a precarious financial position, but as American society has likewise devolved into a Tower of Babel losing one’s job can also bring about a loss of identity, a motif that is raised repeatedly throughout the film.
Like many Americans who have managed to retain a comfortable middle class existence, our protagonist’s conception of success revolves exclusively around money and power. In conjunction with this rather dubious value system, he relishes the prestige of regularly flying for his work and clings to the childish dream of being one of the few to reach ten million frequent flyer miles. The selfishness and lack of empathy for those whose lives he helps destroy is shared by fellow corporate cannibals Alex Goran (Vera Farmiga) and Ryan’s protege, Natalie Keener (Anna Kendrick), who adhere to a similar, if not even more, ruthless ethos.
Initially, Ryan lives purely for his career and eschews meaningful long-lasting relationships, a philosophy on display when he grudgingly agrees to attend his sister’s wedding. His estrangement from his family (undoubtedly familiar for many American viewers) is mollified when he inadvertently commits a number of selfless acts to help the young couple.
Ryan’s hyper-individualism is upended when he unwittingly falls in love with the heartless Alex, who ends up treating him precisely how he has treated the thousands of people he has fired over the years, raising the question of whether using human beings like disposable plastic cups is such a great idea after all.
Bingham’s incessant travels hinder his ability to form long-lasting relationships but also unmoor him from belonging to any particular place, thereby mirroring the mercenary existence of corporations; while his apartment is a sterile hotel room devoid of artwork, keepsakes, and warmth.
Deceptively insightful and unerringly astute, Up in the Air casts the spotlight on an America where voracious corporations operate with complete impunity while millions of Americans lack good health insurance and education, unionization; and above all, real communities, without which we are cast into a pit of solitude, despair, and appalling dehumanization.
As the timeless Zulu proverb Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu reminds us: “A person is a person through other people;” or more simply, “I am, because you are.”
2. Equals
Directed by Drake Doremus; starring Nicholas Hoult and Kristen Stewart (2015)
Perhaps the most important movie ever made about the informed consent ethic and its inextricable connection to democracy, Equals tells the story of an Orwellian police state where a people known as The Collective have been enslaved to a psychiatric dictatorship and emotionally lobotomized.
Drake Doremus (who incidentally had a bad experience with psychotropic drugs as a child) masterfully demonstrates what can be lost when informed consent and the oath to do no harm are tossed to the wayside and physicians become the servants of a sinister political apparatus.
Shot with an elegant and ethereal cinematography, Equals is likewise a compelling dystopian futuristic film in that it succeeds in fashioning a society anchored in a value system which is very alien and yet simultaneously eerily familiar to our own; and viewers who understand the grievous crimes of the Cult of Psychiatry, the Church of Vaccinology, the Branch Covidians, the opioid epidemic, and the war on informed consent generally will be transfixed by its hallowed and undying message.
Malfunctioning humans who begin to re-experience emotions despite genetic modifications designed to eliminate them are diagnosed with SOS, or “switched-on syndrome,” which the viewer knows to be an imaginary disease but which the characters trapped in this totalitarian hell have been taught from birth to fear as an incurable condition inevitably leading to terrible suffering and death.
Sufferers of SOS who progress from Stage 1 to Stage 4 and fail to commit suicide are committed to the dreaded DEN, or Defective Emotional Neuropathy facility – the police state’s prison and political psych ward. “Coupling” is strictly forbidden and those who fail to seek “treatment” for their illicit emotions are called “hiders.” The supremely powerful police are chillingly referred to as Health and Safety.
Amidst the horrors of this biofascist 1984, a love affair develops between Nia (Kristen Stewart) and Silas (Nicholas Hoult), who eventually realize that it is their “illness” that allows them to experience deep emotions without which they wouldn’t have been able to fall in love and share such special moments together.
Equals depicts a terrifying world where bodily autonomy has ceased to exist, emotions are a disease, and love is the greatest crime of all. A grave warning of what can unfold when health care is weaponized and dissent pathologized, the haunted poetry of Equals will stay locked in your heart long after the final credits have ebbed and melted away.
3. Camp X-Ray
Directed by Peter Sattler; starring Kristen Stewart, Payman Maadi, and Lane Garrison (2014).
Kristen Stewart is superb as Amy Cole, a young soldier assigned to Guantanamo Bay in Peter Sattler’s Camp X-Ray. From a small Southern town, poorly educated, and indoctrinated to believe that all Muslims are terrorists, she is initially a devout believer in “the mission.”
Her grim ideological ship capsizes when she begins to develop a friendship with one of the prisoners, Ali Amir. As their bond strengthens and she learns to look at Ali as a tortured and wrongfully incarcerated man, she starts to question the veracity of what she has been told about “the war on terror,” and her growing sense of unease about how they are “defending freedom” alienates her from her fellow soldiers.
In this man-made hell the detainees are prisoners of the body, and yet the guards are also prisoners; for they are imprisoned in a cage of lies, ignorance, authoritarianism and the scourge of unreason. They are prisoners of the soul.
Through her growing empathy we observe Amy journey from a callous soldier that unquestioningly follows orders to a more compassionate person who is increasingly loath to blindly believe what she is told. As she comes to look at her only friend at Guantanamo as a suffering human being her humanity is restored, and her soul is duly saved from the plains of demonic nihilism reserved for those who blindly hate another people.
A heartrending tale, Camp X-Ray is nevertheless an uplifting one, and as we gaze within its haunted waters we are reminded that even within the darkest glades of evil there can still be a ray of light.
4. Redacted
Directed by Brian De Palma; starring Patrick Carroll, Rob Devaney, and Izzy Diaz (2007)
Called “one big mess” by the Los Angeles Times and “an almost total failure” by the BBC, Redacted is one of the most devastating anti-war films made in recent decades. A fictionalized reconstruction of the events that led up to a murderous raid on an Iraqi home outside Baghdad by US Army soldiers in which a young girl was raped and murdered along with her family, Redacted is the antithesis of the nauseating American Sniper and other jingoistically depraved Hollywood war movies.
In the sense that the film engages in a retelling of a significant historical event using a fictional documentary format, Redacted is reminiscent of Paul Greengrass’ excellent Bloody Sunday. Yet it is also a masterpiece of the found footage genre, and in this regard shares much in common with the nightmarish Apocalypse Cult (also known as Apocalyptic) and The Blair Witch Project. Merging these two styles while injecting an uncompromising anti-imperialist sentiment, Brian De Palma brings the senseless savagery of the Iraq War into our laps and living rooms. Clinging to our lapels, it doesn’t let us look away.
An unusual example of polyphonic narration in cinema, Redacted is told through a variety of narrative voices, each of which records the Iraq War from a distinct perspective.
Much of the story unfolds through the lens of the unscrupulous Private Angel Salazar, who intends to use the footage he records of his time in the military to get into film school. Additional scenes (some of which are interestingly not even recorded by human beings) are shot by rebel jihadists, a security camera from inside the wire, a camera recording the interrogation of the soldiers who participate in the brutal raid, footage from French TV and Iraqi TV, and a website for a soldier’s wife to share her thoughts.
Many of these scenes initially appear as live footage uploaded to social media, and as the images pass from the eye to the brain a disorientation ensues which forces the viewer to repeatedly question which images are “real” and which are “an illusion.”
As the American education system is rigged to breed sheep, an effective psyop requires information saturation bombing, and this is precisely how the psyops that went hand in hand with the Branch Covidian putsch and the destruction of Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Yugoslavia, and to a somewhat lesser extent Iraq and Afghanistan were successful. Ironically, while Redacted contains a great deal of truth about Washington’s invasion of Iraq, the legacy media lemmings will invariably dismiss it as sensationalist nonsense, and “just a movie.”
Vividly resurrected are the helpless Iraqi civilians trapped in a hellscape where the rule of law has been dissolved, and the new reigning power is a band of unhinged barbarians. In this same vein, the film underscores the profound ignorance and dehumanization of many American soldiers fighting wars of which they know nothing, in countries of which they know even less, and who harbor a fathomless rage from being relentlessly humiliated all their lives by an unseen hand; a hand, which unbeknownst to these dogs of war, has duped them into fighting for the very government which has so debased them all their lives.
As transpires in Oliver Stone’s Platoon and De Palma’s Casualties of War a rift unfolds within the platoon, with some soldiers objecting to the deliberate targeting of civilians in an attempt to exact revenge for fallen comrades; but as Yeats once bemoaned, “The best lack all conviction, and the worst are full of passionate intensity.” If a soldier stands by and does nothing while their fellow storm troopers commit a war crime, will they not have to live with this on their conscience until the day they die?
Repeatedly blurring the line between a dramatic film and a documentary, Redacted ponders the significance of launching an illegal war of aggression in an age where mass media and social media, which can work together and which can likewise be at odds with one another, wield enormous power.
Redacted encourages the viewer to think about the ways in which propaganda can be used to manipulate, deceive, and dupe people into thinking that they understand a conflict of which they know nothing (Russia’s “unprovoked invasion” being a perfect example). And yet as war imagery (both still and video) can be used to foment lies, treachery, and deceit, De Palma turns the tables on the presstitutes by demonstrating how it can also be used to reveal the truth.
Shocking, violent, and relentlessly harrowing Redacted vividly portrays the Tartarean horror wrought by Washington’s sacking of Iraq, encapsulated by the diabolical destruction of one innocent and defenseless Iraqi family.
5. Blackfish
Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (2013)
“There is no folly of the beasts of the earth which is not infinitely outdone by the madness of men” wrote Herman Melville in Moby-Dick, a reality glaringly on display in Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s poignant film Blackfish.
One of the more unsettling documentaries to come out in recent years, Blackfish tells the tragic story of how whales are treated in captivity, where SeaWorld and other marine mammal theme parks treat orcas with great cruelty in order to get them to perform aquatic stunts, an extravaganza of villainy tied to a multi-billion dollar industry.
Indeed, this is yet another instance where what is profitable is simultaneously deeply unethical, and the marine parks that debase these wondrous creatures and ravage their souls also endanger their trainers who are frequently young, naive, and ignorant of the fact that orcas can be very dangerous when held in conditions tantamount to torture and forced to become circus animals.
(Starting about five years ago orcas started ramming small boats and attacking their rudders in the Iberian Peninsula, the Strait of Gibraltar; and to a somewhat lesser extent, off the Shetland Islands. Marine biologists have proposed a number of theories to try and explain this phenomenon. Perhaps these ornery blackfish have seen the same movie, albeit without the screen?)
At the heart of this seminal cinematic work is the excruciating and seemingly never-ending destruction of the orca Tilikum, who is kidnapped from Icelandic waters at the age of two, and is henceforth condemned to a life of wretchedness away from his pod. (Orcas typically stay with their mothers their entire lives). Transferred from one marine park to another, his fate is not unlike that of a slave in the antebellum South. Suffering repeated humiliations and brutalized into becoming a plaything for the amusement of the pseudo sentient, Tilikum becomes increasingly aggressive and ends up killing three people. Are humans fundamentally any different? Richard Wright’s Bigger Thomas comes to mind, along with certain demonic practices all too common in American prisons, such as sensory deprivation and pitting prisoners against one another.
(Other imprisoned cetaceans have rebelled against their captors, such as a well publicized dolphin attack of a trainer at the Miami Seaquarium three years ago).
Unlike with violent dogs that are put down, Tilikum’s sperm was used for breeding purposes (a practice also reminiscent of the antebellum South) and his descendants have likewise shown a proclivity towards violence, such as one of his sons, Kyuquot, who nearly drowned his trainer.
Commenting on the dastardly practice of kidnapping orcas, The Whale Sanctuary Project states:
“By any definition and by any standard, keeping these apex predators of the ocean in small tanks for the amusement of tourists is more than just wrong; it is a crime against each of them individually and a sin against nature….”
Cowperthwaite forces us to examine the ways in which we treat animals, especially highly intelligent and evolved animals such as orcas. For the iniquitous manner in which these magnificent creatures are treated will ultimately mirror how we treat each other, and is yet another example of rapacious oligarchic power fomenting moral degradation, wickedness, and death.
Conclusion
These penetrating films remove the veil of obfuscation ceaselessly fomented by academia and the mass media, revealing a system of exploitation and oppression that is devouring millions of lives.
Due to the increasingly deplorable state of American education, the ruling establishment faces fewer and fewer obstacles in enslaving the population to delusive fears of oligarchically constructed bogeymen, and Redacted and Camp X-Ray underscore the dangers of a government deflecting anger away from itself and onto an imaginary enemy through the ancient, yet all too pervasive tactic of scapegoating.
Many of the characters discussed in this series that have been enveloped by a pall of amorality have been raised in a dog-eat-dog world where one either prevails or is reduced to a state of destitution, and they would rationalize their actions by saying that they are simply doing everything in their power to survive. However, as the characters of Jane in The East, Arthur in Michael Clayton, and Amy in Camp X-Ray remind us, while people can lose their moral bearings this doesn’t necessarily mean that they will never find them again. Amidst this maelstrom of inhumanity, the body yearns for the soul, and the soul for the body.
These bold works of cinema open a window into a reeling society that is being ravaged by the wolves of unchained capital, wolves which relentlessly cultivate ignorance, economic inequality, autocratization and atomization, revealing all too vividly what we have become – but not, as Langston Hughes once eloquently cautioned – what must be.
The budgets for the films according to IMDb were as follows:
Up in the Air: USD 25 million
Equals: USD 16 million
Redacted: USD 5 million
Blackfish: USD 1.5 million
Camp X-Ray: USD 1 million
None of those films were funded by a whip round at the local bar or pub. At best the last two may had some kind of crowdfunding and Blackfish (the whale documentary) animal welfare NGO funding perhaps.
The rest are likely studio funded or had wealthy backers with an agenda since the budgets are not peanuts.
Funding for independent movies and documentaries is competitive with the typical investors seeking a return on their investment, not doing it for altruism not for an agenda.
“Masterpiece” equals a film whose ideology I like because I’ve somehow convinced myself that mega-billion dollar corporations have okayed projects that are critiques of “unbridled corporate power”. Really? Why? Their commitment to artistic freedom? Can anyone use that phrase without breaking into hollow laughter?….
It might be noticed how the majority of the films co-incided with Republican presidents. It’s typical left-side-of-the-dialectic stuff – like Demoncrats who are all anti-war when Republicans are in power but went silent about Obama’s or Biden’s wars. ‘Redacted’ is an especially blatant example.
Take the first film and its supposed critique of individualism… is weaponised communitarianism any better? Wasn’t that the basis of the whole 2020-22 psyop? Perhaps the more relevant concluding quotation would be Killary’s “it takes a village”. Be a good little worker bee in their hive and glow in selfless virtue. George Clooney is CFR btw.
There are no masterpieces in modern Hollywood – it’s a stew of Satanism, mind-control, wokeness and paedophilia. The place is a cesspool of no redeeming value.
REDACTED shows the live TV fake beheading(cliche lie used as much as (the immaculate fireproof passport) which enforces the what would you do in this position narrative sold to the Christians chosen lot Alt msm + media.
The rape on the other side sells the lies of protection and gives the left and right the, I would kill if they raped my family and invaded my country. covers borders and invasion’s narrative we need to protector our borders (bodies) and needing government protection narrative (crazy terrorists like virus released from bio labs to immigrants coming over infecting us to aliens) all the same Psychology reinforcement from everything you watch.
Hallmarks of stage fake planted to the MSM+ lot to sell to the unwilling as real-life.
It covers all bases of psyop.
Surprised a Julian Assange or Tommy Robinson video was not added as the above is another variation of this.
The Climate vegan cult of the left and the Truckers Trannies farmers fakers of the right will all happily watch BLACKFISH as it caters to both audiences with the what would you if you was imprisoned narrative and an animal killing it keepers sells the prison guard – escape to kill narrative.
Meat verse non meat hunting verses non hunting like ”fox hunting” ”animal testing” debate has the same application.
Psychology reinforcement.
Just like when faker TV actor ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin was killed by stingray (fish) the whole thing sells re implanted pre Programmes which caters to all the demographics to take a side and if you dont your heart less as his dauthter did that amazing speech at his funeral how could a non sider be so cold and sel-fish (excuse the pun).
Meat eaters / vegans and if it is dangerous (define dangerous and who has that authority) then it should be killed (put down) same application as animals story’s works wonders with killing caging humans who should be put in prison or killed = assisted dying.
Lies sold in story’s to sell you fake stances of taking either sides and Psychology reinforcement.
That is why if you missed the occult element (symbolism) you’ll be watching the above thinking it is telling you a true story – which it is clearly not.
Just like Guantanamo bay= evil in 1996 was later repackaged as = good by the Qnon Trump lot in 2016.
Very well written David. I have not seen any of these films as they scare me. I have a fair idea of the new world agenda, which the films reflect. I hope the films wake up more people.
Interesting. I felt somewhat the same.
I did look up the two Kristen Stewart films – I’m not interested in Equals. Not interested.
I just cannot watch the war movies. I get sick to my stomach now and feel guilty that I am not standing in front of the Pentagon with a big sign that says “Murderers”.
But I applaud film-maker’s that continue to make movies that expose the truth. Film making is a tough business – unpopular film-making is even tougher.
Thank you for this list. I did see Up in the Air years ago. Good flick. But doesn’t compare to Michael Clayton.
I watched Three Days of the Condor again last week. Very bleak. Very simply stated. Still holds up after all these years.
Parallex View, also.
The obscenely wealthy poking sticks at each other:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/05/trump-calls-for-investigations-of-springsteen-beyonce-oprah-and-u2s-bono-for-endorsing-harris/
‘Art’ seems to be how we talk about things
without actually talking about things…
“Bingham’s incessant travels hinder his ability to form long-lasting relationships but also unmoor him from belonging to any particular place, thereby mirroring the mercenary existence of
corporations; while his apartment is a sterile hotel room devoid of artwork, keepsakes, and warmth.”
Those serving in the military have a similar lifestyle. They’re uprooted every couple of years. I’m almost positive that constantly be required to move is very stressful, especially for those with families as you can never establish meaningful relationships or a consistent stable existence.
As someone who never lived a vagabond existence, I always wondered why the DOD formulates policies which deliberately demoralize the troops. 🤔
The Orange Fart Coin is authorizing a trillion dollar military budget. How many dimes of that “cash hual” will trickle down to the grunts before being snatched by the usual shameless warprofiteering gangsters. 🤑🤑🤑
It’s sort of unbelievable, that this brazen gangsterism is tolerated purely on the hopes that those who serve for 20 years will be a alive and in decent enough condition to enjoy their modest pension.
Feed em lies.
Keep em restless and on edge.
Give em brutal training.
Fuck with their family Life.
Dress em in camouflage gear (That one’s hilarious).
Make em sign up for long periods.
Make em obedient and subservient.
Did I miss any?
Victims and killers.
Victims and more victims… Most of the killing is done by proxies and mercenaries.
The USA is ‘enslaved to corporate power’. But corporations aren’t moral agents nor the often evil individuals who run them. Such outdated rhetoric reflects leftist delusion, serves as an incantatation to maintain mind control over millions of well-meaning useful idiots, and is vital camouflage for the infamous tribe which has long controlled Western politics, owns the most powerful corporations, and enjoys huge power over academia, education and Hollywood film studios. If only leftists could wake up to the reality of this ancient evil, and their major modern role as its golem.
Possible media masterpiece farce coming: Beginning a few days ago I am again inundated w covid offers– tests, vaxxes & “info”. During the first “pandemic” I received 27 offers like this. And what’s the media yakking about now? A new variant out of China. Brace yourself for another exaggeration. Remember the run-up to the first one, with all those people “dropping dead in the street”? Hard to top that for sheer farce.
Meanwhile a new Korean study finds that HALF the people w serious “vaxx” injuries died w/in 6 weeks.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2025-05-21. FDA: no longer recommends CV shots for most. Breached rights by dismissing jab exemption requests (blog, tweet, pic1, pic2, pic3, pic4).
‘Equals (2015)’ is a classic. Can’t think of film that presaged the Covid era better than that one
Of all the films mentioned above I have seen Up in the Air (which is very different from the book) and it was actually a set of commercials for American Airlines, Avis, Hertz and TSA.
Yes, and I think it was by that strange libertarian guy.
You mean Jason Reitman ? Didn’t know what he is, apart from his father’s son. I didn’t like the father’s work, either.
Great read David – thank you.
A very gushing review. Should reviews gush?
The question becomes, if artists are able to produce their works of radical social criticism that condemns the engineered passive settler colonial mindset, and the ruling infrastructure allows release of such criticism, here the film industry, why do these works have zero effect on public opinion? Are release of these films now merely deployed safety valves releasing the unconscious recognition of the systemic incarceration and alienation of modern daily life? Do the PTB tolerate it or purposely allow it to happen?
All I can say is that when I’ve spoken to people about films of this revolutionary nature after seeing them, the reactions are as though they saw almost nothing of what I experienced. They can’t catch the full narrative. They seem so programmed not to see avenues of liberation, that they are confused when someone points out what may have been the theme of interest.
The intent of The Matrix and Koyaanisqatsi for instance, seemed to me to be clear as day, but friends seemed clueless. In truth, it was a radical holistic critique of modern society and it took years for adequate analysis to open the full spectrum the work. The Wachowskis claim their film addressed the marginalized outsider, related to their trans-ness, but the universality of it’s mirroring of imprisoned alienation from a fabricated teledome reality is about as accurate and as pertinent as any metaphoric art messaging ever created. Baudrillard has made absurd protestations about The Matrix not being related to his ideas on simulacra, simulation, and hyperreality, so wtf? Being petty about fine points of argument derails humanity from dealing with the obvious bigger picture of ever evolving overlord serfdom since Enclosure. And then, how can anyone not see the destructive hyperspeed rat-race documented by Koyaanisqatsi, and continue to accept it’s daily crushing march forward?
We are on the edge of a collective unconscious awakening to our true nature within Universe. The PTB keep losing their facade bit by bit and we are being forced into a newly impoverished but reflective time where research and meditation can reveal personal truth. Then action. It can’t come soon enough for me.
Let’s face it: How can a producer/director/writer convey something of depth and meaning in two hours?
It’s almost impossible.
Audiences have been trained to expect glamour, sex, action, and occasionally, a storyline.
The outliers have a tricky task.
Only saw up in the air. Hated it, in hindsight probably for the right reason.
I remember the firing which the Clooney character had to to for a living and in which he was superb, for which reason he had to travel so often. And that he was able to make the people he had to fire believe that he was actually doing them a favor. Also remember the pitiful wish to earn the platinum card. There was also, as I recall, no evolvement in character by the Clooney character, only some pity with himself that he could not have it all, and then return to the platinum card and flying. the end.
it was a film about nothing. And the funny thing is that so many people find meaning into that nothingness. Was it brilliant? -Maybe. Nevertheless hated it and would not like to see it again. It is also not necessary to see the film. One who has eyes sees this type of character (if one can call it that) around him in the work place on a daily level, especially in those who are ‘successful’
“Art is a human activity whose purpose is the transmission of the highest and best feelings to which men have attained.”
“Art is not a pleasure or an amusement; art is a great matter. Art is an organ of human life transmitting man’s reasonable perception into feeling.”
Leo Tolstoy, What is Art? (1898)
In his book All Men Are Brothers (1958), Mohandes Gandhi describes the (nonfiction) book What is Art? as “…Tolstoy’s masterpiece.”
All Men Are Brothers (mkgandhi.org)
What Is Art? by graf Leo Tolstoy | Project Gutenberg
2 movies with Kristen Stewart? No thank you very much!
Haha. I am looking at this article and going… no thanks, Hollywood. Stick it up your backside.
That’s my opinion too.
You dont want to be confronted with the dark sides of our society, only the honey side. Fair enough. Here is a film with only our good sides instead: https://youtu.be/3SFkrgW2i8U The little house on the Prairie, The American dream.
I think you may be misunderstanding. There is plenty of ways to be contronted with it, without paying money to the creeps in Hollywood. No thanks.
Ok, its just………..they make a nice film to be remembered at least sometimes yes? But you are right. The way to be confronted can be done in many other ways. All the best.
A real anomolous era where someone like Kristen Stewart was really in demand.
I always wondered why she was so promoted (I guess we will never know if ‘was really in demand’). Me? In the evening I watched for the n-th time ‘House of sand and fog’, I needed to watch a superb woman that can act.
Who? Jennifer Connolly? O come now.
I was wondering if anybody else noticed this fact
One purpose of my comment was to find out if there are others to notice.
How about breakfast with Kristen Stewart?
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/OcwolDBwotk
Thanks David.
I’ve seen three of those movies and was moved by each one of them.
We can feel a small degree of consolation that REAL ART is still being made and slipping through the bloody filters of entertainment and mass brainwashing.
Films pointing fingers. What to do about it?