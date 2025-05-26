Memorial Day: It’s Not About the Dead Soldiers but About Glorifying War
Edward Curtin
Although Memorial Day in the United Sates is ostensibly a day for honoring soldiers killed in wars, it is, rather, a day for promoting war. If it were to honor the dead, all its pageantry would be in opposition to war.
Rather than being haunted by the ghosts of war, many Americans are very proud of all its soldiers killed while killing foreigners for the military industrial complex and the super-rich who own the country.
For the U.S.A. is a warfare state; it has been waging imperialistic overseas wars for a long, long time, and using its soldiers as cannon fodder. Most families of dead soldiers find it impossible to admit that their loved ones died in vain, even if courageously.
Without waging wars, the US economy, as presently constituted, would collapse. Business goes on as usual.
Remembering all the war dead is like drifting on a ghost ship in a still sea of burning water. Haunted by the eerie silence of their absent presence, if we listen closely enough, we can hear such victims calling to us: Remember me, Remember me, why did it have to be?
“All warfare is ghostly,” writes the classical scholar Norman O. Brown, “every army an exercitus feralis (a funereal exercise), every soldier a living corpse.”
The world is littered with the corpses of wars’ victims, those of the killers and the killed, soldiers of every nation – but the vast majority are innocent civilians who never picked up a gun. The earth is so saturated with all their blood that one would expect the rivers to run red as a reminder. But that only happens in poems, as with Federico Garcia Lorca: “Beneath all the totals, a river of warm blood.”
But what do poets know that the potentates, politicians, and mad generals don’t? These killers are experts at shedding innocent blood to satisfy their blood lust and then erecting monuments to the killers. They are necrophiliacs, while all the poets do is to remind us that we will all die and that we should affirm life and love each other before we do – that war is an evil lie, as Wilfred Owen told us about World War I in Dulce et Decorum Est:
If in some smothering dreams, you too could pace
Behind the wagon that we flung him in,
And watch the white eyes writhing in his face,
His hanging face, like a devil’s sick of sin;
If you could hear, at every jolt, the blood
Come gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs,
Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud
Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues,—
My friend, you would not tell with such high zest
To children ardent for some desperate glory,
The old Lie: Dulce et decorum est
Pro patria mori.
But that was long ago. War’s victims still fall everywhere, every day they are stilled in deserts, mountains, jungles, cities, houses, hospitals, schools, on the open roads, in bedrooms, in woods, in alleyways, crouched in basements, killed from the sky, the ground, directly, remotely, by their own desperate hands, slowly in despair.
Why count the ways, why count the victims – the truth is countless?
But we must count, not to wave a flag and march down Main Steet to the sound of a marching band behind a fire engine with little kids on bikes and old men with rifles on their shoulders, but to galvanize ourselves to stand and oppose the warmongers who run the government.
Who can not weep and scream in opposition as the U.S./Israel commits genocide against the Palestinians? Savage slaughter for all to see but ignore.
Who is so blind as not to see the wars waged from administration to administration as smoothly as the change of seasons?
Once the warmongers shot down the U.S.’s great antiwar leaders. Now they suck the population in with Memorial Day sales and dreams of cookouts.
But business goes on as usual, as the great Roberta Flack sang so mournfully, “except that my brother is dead.” George M. Cohan was right: “The Yanks are coming.” They are always coming, but he was wrong to think it is ever over. It’s not supposed to be ever over.
And “over there,” Maha Khalil, a one year old Iraqi girl, was killed in the first few months of America’s criminal war against Iraq.
Mrs. Ngugen Thi Tau was slaughtered by US soldiers at My Lai, Vietnam.
Mohammed Nidal Hisham Attallah, Ahmad Shadi Talal Al-Haddad, and Masa Mohammed Youssef Nasr are a few of at least 16,500 Palestinian children killed by Israel/U.S. in Gaza since October 7, 2023.
Who knows all the dead in Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Gaza, Ukraine, Libya, East Timor, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, El Salvador, Chile, throughout Africa, and all the other countries where the American military and the CIA have been dispatched? Who can grasp it?
Their names mean nothing to those who didn’t know them, just as the endless names of the US military dead (most drafted into a war they didn’t want or understand) that line the Vietnam Veterans Memorial are a sad blur to those who come to look but didn’t know the fallen.
The same is even truer for anyone who views the Holocaust memorial in Boston where all one sees are rows and rows of concentration camp numbers; for every number a real person, each one reduced by the Nazis to six-digits tattooed on arms.
When we try to name and count wars’ victims, we are overwhelmed and stunned. Yet the wars persist. Like the pawns conscripted to fight them, the anonymous ghosts of all the victims murmur in our ears: Why?
Dylan sings:
Oh my name it is nothin’
My age it means less
The country I come from
Is called the Midwest
I’s taught and brought up there
The laws to abide
And the land that I live in
Has God on its side.
But not all of the wars’ victim’s die. Vast numbers become “living corpses,” also mostly anonymous and forsaken. Across the world and here at home wherever the American war machine has set its sights, the lame and crippled struggle on, victims of bombs and bullets, napalm and white phosphorous, nuclear radiation, torture, biological weapons – all the grotesque weapons the ghouls of the weapons’ industries have conjured up from hell for their paymasters.
Countless living victims, yes, but the weapons industries carefully count their bloody profits, as do those who invest in these companies while turning a blind eye to their own complicity.
Many of the wounds of war are psychological and spiritual. And so many of the victims suffer silently. Wars’ terrors follow them everywhere down their nights and down their days, and they can often find no escape from the nightmare images that populate their minds, flashing in and out.
It’s beyond imagining the living hell of children worldwide reliving the sight of the bloodied mangled bodies of their parents at their feet, victims of bombs or death squads or perhaps “collateral damage,” as if any words or reasons could undue their everlasting trauma or cover up the radical evil of those who killed them
We owe it the wounded, dead, and tormented war victims everywhere to memorialize them with the words:
War is a lie, and only truth will free us.
And to stop marching with the drums drumming and the flags flying as if we are proud of the U.S. killing machine.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
for the longest time now more “civilians” are murdered in “conflict” than soldiers and increasingly the number of dead are children under 5yrs.
They know exactly what they are doing and celebrate accordingly
‘Memorial’ has a couple of meanings:
‘A written statement of facts or a petition (that should be) presented to a legislative body or an executive.’
Memorial from a microbiologist:
https://brownstone.org/articles/how-lies-and-hubris-caused-an-awakening/
The opposite of war mongering is Gandhian mass self sacrifice: get wiped out.
Sometimes a war is just, like in the Mahabharata or WWII.
Sometimes the frying pan is needed to avoid the fire. The rock or the hard place.
Make up your own mind by ignoring the MSM and follow your intuition, not your gut.
For me this war on Russia is a clear case of mass deception from NATO & co.
Notice that the Western MSM fearmongering started ~ the moment Covid fear lost grip. Not to mention that it us quite irrational to believe that Russia will reach the Nord Sea 1200 miles from Donbass where it advances in yards the last 3 years.
Thank you, Ed. In addition, there is the participation, complicity and subservience in paying war taxes. Resist.
I enjoyed this article, in the sense that I agree with the content.
The education systems teach children that war is “normal” and the media and corporations (like toy companies) pair the concept of war with “courage” and “adventure”.
War is not normal, it’s the ultimate atrocity.
Davey Crockett is an American Hero…
Crockett was killed helping to steal Texas from Mexico…
To many young Americans Crockett is a role model…
All you know-it-all intellectuals are so afraid of death b/c you possess nothing but your own purposeless egos… You are unable to imagine any situation where dying for your country, or your city, or family, or children, is nothing but “giving in to primordial urges.” I’ll grant you that conflicts like Afghanistan, Iraq, Viet Nam, etc… happened and were perpetuated simply to line some rich men’s pockets. However, WWI, WWII, The American Revolution, The American Civil War… all these were far more complex than the other, aforementioned conflicts, and gave credence to the idea that “there are some things worth dying for.” None of you are apparently sharp enough to be able to exercise some judgment and critical thinking skills in order to discern the differences. My guess is that is true b/c most of you pursue the “intellectual life” simply in order to feel superior to us mud-caked rabble that usually comprise the bulk of casualties and any particular conflict. Aye… Cheers.
Maybe the others have some vague justification. But World War I? Are you crazy. The was the evilest stupidest craziest most unjustified pile of shit ever imagined by our criminal overlords.
Perhaps a deeper read of OUR history, rather than THEIRS, will change your view Orlando.
WW1 and WW2 were entirely avoidable, but hey, there’s no profit in peace.
Unless we address the causes, and lock up the plotters and profiteers, wars will continue unabated.
As for us ‘intellectuals’, l was just a gardener and disability worker.
Uncle $am wants you to die (and of course kill) for your country. Throughout the death march of civilization, the pathology of war has glorified its dead, heroes who make the utlimate sacrifice (of exploited labor) for some idol of power. Memorial Day, Old Glory lining Main Street, is part of proud tradition for burying the truth, war’s constant casualty, that we are slaves serving masters so monstrous as to commit our bodies and souls to hell on earth through mass murder and madness, for no more noble cause than to reposition the boots on our necks.
The horrors of war are meant to remain remote from the civilian population distracted by abstraction of collateral damage covered up by smart bombs awing TV audiences within the comforts of home, or another sentimental Hollywood flic on PTSD. Supporting the troops means cheering them on as they fight for the Fortune 500 in the name of defending democracy or whatever, then thanking them for their service to War, Inc. with free parking spots at the few restaurants they can afford as they now struggle to survive the slashing of veteran benefits. Fortunately, there are philanthrocapitalists who care enough to come to the rescue with nonprofit bizzness in medicine and other profitable fronts to make a killing on the market.
Across the whole empire of deceit, there’s still the conceit that ‘our’ side counts, and if ever the other’s dead ‘over there’ are counted they remain statistically irrelevant to human identity and worth made by maps of conquest and carnage. ‘We’ are Americans, after all, and ‘they’ are not like us for belonging to some piece of real estate up for grabs by our real enemy, ruling classes who make wastelands of the world and call it peace, progress, patriotism.
These $uiturd$ have cold vengeance in their veins:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/05/80-of-u-s-senators-now-back-blockade-of-russia/
‘Logic is an organized system of thought which enables you to be wrong with confidence.’
Charles Kettering…
Sounds logical to me…
I’d say we all know who own the banksters who continue to hold governments by their proverbials, and who force them to perpetuate warmongering and warfare, thereby fattening the banksters’ money and gold vaults…
Here’s a worrisome article about the tabletop wargames they’re already playing:
RAND wargames to see if AI could wipe out humanity with pathogens, geoengineering & nukes
Not sure about the nukes bit but who knows…, and the pathogens are more likely to be poisons, including toxic metals, they are already spraying all over the world.
Do any of these $uiturd$ have families or someone to Love?
Today’s a good day to remember all victims of the Empire including hundreds of thousands of young men who died over the last Century in needless imperialist wars protecting and securing treasures for the Empire. And most importantly, let’s not forget the unaccountable millions of innocent civilians who were slaughtered as throwaway collateral damage.
Of course, if George Bush was still president he’d tell the US population to go shopping as a way to commemorate this bloodsoaked event.🤕🤑😵💫
(10:54)
War is a heathen mechanism perpetuated from the ancient savage ‘cult of sacrifice’ to appease the ‘gods’ and ensure a good harvest.
OT but I’ve seen it all now! From Slate magazine:
Too healthy for whom?
Exactly! The annihilation of the Buffalo almost to Extinction was a stated act of War. They never looked back they just took the war around the world…
Indeed.
We still slaughter billions of sentient beings Every. Single. Year. without compunction.
What hope peace?
Excellent article, thanks Ed.
So much of this evil is made possible by the private Central Banking usury system that gets to create ‘company script’ out of thin air.
This is an unaccountable criminal enterprise who wage war by deception, using an unlimited supply of fake money called fiat currency.
As Smedley D. Butler said in his short book in 1935 – War is a Racket, Smedley a retired US Marine Corps Major-General pointed out how business profits from war – he even pointed out the propaganda and injustices surrounding warfare – with success measured in dollars acquired, but failure isn’t mentioned in lives lost, or maimed – Smedley also points out that big businesses/governments motivations for war, which surely won’t be too different from today’s motivations, and how soldiers and the public are exploited – to achieve their goals.
For me the likes of the USA, a country, is now just one big business, where a profit comes before just about anything.
Yes it’s a great book that every American should read!
A long, long time ago in a country far away, there used to be what were called “anti-imperialists”. They even had a league they called the “Anti-Imperialist League”, established in 1898 based on the belief that imperialism violated the fundamental principle that a just republican government must derive from the “consent of the governed”.
Imagine that. It only lasted until 1920. Now, few even mention the word. It changed to war so people could be antiwar instead of anti-imperialist. Easier to justify the propaganda. Then in 2003 came the largest ever antiwar protests, worldwide actually, specifically opposing the illegal and criminal war against Iraq. Feb 15, 2003 is referred to by some as “the day the world said no to war”. Of course, that didn’t stop that war, nor subsequent wars in Libya, Yemen, Syria, Ukraine, and Gaza, to name a few, not to mention the resurrection of the “cold war” with Russia and now China. So, it went from anti-imperialism to antiwar to full throated, pathetic support and outright ignorance. Who says long term persistent propaganda doesn’t work.
Now, the self-proclaimed “Patriots” of the U.S., the MAGA cult, have declared thru their feckless leader that imperialism is good and what is needed is a trillion plus per year budget to really amp it up, along with all the economic might there is left to threaten, cajole, and punish those that won’t go along. They want to cut Medicare, Social Security, food stamps, and the like and conquer the world, especially the new Axis of Evil, China, Russia, and Iran. Of course, the liberals and democrats don’t want those cuts but are all in for imperialism, especially when they get to drive. Patriotism, like this “day of remembrance”, is fake as a three-dollar bill.
Sometimes there’s no stopping a bully until they get their ass beaten. That’s probably the only way things will change.
The people will be telling me all about the wonders government democracy and veterans who fought for our freedoms as they are lined up & shot into their graves by the police or military or assisted dying by the medical industry who will be “just following orders”. And their last words will be “thank you for your service”.
The one day remembrance every year in various countries is to remind the plebs of their ancestors sacrifice in dying or being injured for the ‘greater good’ where the unsaid part of greater good means for the benefit of the controllers, the elitists and their other parasites.
Also, to ensure that the current living generations are warmed-up and ready to sacrifice themselves for the next scripted war.
However, in the West at least, the availability of cannon fodder is becoming harder to come by, at least voluntarily. Those whose socioeconomic background historically provided the cannon fodder are increasingly deciding that their country is no longer worth fighting for. Globalisation and mass migration is starting to backfire in that regard.
Anyway, noone should volunteer or allow themselves to be conscripted to fight banker wars or even a supposedly just war unless the sons and daughters of politcos, snivel servants, think tank and NGO senior staff, board members of large corporations, celebrities and other assorted movers and shakers are going to do the dying as well.
There are ‘vets’ and then there are ‘vets’. I worked with a lot of people who were involved in Vietnam and the difference between people who were at the sharp end, actually involved in fighting, killing and being killed, and those who were in the military but in something like the Navy which wasn’t directly involved the fighting was stark. The sharp end vets were all ‘touched’ in the sense that they really didn’t talk about or glorify their service — its only after they got to really know you (and maybe got a bit drunk) that the stories started dripping out.
This was just like my parents’ generation. Like many my parents were actively involved in WW2, my father flying Mosquitos (and his brother in tanks in North Africa and Arnhem). As a child you got the impression it was one long party with occasional bits of ‘action’ like in the movies (although my mother’s tales from the Blitz were more personal because we could see the results all around us, ‘bomb sites’ were a common feature in my childhood). Its only towards the end of their lives that the real stories dripped out — and they were both fascinating and horrifying.
We tend to overdo the ‘patriotism’ thing in the US which is why I like to keep my head well down around Memorial Day (I grew up with it being ‘Whitsun’ or ‘Spring Bank Holiday’ anyway.) Its one of the big negatives of being American, the overdone, almost faux patriotism that glorifies our messing around spreading ‘freedom and democracy’ to a lot of unappreciative natives, suffering losses in the process but also inflicting a lot of losses on those ungrateful foreigners. But its a trade off, freedom means you have to put up with others’ opinions just as they have to put up with yours.
Are you saying that those of us that were in the Navy, like I was on a submarine, do like to glorify our service? That’s a pretty ridiculous assertion if so.
“For the U.S.A. is a warfare state; it has been waging imperialistic overseas wars for a long, long time, and using its soldiers as cannon fodder. Most families of dead soldiers find it impossible to admit that their loved ones died in vain, even if courageously.”
I love that Roberta Flack song. I had an Internet radio program called Message In The Music during the early 2000’s and I played it during the US assaults on Afghanistan and Iraq.
Let’s not forget the wars of extermination Americans (and their European kinfolk) waged against the indigenous people of his hemisphere from colonial times to the present (the Natives are still restricted to concentration camps euphemistically called “reservations”). The consciousness and values of the American ruling elite demonstrate their love of war and rapine which the masses are socialized and bamboozled into going along with.
The archetypal example of our off-the-cliff, war-capitalists who continue selling a cure to a disease they create, without a pause to consider, maybe not doing it would stop self-destruction…
https://youtu.be/id4YRO7G0wE
Conflict/war is the operating system of elite run capitalism. Cooperation and mutual benefit of yours and neighbors is an adult process absolutely foreign to the adolescent mental midgets that continue to run the world since kings and Enclosure. Unfortunately, as of yet, there are no commoner, super-adults to step in, as in Lord of the Flies, to save these fools from themselves and everyone else that continues to follow them off the cliff.
“I am waiting for a message of some sort or another.” – Talking Heads, Remain in Light, 1980
“Still waiting… still waiting…”
I look at the old codgers so proud of themselves, who fought with bravery and valour, not reaslising the criminal elite was using them to gain power and wealth.
We need to understand that the establishment and governments of all countries work outside sovereignty. They are globalists who can move anywhere they like, when their job is done.
These world leaders are using war as part of a power land grab, eugenics, and population control agenda. The fighting men who believe they are fighting for a cause are a commodity to be used as cannon fodder.
No one wants to go to war and put their lives on the line. So let’s wake up and realise what’s going on.
I just caught a little of a documentary being shown on US television where one guy was saying how 4 young men from his small hometown who were classified 4F during WWII, killed themselves because they couldn’t join in the fight with their friends. I remember during the Vietnam war when many service members would sit in front of the TV any chance they got to see if something was going to happen somewhere on the planet so they could get sent to fight. All it takes is the right message and plenty will and do want to go to war.
Absolutely no difference between these a-holes and the NHS Doctor/Nurse a-holes fighting to save us from Co-n-vid. Those who died as a result of lack of care for real health issues might as well have been shot in the head.
The old codgers were fighting for the same sort of bullsh*t whether because the king said the country needed them or the President said you must do your bit to help out.
No need to blame the Globalists – most people have always been a-holes wishing to maintain their part in the local Mafia.
They’ll do the same if the post-national world fully materialises fighting to save us from, er, climate change or monkeypox2 or whatever.
If you abstain from the monkey-pox 2 vax you’ll still end up in a concentration camp, no bogeyman Kim or Vlad required.
It’s a two group racket – they suit each other.
It’d be a great a relief if their was neither King/President nor cannon fodder.
In the interim, while Globalism fully materialises, it’s to be hoped that the cannon fodder get some more sovereignty shoved up their a-holes.
They deserve it.
Despite clear evidence that mRNA vaccines are neither safe nor effective, science insists we keep an open mind about the potential benefits of this novel technology. Similarly, when it comes to equivalent therapeutics—such as high-velocity lead injections into brain tissue—can we truly say the science is settled without further randomized controlled trials?
This is why it’s a must that Russians and Ukrainians continue volunteering for the Journal of Weaponized Therapeutics’ study¹. While some poorly designed fieldwork suggests that high-velocity lead delivery into cerebral tissue may be associated with adverse outcomes—such as unconsciousness, motor loss, and rapid death—we at the Atlantic Council believe additional trials are necessary before drawing definitive conclusions.
¹ “Neurologic Sequelae of High-Velocity Lead Implantation: A Meta-Analysis of Single-Entry Transcortical Events,” Journal of Weaponized Therapeutics (2024), pp. 9–mm.
The last self defense war the US fought was in what,over two centuries ago? Sitting pretty between two oceans on to of huge fertile plains and many minerals.
Most nations are not so lucky, don’t mix American experience with others like Russia, India, or Irak etc.
Those who died in wars could at least Rest In Peace.
Those who ‘survived’ got little rest:
Thank you
God bless you Edward Curtin. A voice of sanity in a world gone mad.