A scary new “Covid” variant? What year is this?
Kit Knightly
There’s a new Covid variant “surging through” Asia, according to this headline. It has already spread to the US and Europe as well, according to this article.
I’m guessing the word “surging” was in the circulated memo, because it appears in almost every article about this.
All of which makes me ask…
This might seem like a non sequitur, but I’m going somewhere.
Did you know that Disney’s cynical monetization of nostalgia has seen them so aggressively work through their back catalogue of animated classics they are now releasing a live action remake of Moana, a film that’s less than ten years old, and which had an animated sequel released only last year?
Have you tried following the MCU lately? What was once a massive project of coordinated story telling, a broad church working on a shared agenda to a singular end point, has now collapsed into a shapeless, pointless exercise in repetitive re-invention, insincere self-mockery and hopelessly clumsy political messaging.
Are you seeing what I’m saying here?
For a moment, let’s consider “the news” as just another media content mill, just one more catalogue of potentially diverting slop to get eyes on advertising space, and you can see the same process happening.
It’s a narrative factory grown bloated on its monopoly, churning out mass produced content at an increasingly frantic pace to keep hold of public attention, and abandoning any idea of coherence or even basic common sense in the process.
We’re back to Covid, because they just need to talk about something that people will engage with, because the media landscape shifts at such a pace they run out of stories to tell, and have to keep remaking the classics.
That’s probably a more interesting phenomenon than the actual details of the “story”, which are old enough to be passé without yet aging into vintage chic or even ironically retro.
Nevertheless, we should at least briefly go over them.
The “new variant” is officially labelled NB.1.8.1 and its symptoms are apparently “generally similar to most viral infections.” What a shock.
They’re trying to single it out by rebranding “sore throat” as “razor blade throat” on social media, I guess we’ll see how that works.
There are experts a calling to increase testing too.
…blah blah blah.
We know how this goes. Sing along with the chorus.
The new wrinkle here is we have the “anti-establishment” guys are in the White House now, and they’ve timed the new variant up with RFK jr’s HHS removing the vaccine recommendation for children and pregnant women.
At the same time, the FDA is announcing plans to limit the Covid “vaccine” recommendation to over-65s and start up new clinical trials.
This way any “case spike” – sorry, “surge” – they want to manufacture can be blamed on “anti-vaxxers” and the “premature slackening of measures”, or something along those lines.
You can see that prep work in this article, for example [emphasis added]:
Despite the latest variant displaying high transmissibility, the Trump administration is planning to limit booster vaccine access to some groups.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said it will continue approving COVID-19 vaccine updates for seniors and those with an underlying medical condition, including pregnancy or diabetes, but will require vaccine makers to conduct major new clinical trials before approving them for wider use. The decision means many Americans without underlying conditions may not have access to updated shots this fall.
Verma said these restrictions could have several significant public health impacts.
“Although over 100 million Americans are still expected to qualify under these criteria, the administration’s decision introduces new barriers for the broader population,” he said. “One immediate concern is that the FDA’s requirement for updated clinical trials could delay access to boosters for lower-risk groups, discouraging some individuals from seeking vaccination. The new policy may also create confusion and reduce vaccination rates if people are uncertain about their eligibility or worried about insurance coverage, particularly with high-cost manufacturers planning to charge.”
At the same time, the “careless and dangerous” removal of the vaccine recommendation will work better than a vaccine mandate could possibly have done, and send millions of over-boosted “liberals” off to get their latest shot, to spite Bobby Kennedy if nothing else.
See, as with everything it’s about balancing the scales. There’s no single narrative anymore, instead the machinery focuses on equally distributing hopium and rage-bait to each side on every issue.
Team A gets their too-little-too-late retraction of ridiculous “vaccine” recommendations as a token gesture, just as Team B gets an update telling them how scary Covid is. Again.
The terminally online will share masked selfies to virtual signal to their armies of AI-bot applause machines. Again.
The vaccine manufacturers get a little adrenaline shot to spike their flatlining share prices. Again.
…it feels so odd to be writing about “Covid”. Again.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
According to the articles linked, there apparently is a test that specifically identifies the “strain”. It’s new but there is already an, evidently, internationally applied test for it.
“According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), travellers from several Asian countries — as well as France, the Netherlands and Spain — have tested positive for the strain upon entry.”
And it “doesn’t seem” and “could be” a bit worse than the other fake viruses, but you might want to dust off your fucking masks, because everyone knows that helps you avoid a fake virus.
“The World Health Organisation has said that the new variant does not seem to cause a more dangerous illness, but that it could be more transmissible and therefore lead to more rapid infections.”
But it’s really just the cold only it seems like it could be different so they’re doing to monitor it even though they have a test that tells them it’s different because of some reason or another.
“NB.1.8.1 has been designated a SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring,”
Wow. Someone correct me if I’m wrong. I’m getting older and five years ago “seems” like a long time, but I’m under the impression based on much reading that there never was a Covid-19, i.e. it has never been proven to have been isolagted, that the “PCR test” never has specifically identified the so called virus, and that the whole thing was a gigantic scam by Big Pharma and the Eugenic globalists to make a ton of money and contribute to creating a global totalitarian oligarchy over a significantly reduced, controlled, and neutered human population. Maybe something changed when I wasn’t paying attention, I don’t know. Or maybe I’ve been wrong all along because now they have a new test for a new virus, and hardly anyone is yelling out their windows, FAKE! LIES!
How do you train a dog?
Repetition of course.
WW1, WW2, WW 3 ?
Terrorism 101, Terrorism 202.
Virus 1, Virus 2, Virus 3.
Presto! Job done.
Sit, wait, come here Fido.
There’s no single narrative anymore, instead the machinery focuses on equally distributing hopium and rage-bait to each side on every issue.
This is the best democracy money can buy through blackmail, legalised bribery and mass murder. It is certainly no dictatorship or tyranny as in China and Russia.
“The Slap” which kept Genocide off The Front Page:
https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/transgendersteria-best-macron-gets-b-tch-slapped-by-mrs-macron-memes
One word says it all:”high transmissibility“.
‘We can expect the un-vaccinated will spread the decease to the most vulnerable groups who will be denied access to the new vaccine by the bad bad evil Trump government’, yes?
Statistics: Japan 80% of the population are full vaccinated with 2 doses. (US figures 80% one dose, 70% fully vaxxed).
We the 20% minority will never be able to pump any meaningful knowledge into these 80% mules,
Why even write anything about this? It strengthen’s that myth.
The Russia!!! fear porn is losing track so obviously they have to make up something else. I was expecting an on-off game with the electricity and or internet Grid but that will disrupt the ‘solar-wind best / CO₂ntrol’ trap or messes up the spread of more Big Lies on line.
They don’t just want control of your body, they want control of your home, your family and your future:
https://www.scienceandfreedom.org/articles/globalists-won-the-election-and-they-are-coming-for-your-house/
Yep, it’s been dead for a while because they never accomplished what the original plan intended… Cognitive zombies who blindly follow orders out of fear of death.
If they could have created a deadly virus, it would have worked.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/covid
How US taxpayers fund their own delusions:
https://networkaffects.substack.com/p/federal-government-awards
NB. 1.8.1. ?
They’re messing with us. Again.
NB. = Nota Bene. (Note well).
1.8.1.
That’s and old joke about converting a “69” to a metric number.
an not ‘and’ 😖
not that I really want to know, but morbid curiosity prompts me to ask
has the mainstream entertainment industry already rolled out some sort of landmark instant-history blockbuster on this theme featuring top stars etc? is there a critical overview somewhere of prominent establishment-approved artworks produced for mass media, films, series or episodes of series, songs, novels, the main subject of which is these recent-past events?
I don’t pay much attention nowadays to such cultural phenomena, I’m a bit out of the loop, I remember though how after other big narratives about supposed world-changing crises, some oh-so-insightful, of course thoroughly coopted director, writer, artist or musician would offer the world their breathtaking creative framing of the story, and all the educated classes would ooh and ahh
I have of course heard about a few more independent voices, singers, comedians, cartoonists, previously considered non-threatening, who took some flak for daring to express independent views on this fraught topic, but also here it might be really valuable to compile a less piecemeal compendium of responses displaying actual intellectual integrity, if one doesn’t already exists somewhere
meanwhile I am eagerly awaiting the update to Sleeping Beauty in which the witch contaminates that sewing spindle with a spike protein, but our heroine is saved by the preventive inoculation she received as an infant, one dose and two boosters administered in turn by each of her trio of fairy guardians
“Sleeping” being the clue.
“I wonder what Grok says ?”
“Let’s ask Grok !”
“Oh Great Grok, is ‘pregnancy’ ‘a medical condition’, or is it
‘an underlying medical condition’ ?”
“And ‘seniors’ ? Is that like ‘a medical condition ? They’re always
twinned in a sentence, as if it is ?”
“Razpr blade throat” ? Give me Deepthroat, or That Chick, Whatshername…
Sorry what’s MCU?
Fair question.
Take your pick:
https://www.abbreviations.com/MCU
Meet the new scam same as the old scam…
The deadly virus is the media and the criminals that own it..
Another “Covid” variant? – Yawn! Now, that could be contagious.
This is much more fun:
Scientists Baffled by Mysterious Metallic Floating Orb in Colombia
That can’t be true.
Aliens ALWAYS land in New York or Tokyo.
🔴 The most striking points of the “COVID-19/7700 I want to remain human! Bio-digital convergence” document are those that emerge with the greatest clarity and impact, both in terms of emotional weight and the severity of the accusations:
1. Accusation of intentional genocide
• One of the most serious allegations concerns the alleged deliberate population reduction through vaccines, citing 2017 intelligence documents predicting a drastic decline in the UK’s population (55 million victims by 2025), framed as an intentional attack using “biochemical weapons.”
2. Criticism based on scientific studies
• The document references thousands of scientific studies and official records, including materials from government agencies like the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), reporting severe adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines—such as myocarditis, thrombosis, infertility, and other serious conditions.
3. Hidden sterilization and contraceptives in vaccines
• A detailed and hard-hitting section accuses vaccination programs (e.g., tetanus vaccines in Africa sponsored by the WHO and the Gates Foundation) of containing contraceptive substances, leading to forced infertility in millions of unaware women. This is presented as a grave abuse, a human rights violation, and a crime against humanity.
4. Historical failures of vaccinations
• The document cites documented cases of severe side effects and inefficacy in past vaccination campaigns (e.g., smallpox and Spanish flu), challenging the very principle of mandatory or mass vaccination.
5. The heroic figure of the unvaccinated
• The rhetoric portrays the unvaccinated as morally and symbolically significant—heroic resisters who withstood immense social and institutional pressure, casting them as protagonists in a narrative pitting the courageous individual against an oppressive system.
6. Bio-digital convergence as a threat
• The merging of biology and digital technology (transhumanism, technological control over bodies) is framed as an existential threat to human freedom and natural biological identity, emphasizing the risk of a society dominated by invasive tech.
7. Call for free and viral dissemination
• Another key point is the explicit appeal for unrestricted, widespread sharing of the document’s contents. The author waives copyright, urging global circulation to mobilize public opinion worldwide.
PDF: 1690 pages! ⚠️ UPGRADE: 27.05.2025 https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/15.0.3/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svg
▶️ Download:
https://www.calameo.com/accounts/7564957
https://drive.proton.me/urls/11TT50C4ZG#MddrJhq1lTHh