WATCH: You Are The Power – #SolutionsWatch
Entrepreneur and libertarian activist Spike Cohen joins James Corbett to discuss You Are The Power, his organization devoted to fostering respect for individuals and their rights.
From helping people fight back against out-of-control government officials, to helping charities provide for those in need, You Are The Power has successfully advocated for its causes and is rapidly expanding across the United States.
Today James talks to Cohen about the group, how it started, what it has achieved so far and where it is going from here.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
“How Dare They !!”
They are trying to lay the blame for the war in Ukraine, and the war
by The Only Democracy In The ME on Britain !!”
Again: “How Dare They !!”
https://trendcompass.substack.com/p/is-everyone-fighting-britains-proxy
FORCE destroys Power in Gaza:
‘At 178 at the time of publication — and now higher — the count of journalists and media workers killed by the Israeli military was already higher than the count of journalists killed on all sides of the U.S. Civil War, the two world wars, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and the war on Afghanistan combined — not to mention 93 journalists wounded, 84 journalists arrested and locked up, and 70 media facilities turned to rubble in Gaza — all while people in western corporate media are deemed brave simply for announcing that they’ve noticed there’s a genocide happening.‘
More here:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/05/watch-this-new-hollywood-movie-about-gaza/
True in the sense that your own personal intuition can guide you to the Vast Truth that makes you understand everything that happened, is happening and will happen: it suddenly all makes sense and is logical. Both positive and negative poles of the Divine magnet have their functions. With the same Earthly topography there are parallel dimensions that we can access, best in early mornings on bed. Meet the biologically dead, if they are not yet reincarnated. See the forces that play with us and also with Them – the “elite”, but also the higher brighter Ones.
Or to be more precise:
We are the power
They are the force.
Eeehh?
Power = Life, Love and Truth.
Force = Violence.
Cancer-causing drug in the milk:
https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/leading-ai-model-caught-blackmailing @ 11 minutes
Bovaer, a drug fed cows, causes cancer and infertility in rats. 16.82% of the dose is secreted into the milk. Because they are calling it a “feed additive” instead of a drug they have bypassed the livestock drug studies. This info is available to us only because the New Zealand govt did the studies. 22 million has been spent to incentivize US dairies to use this product daily. The pretext is the global warming hoax ; product reduces methane by 1 one-billionth.
We’ll have to find out which products are contaminated. Not all dairies are using it yet.
https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/cancer-and-infertility-causing-cattle
If only everyone knew how precious they are.
Love is the Answer.
What is the Question?
An anagram of vole
The question is the personal problem we are looking for.
We cant accept your answer before you have helped our global common course group to find a problem that everybody must agree upon.
On this side of the fence one of the biggest problems is that hardly no one lives long enough to remember anything.
Ask Grok…
Grok Knows…
I believe it was Noam Chomsky who first broached the idea of “Controlled opposition.” Or maybe it was his co-author. Probably. Dull term, though. Something catchier might catch on better. “Phony baloney revolutionaries” perhaps?