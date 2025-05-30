WATCH: You Are The Power – #SolutionsWatch

Entrepreneur and libertarian activist Spike Cohen joins James Corbett to discuss You Are The Power, his organization devoted to fostering respect for individuals and their rights.

From helping people fight back against out-of-control government officials, to helping charities provide for those in need, You Are The Power has successfully advocated for its causes and is rapidly expanding across the United States.

Today James talks to Cohen about the group, how it started, what it has achieved so far and where it is going from here.

