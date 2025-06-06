LIVESTREAM: The Palantir AI Panopticon

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel focusing on Palantir, and a now surfaced, and plainly visible, digital surveillance AI panopticon that has been long in the making. We will discuss what Palantir is, how it came about, and how it came to be the connective tissue between every American citizen and their creeping authoritarian government.

We will break down the digital control grid that is being built (and in many ways has long since been in place), where we see it going, and in what ways we can stop or at least slow down what many have already accepted as a foregone conclusion, yet may have a different name for: The Great Reset.

Stream goes live at 2pm EST/7pm BST.