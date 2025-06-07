The Real Agenda Behind the “Burqa Ban”
Kit Knightly
Two days ago, Reform Party MP Sarah Pochin made a splash when she called for the British government to ban the burqa.
Many European countries – including France and Belgium – have already banned the garment, and somewhat ironically the Euro-sceptic Reform party seems keen to join them.
It is increasingly common for those on the authoritarian “left” to argue for banning burqas on the grounds they are oppressive and misogynistic, while the right encompasses those angles alongside xenophobic ideas of “security” – meaning it’s dangerous to let Muslims conceal their faces because they might blow up or something.
I oppose the burqa ban on simple grounds – I don’t believe the government has the right to tell anyone what to wear, or indeed what not to wear. And I believe empowering it to make those decisions is wrong and potentially very dangerous to individual liberty.
But that’s surface level analysis.
Let’s dig a little deeper – what is this really about?
Well, Puchin’s fellow Reform MP Lee Anderson somewhat gave the game away when he tweeted about this proposed ban yesterday…
Ban the burqa?
Yes we should.
No one should be allowed to hide their identity in public. https://t.co/cLHL1XoDyd
— Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) June 4, 2025
Nobody should be allowed to conceal their identity? Excuse me?
You see, that’s what this is really about. Burqas cover your face, which makes it possible to hide from CCTV, and facial recognition cameras and all the other jolly conveniences of modern living.
This is about increasing the reach and efficiency of surveillance tools. Yet more technocratic control being introduced through weaponized politics of concern on both wings – “terrorism” and “public security” on the right, and anti-misogyny “feminism” on the left.
Don’t believe me? Well, I submit into evidence this Spectator article published yesterday.
It argues that there’s nothing Islamophobic about banning the burqa because many Muslim-majority countries have already done it, and that burqas are both a potential tool for terrorists and an attack on female identities.
It’s not hard to see where go from here.
The “burqa ban” will be introduced, only it won’t say “burqa”. Keir Starmer’s “sensible” Labour party will get ahold of it, and forge a “common sense middle ground” approach.
“We agree that security concerns are important, they’ll say, “but singling out the Islamic community is wrong, so we should phrase it more generally.”
And in the end the “burqa ban” will be a “whole face covering garment ban” or something else ridiculously vague, and will empower the the police to force anyone with a hoodie or a ski mask or even big dark glasses to reveal their face.
How do I know that?
Because that’s exactly what happened in France, where a a push to ban the burqa resulted in the 2010 Act banning whole-face coverings in public places.
The state doesn’t care about race or religion, the state only cares about control, and creating a lovely egalitarian future where everyone, regardless of colour or creed, is oppressed perfectly equally.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
In Britain how effective would a Burqa ban be?
Ineffective, since it will be ignored and the police will not enforce it for fear of being deemed racist or Islamophobic. However, as a full face covering ban it will give the police encouragement to harass those with balaclavas, masks and helmets on, particularly at protests and demonstrations.
For many years, if someone enters a bank in the UK or US wearing a motorcycle crash helmet they will be asked to remove it, even with the visor open. Also baseball caps and sunglasses are banned in most US banks. Many stores have the same policy in both countries regarding helmets too. Yet, a Burqa is fine to wear in both countries, yet it is far more disguising. If today it was the same as 1970s/80s when bank blags and payroll snatches were commonplace wearing a Burqa would be the ideal disguise since it would not raise suspicions.
Anyone should be allowed to wear what they like but in Britain if this was to become law it will undoubtedly be applied in a two-tier manner. There will not be thousands of Muslim woman appearing in the Magistrates Cour for refusing to remove the face coverings.
You’ve got to be kidding. All we heard for two years was “over your nose! over your nose!”
Now it’s a security risk?
Make up your minds, tyrants!!
Never heard any liberals complain about women non rights / clothing in Musl*m countries.
Used to be called hypocrisy, must be labeled r*cism today. Irrational.
Fascinating how all this works. Yes, exactly, “no government has the right to tell anyone what to wear, or indeed what not to wear.” If people are concerned about women’s rights, as they should be, the effort should come individually…with individual decisions…and with support from others.
Shit, hope this doesn’t happen here in the antipodes.
I’ll have to flog all my COVID PROOF masks.
i’m giving you 100% for this one Kit, because, you’re right,
the State dont give a Damn, the State just wants total control…