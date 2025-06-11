WATCH: Understanding False Dichotomies



Jerm and Kit Knightly discuss how media—especially alternative media—shapes public opinion. They talk about journalists having ‘skin in the game,’ the impact of COVID-19 on media narratives, and the challenge of navigating misinformation and oversimplified political divides.

Kit shares lessons from the pandemic and how different countries varied in following or resisting media narratives. He covers the global rise of digital ID systems, growing societal divisions driven by political events, and people’s tendency to stick with familiar stories. Kit explores leadership, the public’s hope for saviours, and the balance between doubt and belief in people’s inherent goodness. They also discuss the establishment, media influence, and the need for critical thinking. Knightly reflects on COVID-19, predictive programming, and recurring societal patterns, stressing the importance of staying aware and sceptical.

Hosted by UKColumn