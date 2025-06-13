Let’s talk about…Israel’s Iran Strikes
We in the UK woke up to the news that, overnight, the Israeli military had launched “targeted strikes” against Iran, specifically nuclear facilities for the enrichment of Uranium (allegedly) and military leadership.
So far, Iran has claimed five people have died as a result of the strikes, including Hossein Salami the leader of the Revolutionary Guard. The Iranians also claim some civilian casualties, including children, so we can probably expect that the number will increase at some point.
In response, Iran has supposedly fired over a hundred drones towards Israel, all of which have been intercepted according to Israeli sources.
They’ve also been trading barbs on Twitter, which is apparently a thing that happens during wars now…
Remember, we didn’t initiate it.
— Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) June 13, 2025
It’s hard to see what the point of the bombing – nicknamed Operation Rising Lion – could possibly be, aside from escalation for escalations sake.
On the US side, Donald Trump and Marco Rubio have both claimed they knew about the strikes but that they were a “unilateral decision” by Israel, and the US was not involved. A parade of other world leaders have made non-committal and fairly interchangeable statements about “restraint” or “remaining calm”.
What do you think happens next?
Will there be a wider “war”?
Discuss it in the comments.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Clearly the answer is massively increased European “defence” expenditure…. this has been the answer to everything recently.
Funny how the Israels could stop every Iranian drone but couldn’t stop Hamas on hang-gliders back on October 7th 2023.
Any comment which might contain language critical of Israel’s actions is regarded as anti-Semitic hate speech and therefore illegal in most Western countries. Thus, Israel can do pretty much anything their leadership commands with impunity.
Israhelly hierarchy has always been on the warpath:
https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/06/13/the-old-binary-bounce-routine/