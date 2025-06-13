Let’s talk about…Israel’s Iran Strikes

We in the UK woke up to the news that, overnight, the Israeli military had launched “targeted strikes” against Iran, specifically nuclear facilities for the enrichment of Uranium (allegedly) and military leadership.

So far, Iran has claimed five people have died as a result of the strikes, including Hossein Salami the leader of the Revolutionary Guard. The Iranians also claim some civilian casualties, including children, so we can probably expect that the number will increase at some point.

In response, Iran has supposedly fired over a hundred drones towards Israel, all of which have been intercepted according to Israeli sources.

They’ve also been trading barbs on Twitter, which is apparently a thing that happens during wars now…

Remember, we didn’t initiate it. — Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) June 13, 2025

It’s hard to see what the point of the bombing – nicknamed Operation Rising Lion – could possibly be, aside from escalation for escalations sake.

On the US side, Donald Trump and Marco Rubio have both claimed they knew about the strikes but that they were a “unilateral decision” by Israel, and the US was not involved. A parade of other world leaders have made non-committal and fairly interchangeable statements about “restraint” or “remaining calm”.

What do you think happens next?

Will there be a wider “war”?

Discuss it in the comments.