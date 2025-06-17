They’re warning us about “weaponised weather modification”…here’s why.

Two days ago, the Telegraph headlined…

Britain’s enemies could dim the sun and weaponise weather

Warning in the subhead…

Experts warn hostile states could use solar geoengineering approaches to ‘orchestrate environmental disaster’

There are multiple levels of psy-op happening here, and it’s interesting to break it down.

It wasn’t long ago we were confidently told that weather modification technology was a conspiracy theory.

Then suddenly it was both real AND a vital tool to combat climate change.

Now it’s real and an existential danger to the nation.

Why? What is the journey here?

It is head-spinningly confusing, but I think I can see where this is going.

Firstly, we should acknowledge that there is a pathological need amongst the ruling institutions to appear all-powerful and all-knowing. They LOVE scaring and/or impressing their thralls by publishing articles claiming god-like powers and ever more dystopian technological advancement.

So that’s a part of it. They love the idea that they can control the weather, and more importantly, love the idea we think they can control the weather.

But there’s a more important, more strategic aspect to it as well.

One of the unintended consequences of the “pandemic” was a rush of people awakening to widespread deception by politicians and the media, which resulted in a massive increase in people questioning – and ultimately rejecting – the man-made climate change narrative.

In the world of late 2020/early 2021, where “climate lockdowns” were the next item on the globalist agenda, this was borderline catastrophic.

By introducing “weather modification technology” into the conversation, they can preserve the supposed existential threat of a changing climate by switching up the cause. Cutting off the C02 angle to save the greater narrative.

“Fine, the scientists were wrong about carbon dioxide.” They can say, “We caused climate change by experimenting with stratospheric aerosol injections. Our bad, but now we need to fix it.”

Then they can work in aspects of national sovereignty and “enemy” states to reinforce the war narratives as well, which is what we’re seeing in the Telegraph today.

Essentially, “weather modification technology” is the lab-leak theory of climate change.