WATCH: Genomic Surveillance in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult with Zowe Smith

Zowe Smith of My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult joins James Corbett to discuss her two-part series on “Medical Surveillance.”

They talk about vaccine passports, digital ID, AI surveillance, Palantir and the companies that are setting up the genomic surveillance grid, and how that grid can be used to target dissidents in the event of the next declared crisis.

