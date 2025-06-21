The Lizardmen’s Evil Intentions

Lizardmen. Yeah, right. David Icke’s invention. Is it based on truth? Who knows. It’s about as good as any other theory. But it is rather common to come up with something quite outlandish if you can find another way to reconcile certain extremely vile human behaviour.

If you run across a Son of Sam type character—a serial killer named David Berkowitz who murdered six people in New York City during the 1970s—or even a Hitler—and we all know what he did—it is much easier to write them off as some inhuman entity than just a whacked-out human being.

Otherwise, we would have to admit we are all capable of such atrocities. Hitler and the Son of Sam were both possessed by evil spirits, or the Devil himself. How could they have done what they did if not?

So, why not say all these evil oligarchs are lizards? Easier to define them as a race of shape-shifting, extraterrestrial, reptilian humanoids than as actual humans. Icke’s lizards are often called “Draconians” or “Anunnaki,” originating from the Draco constellation, and they all secretly control Earth. These beings allegedly manipulate human societies by posing as influential figures in politics, royalty, finance, and media.

According to Icke, they maintain their human appearance through holographic distortion or genetic hybridization but can revert to their reptilian form as they wish. He claims they’ve ruled humanity for millennia, creating and controlling major institutions via a network of secret societies, notably the Illuminati, to maintain global dominance.

Sure, why not? Pretty out there, for sure. I would say Icke is a bona fide fruitcake if I didn’t know better. The guy would be very difficult to conventionally diagnose as psychotic or schizophrenic or something worse. He just doesn’t fit the diagnosis for a variety of reasons. So then, what’s up? Is he right? Well, at this point in this insane nightmare we are all experiencing, it would not take much to convince me these people in question are indeed lizards. Or maybe Satan’s minions, or something worse. It becomes more and more difficult to see them as whacked-out humans. Although that is still possible, but man, there would have to be an awful lot of them that were whacked. And that seems even more implausible to me at times than shape-shifting lizards from the Draco constellation.

Think of all the crazy stuff we’ve seen—a phantom virus allegedly escaping a lab in China doing “gain of function” research, backed and financed by the US government, against federal laws, allegedly known by the director of the NIAID, Anthony Fauci. Imagine, if you will, the government of the US allegedly involved in a conscious and deliberate plan to vaccinate the entirety of the world (over 8 billion human beings) with a genetic-altering drug that was barely tested (who cares if it was tested for safety, that was the last thing they wanted, a safe vaccine). So, was genocide the intention? Seems so. Then imagine, if you will, the deliberate and conscious effort to jab children with this evil concoction, and to continue this campaign (children and adults) long after it was clearly determined this vaccine was killing people. It certainly wasn’t helping people get over a virus that was long gone and not a threat to anyone.

Now, let’s talk about other examples of what some call the globalists’ evil actions to control the masses. The World Economic Forum (WEF), led by Klaus Schwab, is often at the center of these accusations. Their “Great Reset” initiative, launched in 2020, supposedly aims to reshape global economies post-COVID, but critics like those on alternative media claim it’s a front for consolidating power.

They point to Schwab’s talk of “stakeholder capitalism” and partnerships with corporations as a way to sideline democratic governments, giving unelected elites—think big banks and tech giants—more control over global policies. Some even tie this to the WEF’s Young Global Leaders program, which has trained folks like Canada’s Justin Trudeau and France’s Emmanuel Macron, who are accused of pushing policies that prioritize globalist agendas over national interests, like heavy-handed COVID lockdowns or carbon taxes that hit the working class hardest.

Then there’s the World Health Organization (WHO), which some say is in the pocket of private interests like Big Pharma and Bill Gates. Critics argue the WHO’s push for a global pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations could centralize health policy, potentially forcing countries to adopt mandatory vaccinations or lockdowns. They point out that 85% of WHO’s funding comes from private sources, not governments, suggesting it’s more about profit than public health. For instance, the rush to roll out mRNA vaccines globally, even for kids, despite spotty safety data, is seen by some as a power grab to normalize medical mandates.

Leaders like the past Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, often catch flak for allegedly being WEF puppets, but others, like New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, also get called out for enforcing strict COVID policies—like near-total lockdowns and vaccine passports—that seemed more about control than science, especially when the virus’s threat waned. These policies, critics say, crushed small businesses and personal freedoms while funneling wealth to corporate giants. And don’t forget the likes of China’s Xi Jinping, whose social credit system is seen by some as the ultimate globalist wet dream: total surveillance and control over every aspect of life, disguised as public safety.

Now, let’s get to Jeffrey Epstein and his buddies, because this is where it gets really dark.

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb, in her book One Nation Under Blackmail, argues Epstein wasn’t just a creepy billionaire but a key player in a state-sponsored blackmail operation tied to US and Israeli intelligence. She claims his network, involving high-profile figures like Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and Les Wexner, was used to trap powerful people in compromising situations, ensuring their loyalty to elite agendas.

Webb ties this to the WEF’s Young Global Leaders program, noting how Epstein’s connections overlapped with globalist circles, suggesting a web of influence where sex, money, and power keep the masses under control. Her perspective is that these aren’t isolated crimes but part of a broader system to manipulate global governance, with Epstein as a cog in the machine.

And then there’s the really wild stuff some folks believe about the elite—like secret Satanic rituals and worse. Certain conspiracy circles, especially online, claim world leaders and powerful figures are part of occult groups that worship dark forces, holding bizarre ceremonies to maintain their grip on power. They talk about a supposed drug called adrenochrome, which they allege is harvested from children in horrific ways to keep elites young and energized. Icke’s aforementioned lizardmen (and women) are also allegedly involved in these rituals. These same groups sometimes point to underground networks they believe traffic kids for the rich and powerful, tying it all to Satanism (or Lizardism).

Look, this is pure conspiracy territory—stuff you’d see on fringe forums, not in any verified reports—but it’s out there, and people eat it up because it’s easier to imagine pure evil-possessed individuals, or lizards, than corrupt humans pulling the strings.

It’s a lot to swallow, I know. Whether it’s the WEF, WHO, or Epstein’s elite pals, the throughline for critics is control—over your health, your wallet, your freedom. Are they all lizards? Probably not (well, maybe). But when you see this kind of power consolidation, it’s no wonder people start reaching for wild theories to make sense of it.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here