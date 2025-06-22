So, the US just bombed Iran…
Kit Knightly
Less than an hour ago, President Donald Trump announced that the US Air Force had conducted “targeted strikes” on Iranian nuclear sites.
He’s addressing the nation as I type this…
For Iran’s part, they are claiming the Fordow nuclear facility was barely damaged and “evacuated months ago”.
Who can say what’s true? Any footage that emerges could be AI generated. Or cut scenes from a video game. Or videos of some other explosion in some other war.
Maybe the US really did drop bombs on real places and real people died. Maybe they dropped real bombs on empty places (after phoning ahead, we know they do that) and no one died. Maybe neither the bombs nor the places are real.
We know that governments of supposedly “enemy” countries work together to sell a grand lie.
Iran not only went along with “Covid”, but was instrumental in early stages of the narrative. The Iranian government forced their people to get vaccinated, had lock downs and social distancing and vaccine passports.
We know none of the governments of the USA, Israel or Iran care about the lives of each other’s civilians. More importantly, we know none of them care about the lives of their own civilians either.
If the US, Israel and Iran can work together to pretend to have a pandemic, then they can work together and pretend to have a war.
If they are willing to poison and euthanize and deprive their own citizens in the name of a fake “pandemic”, then of course they are willing to burn, shoot and bomb foreign citizens in the name of an equally fake “war”.
Given all the information we have, this is the only logical conclusion to reach.
The only question we should be asking – as ever – is why?
For now, this is just the glass shattering and the announcers screaming “By god, that’s the US Air Force’s music!”
Tune in next week to see if they can retain their belt, I guess.
It’s 3.30am here. I’m tired.
Was Iran ever energy starved? In need of nuclear power?
No & no.
Others nations didn’t get any big oil or gas reserves underground till date, different case.
What’s your fucking point, man? Your boy, crazy zionist Israel has anywhere from 100-400 nukes. Who said they could have them? You? Fuck that. You’re a fucking zionist mouthpiece. Fuck off.
Yeah, Trump went the US global MIC way over regional MAGA.
Western woked semi-women will wail loudly all over the M&SM about the dead ayatollahs and IRGC honchos, while the local Persians while celebrate on the rooftops.
Will they join self flagellation like the imported traditional Shia meme?
Was there ever any guarantee that fanatic Iranians or Pakistanis wouldn’t play with a dirty bomb? Warning: playing with nuclear fire kills the beholder’s hands very fast: could be the only ‘victim’ = perp.
“Let the games begin”
Because sure as shit, the Drainstream Media and the $uiturd$ get their jollies from them.
No, the only question we should be asking, as ever, is what the fuck are we going to do about it. Whether it’s all fake or not, the impact on human beings is not fake, it’s real. The impact on the lives of my kids and grandkids is real, not fake. We can ask why until the cows come home but it isn’t going to secure freedom from the psychopaths among us.
It beggars belief that the evil ones have perpetrated the WMD hoax yet again and gotten away with it.
The power in our Western World has been usurped. Governments no longer reflect the wishes of the governed. Civilization has made a catastrophic mistake in adopting the Jerusalemite theology instead of the Athenian rational philosophy.
“It is not a matter of Left or Right, it isn’t a matter of education or cognitive ability. It is a clear division between Jerusalem and Athens that is now dividing us and may as well leading us into a global civil war. Jerusalem within that context (as defined by Leo Strauss), is the city of revelation. It sustains itself by maintaining tyranny of correctness, legalism (Torah and Mitzvoth). Athens, on the contrary, is the birthplace of (Western) philosophy. It is all about skepticism, the ability to think for yourself. While Chomsky and Dershowitz tell you what to say – what is right and who is wrong, Kant and Heidegger teach you how to figure out things by yourself. ”
– Gilad Atzmon.