So, the US just bombed Iran…

Less than an hour ago, President Donald Trump announced that the US Air Force had conducted “targeted strikes” on Iranian nuclear sites.

He’s addressing the nation as I type this…

For Iran’s part, they are claiming the Fordow nuclear facility was barely damaged and “evacuated months ago”.

Who can say what’s true? Any footage that emerges could be AI generated. Or cut scenes from a video game. Or videos of some other explosion in some other war.

Maybe the US really did drop bombs on real places and real people died. Maybe they dropped real bombs on empty places (after phoning ahead, we know they do that) and no one died. Maybe neither the bombs nor the places are real.

We know that governments of supposedly “enemy” countries work together to sell a grand lie.

Iran not only went along with “Covid”, but was instrumental in early stages of the narrative. The Iranian government forced their people to get vaccinated, had lock downs and social distancing and vaccine passports.

We know none of the governments of the USA, Israel or Iran care about the lives of each other’s civilians. More importantly, we know none of them care about the lives of their own civilians either.

If the US, Israel and Iran can work together to pretend to have a pandemic, then they can work together and pretend to have a war.

If they are willing to poison and euthanize and deprive their own citizens in the name of a fake “pandemic”, then of course they are willing to burn, shoot and bomb foreign citizens in the name of an equally fake “war”.

Given all the information we have, this is the only logical conclusion to reach.

The only question we should be asking – as ever – is why?

For now, this is just the glass shattering and the announcers screaming “By god, that’s the US Air Force’s music!”

Tune in next week to see if they can retain their belt, I guess.

It’s 3.30am here. I’m tired.