Bunker-busting bunkum: events, conspiracies and the inversion of truth

Originally published by Unity News Network

‘Events, dear boy, events’. So said British prime minister Harold Macmillan on the fallibility of leaders due to unanticipated, uncontrollable factors. ‘Shit happens’, to use a slang version. But what if events are neither incidental nor – in some cases – real?

Topically, should we believe that Iran had a nuclear weapon base deep in a mountain that was destroyed by American bunker-busting bombs?

Coincidence and cock-up are not as credible or reliable as conspiracy in explaining what is happening in the world today. Critical thinkers are joining the dots, and seeing ulterior motives, false flags and stagecraft to serve the globalists’ agenda. People at the highest rungs of power are inverting reality.

We’re in Alice in Wonderland, and it’s a deliberate strategy of shock and awe in pursuit of a new world order

Here, I present a radical reformulation of events, motives and outcomes.In conventional logic, events (as reported on ‘the news’) are real, and conspiracy theories are contrived. This, I believe, has been turned on its head by the scriptwriters, so that it would be more accurate (at least as a tendency) to posit:

EVENTS are contrived

CONSPIRACIES are real

‘The news’ is a curated programme. Events are highlighted to become talking points, often with psychological framing to make people respond in a desired way (e.g. sympathy, horror). Covid-19 was perhaps the biggest behavioural psychology operation ever, most of its impact arising through mainstream media reporting. Now we have the spectre of World War Three, but is this an actual escalation to hot war, or another stage show?

Events are contrived at three levels. They may be real, unpredicted incidents, but exploited in some way (e.g. a racially prejudiced comment used as evidence of a racist society). At another level are events that are real but designed, with the true motives hidden. For example, we might suspect the Baltimore bridge being struck by a container ship, derailment of chemical freight at East Palestine in Ohio, food warehouse fires and other damage to infrastructure; also forest fires with a hint of arson). Finally there are events that are fabricated. The latter are the most controversial.

There are two audiences for contrived events. For the majority (‘normies’) the story on ‘the news’ is accepted at face value. These are easy minds to manipulate. Furthermore, the event may contribute to a problem-reaction-solution mechanism, often to advance technocratic surveillance.

The other audience is the sceptics, who will disbelieve the story. Clues are left to show the eagle-eyed critical thinker that the event did not happen as reported. For example; a politician taking a vaccine with the syringe lacking a needle, or Katy Perry and fellow ‘astronauts’ rocketing into space and landing in a capsule that wouldn’t have survived a windy day on a beach.

Consider the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at Butler, Pennsylvania, just before the presidential election. Was that staged or what? The motive for a theatrical shooting was obvious, increasing Trump’s lead in the opinion polls and gaining words of admiration from Big Tech bros who had previously supported the Democrats. Trump was saved – by God!

Consider school shootings, or the recent car ramming in Liverpool. Crisis actors have a sure way of earning money in a career of otherwise limited opportunities. Consider the ‘patients’ shown dying of Covid-19, gasping for air in a hospital bed. Of course they were acting.

Consider the recent Air India crash. People will say ‘I know it happened – I saw it on television’. No, they didn’t. They saw a video of a Boeing Dreamliner, flying low. Then the plane disappeared from view before a fireball erupted. This could easily be produced by AI. Technology has progressed dramatically since the Twin Towers event, when two planes were shown flying into the buildings. Back then CGI was ubiquitous in Hollywood action movies. It’s interesting that the concrete buildings in Ahmedabad were still standing despite the unannounced visitor on the roof, while in Manhattan two skyscrapers built to withstand an aircraft hit were toppled. Does Air India use less flammable jet fuel?

Let us end on the US attack on Iran. For the past fortnight we have seen salvos of missiles blasting Tehran and Tel Aviv. Some cynics have referred to Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ as a firework show. Are the Iranian ballistic missiles any more credible? As for stealth bombers’ bunker-busting of the Iranian nuclear site in a rocky mountain range, there are two questions that come to mind,

First, does Iran really have nuclear weapons? This trope has been used by Washington hawks and Zionists repeatedly since the 1980s: stop Iran before it unleashes Armageddon. I won’t go into the debate on whether nuclear bombs exist, but there is similarity here with Covid 19 – some sceptics argue that the whole phenomenon of viruses is a hoax.

The second question is whether the highest authority in Iran is colluding with the US and Israel. Terrifying their citizens about imminent war – and especially nuclear war – is a proven method of exerting emergency powers.

Trump clearly stated that the Ayotollah will not be targeted. Some military experts believe that the Iranian base was not in use, and that a deal was struck between people pulling the strings to stage a sensational event without any real carnage. That’s all for now, folks!

In George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four the perpetual conflict of Oceania with Eastasia or Eurasia (who alternate as enemy and ally) was not necessarily happening; it was enough to tell the people that it was happening. When Zbigniew Brzezinski wrote The Grand Chessboard at the turn of the millennium, this was apt because geopolitics is like a game, with powerful players.

The consequences, though, are very serious. The conspiracy is for total control of population and resources, to enslave, depopulate and create an omnipotent global tyranny.

Niall McCrae is a social commentator and an officer iof the Workers of England trade union. He was previously a senior lecturer in mental health at King’s College London. His books include The Moon and Madness (2012), Echoes from the Corridors (with Peter Nolan, 2016), Moralitis: a Cultural Virus (with Robert Oulds, 2020) and Green in Tooth and Claw: the Misanthropic Mission of Climate Alarm (2024). He writes regularly for The Light newspaper.