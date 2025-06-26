“Digital Wearables” – A key cog in the social credit machine?

Yesterday, RFK jr announced it was a major part of the “Make America Healthy Again” plan that everybody should be monitoring their health using digital wearables within the next four years.

A “wearable” is a device like an Apple Watch or Google’s FitBit, something you wear which monitors your activity levels, heart rate etc. Naturally, in order to monitor distances travelled, they all have a GPS chip in them. Some monitor your blood sugar or other vital signs.

Testifying in front of Congress, Kennedy explained:

“It’s a way people can take control of their own health. They can take responsibility […] They can see, as you know, what food is doing to their glucose levels, their heart rates and a number of other metrics as they eat it, and they can begin to make good judgments about their diet, about their physical activity, about the way that they live their lives.”

But are “wearables” as benign as they seem?

Of course not. They are a biometric tracking device. Essentially, in the name of monitoring your health you’ll be monitoring your self, and uploading all that data to the cloud.

Where you go, how you get there, how fast you travel. What you eat and when. When you sleep and for how long. Your blood sugar and heart rate and body fat percentage. Not to mention biometrics.

All this data will be collected. And will it be private? Of course not. It will be hoarded like gold by the data-dragons and – if you’re very lucky – never used for anything.

What could it be used for? Well, there’s plenty of possibilities.

Life or medical insurance companies will want access to this data so they can “adjust” your premiums or deny your claims based on your “unhealthy” choices. That’s a nailed-on certainty. It will be sold as “you’ll be able to lower your payments – or claim cashback – if you make healthy choices”, or “we’ll pay you to lose weight”…but the inverse will be true.

Tracking your “carbon footprint” will be possible to. Energy companies will want access to this data to “reward” customers who walk or cycle vs driving.

The government, obviously, will want access to this data. RFK’s “MAHA” movement has already said they want to prevent people from spending their Food Stamps on unhealthy foods. Down the line, it’s fairly easy to see how constant monitoring data will be used to deny people deemed “not active enough” medical aid.

Combine this with the possibility of programmable digital currency, and it’s easy to see where it’s all headed, even if the powers-that-shouldn’t-be carefully avoid calling it by its right name – it’s a social credit system.