Jun 27, 2025
WATCH: How the EU Manufactures Misinformation with Norman Lewis

Dr Norman Lewis is a writer, speaker and consultant on innovation and technology and a visiting research fellow for MCC Brussels. He joins James Corbett to discuss his new report, “Manufacturing Misinformation: The EU-funded propaganda war against free speech,” detailing how the European Commission is attempting to regulate the boundaries of legitimate public debate in Europe through a covert campaign of linguistic control and censorship.

Sources, show notes plus download and audio only options are available HERE.

