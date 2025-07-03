The MSM want you afraid of your “indoor air quality”. Here’s why.

A new report has just been published, urging the United Kingdom’s government to “take action” on the country’s air quality.

This is not the first time that the “air quality” talking point has hit headlines in recent years.

Back in June of 2023, during the Canadian wildfires “crisis”, we saw warnings about air pollution. Then last week, they repeated the story again.

There was also the “ban gas stoves” push, which evolved into a compromise to “regulate indoor air quality”.

Then there was the “wood-burning stoves cause cancer” and the call to ban them in the UK in winter 2024.

And just a couple of weeks ago, as mentioned in the most recent This Week in the New Normal, a different report was published warning about the UK’s “toxic air”, which Christ Whitty called “the most important environmental threat to health”.

In a brand new research paper, we’re told that poor air quality is linked to heart disease, in another, from just yesterday, it was lung cancer in non-smokers. Before that, it was early on-set dementia. Or depression.

Alongside the “serious issue” propaganda, there’s the set dressing, the white noise fluff stories that sell the idea by treating it like an unquestioned assumption. Articles telling you how to improve our home office air quality, the ten best bargain HEPA filters, 5 easy tips to freshen your air quality at home.

You know the kind of thing.

Accompanying this is a flood of “reviews” (or rather, verbose advertisements) for new “smart” air monitors, which are about to make a very short list of very predictable companies a LOT of money.

In short, it has been apparent for some time that “air quality” was going to become a “problem” requiring a “solution”.

Enter this report – “Making Britain’s air cleaner, healthier and better to breathe: A blueprint for government action on clean air”

But what kind of “government action” are they talking about?

Let’s take a look and find out.

New legislation

The first “recommendation” in the report is a new “Clean Air Act”, which they would dub “Ella’s Law” after a young girl who died of asthma in 2013 and was the first person to have “pollution” listed on their death certificate in the UK.

Pro-tip: Always be suspicious of a law that uses someone’s name like this.

“Ella’s Law” would seek to make “the right to breathe clean air” a protected right…

[We are] calling for the government to put our right to clean air into UK law, ensuring everyone has access to this basic human right.

I’m not sure what exactly that means, but I would imagine it would open up “polluters” to charges of human rights violations and civil suits.

Permission to Propagandise

According to the report, this new law should also [emphasis added]…

Apply the precautionary principle, prioritising health, even in the face of scientific uncertainty.

Which, roughly translated, means it should take action for which there is no scientific backing, or is even contradicted by the science.

Additionally, these steps should…

Ensure targets are non-regressive. They may only be strengthened, never weakened.

So, the law could set absurdly high standards for “clean air” (remember, in the previous report it was stated “there is no safe level of air pollution”), which may even contradict scientific research, but they could never be lowered because that would be “regressive”.

Further, the act would require the government to…

Deliver up-to-date and high-quality information about local air quality to the general public, in a way that accessibly communicates adverse effects on health

Which is free license to propagandise and frighten people.

Picture it, the government adds big red AIR QUALITY WARNINGS to the weather forecast, or sends them out as emergency notifications to everyone’s phones. These warnings don’t have to be accurate because of the need to “exercise the precautionary principle”.

Accompanying health warnings could scream out – “Danger – Poor air quality may cause you to explode and die”, because the government is “prioritising health in the face of scientific uncertainty”, and they can’t be 100% certain people won’t explode and die.

These warnings never have to be reversed or explained, either, because that would be regressive.

Banning solid fuel heating

The most concrete action recommended in the report is a total ban on open fires, wood stoves, coal burners or other solid-fuel heating. They don’t call it a “ban” of course, they call it “phasing out”…

Phase out the use of wood burning stoves, open fires and other domestic solid fuel burning as soon as possible.

Of course, it’s not a “phase out”. The government can’t “phase out” wood burners, as if they’re stamps or five-pound notes, it is not in their remit. A “phase out” is passive, accomplished via inaction. Making it illegal for people to burn wood or coal in their homes is not a “phase out”, it is a ban.

The difficulty of enforcing a ban, and inevitable unpopularity of such, is plain in their reluctance to use the word, but it is clearly one of the most important recommendations in the report, due to its relative specificity.

Indoor vs Outdoor

The main focus of the report is indoor air quality. The emphasis on banning wood stoves and open fires, and warnings about the dangers of gas hobs vs induction make that clear. The word “indoor” appears 15 times in the text, “outdoor” only five.

The foreword makes special mention of it, calling it “a growing concern” that is “often overlooked”.

The report specifically recommends that…

The Government should develop a cross-government strategy to address indoor air pollution and clarify departmental responsibility for indoor air quality within government […] An indoor clean air strategy should include air quality standards aligned with WHO guidelines

This jives with broader coverage in general, going back several years, from the aforementioned moves to ban wood stoves in the UK and gas hobs in the US.

In February, the University of Birmingham was warning that “Air pollution levels may be higher inside your home than outside”, and the London School of Economics added that “Tackling indoor air pollution could save UK up to £40 billion a year”.

In March, the Guardian published an absurd story claiming gas hobs…

Raise indoor air pollution higher than busy UK road

To which there’s only one response: I’ll go into the kitchen and cook over the stove, you go into the garage and start the car and we’ll talk about it in the morning.

Then there’s the World Economic Forum’s recent article:

Why indoor air quality must be a global health priority

But how can they prioritise improving our indoor air quality in line with WHO guidelines, if they don’t know how bad our air is?

Clearly, they need more data, and while the report remains rather vague on this point, the WEF article is much clearer…

Making indoor air monitoring more affordable and accessible: Monitoring indoor air quality is not easy and traditionally, has required expensive tools. Emerging low-cost sensors and smart internet of things (IoT) devices have proven a remedy. While the accuracy and reliability of new tools are still a question, given their early stage of technological evolution, they remain promising for expanding access to indoor air quality data and informing much-needed interventions.

Smart air monitors. We should all have one, and let it report on the quality of our air to the government so they can “inform much needed interventions”.

They are already normalising the idea, with articles like this one from the BBC, where the author bought a smart air quality monitor, downloaded an app and just let it record all the data it wanted.

Expect them to be required in all new-build properties soon enough, and huge grants for companies/local governments that implement their use. That’s why the market for these devices is expected to hit 10 billion dollars in the next decade.

That’s the goal, more data. They thirst for the stuff, they can’t help it.

That’s why they’re so focused on indoor air quality. They can get all the outdoor air quality data they want already – and indeed, they are in multi-million pound “smart city” monitoring schemes – but they can’t get at the data in your house without your permission.

They are data vampires. They can’t come in until they’re invited.