The View of the Shrew – available now!

Dear Off-Guardian readers, as someone who has been honoured to share my thoughts with you through these pages, I’m excited to invite you to dive into my book, The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World, 2022–2024.

This collection of 42 Shrew Views articles, born from my work at www.shrewviews.com, tackles the issues we wrestle with together: the rise of transhumanism, the subtle pull of psychological control, and the battle against authoritarian tides. With the same unyielding curiosity and defiance you’ve come to know in my Off Guardian pieces, this book is for those who question boldly and seek truth fiercely.

Pick it up on Amazon.com or Books.by/ToddHayen and let’s keep challenging the narrative!