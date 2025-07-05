WATCH: The 9/11 Timeline – #SolutionsWatch
The 9/11 Timeline is back! As dedicated researchers will know, the Complete 9/11 Timeline was an invaluable repository of 9/11-related information that became inaccessible several years ago. But now it’s back, thanks to the International Center for 9/11 Justice. Joining us today is IC911 Executive Director Ted Walter to talk about the 9/11 timeline, demonstrate how to use it, and inform people how they can support 9/11 truth by spreading the word about this important research tool.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments