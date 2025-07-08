Game Up for Polo? Syngenta Faces Swiss Court Over Pesticide Poisoning in India
Colin Todhunter
This article highlights what happens when wealthy corporations export hazardous pesticides to Global South countries, where weaker regulatory protections allow them to prioritise shareholder profits over public safety.
In 2017, the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra in India experienced a mass poisoning incident: hundreds of cotton farmers and farm workers suffered severe symptoms after spraying pesticides, with at least 23 deaths reported.
Official police records linked 96 poisoning cases—two fatal—directly to Syngenta’s insecticide Polo, with 36 cases involving only Polo and the rest involving it in combination with other pesticides.
Survivors described symptoms including temporary blindness, unconsciousness, nausea and respiratory distress.
Swiss company Syngenta has denied responsibility, claiming there is absolutely no evidence Polo was involved. In response, 51 affected families, supported by advocacy groups, filed a complaint with the Swiss OECD National Contact Point in 2020, seeking compensation and preventive measures.
The Swiss OECD National Contact Point is an official body designated by Switzerland to handle complaints under the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. These guidelines set standards for responsible business conduct, including human rights, labour and environmental practices, for companies operating across borders.
The spouses of two farmers from Maharashtra in India who died from pesticide poisoning and a farmer who survived severe poisoning are suing the Swiss company for damages. Basel Civil Court has initiated an assessment of the evidence regarding the victims’ use of Polo.
The plaintiffs argue that the deaths in 2017 were due to Polo, a pesticide developed, produced and sold by Syngenta. Polo’s active ingredient is diafenthiuron. Although diafenthiuron has been banned in Switzerland and the EU for health and environmental reasons, Syngenta has continued to market and sell Polo in India.
In June 2021, the plaintiffs filed a lawsuit before Basel Civil Court, based on Swiss product liability law. Represented by the law firm Schadenanwälte, they are supported by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), Public Eye (Swiss-based NGO) and Pesticide Action Network India.
This is the first civil lawsuit from the Global South against an agrochemical company over pesticide poisoning. It serves to highlight the growing international criticism of double standards in the pesticide trade and the accountability of European companies.
The outcome could have implications far beyond the individual plaintiffs—for other victims and for how Switzerland handles corporate accountability going forward.
While the court has yet to rule on the merits of the case, it has already sent a strong signal: in June 2022, it granted the plaintiffs legal aid, indicating that Syngenta could be held liable for harm caused by its hazardous products abroad. It paved the way for victims and their families to seek justice before the Swiss court.
Syngenta is one of the world’s largest agrochemical firms. It pushes chemical-intensive farming and also profits from paraquat. A highly toxic herbicide linked to thousands of farmer poisonings and deaths across India, this chemical is banned in more than 50 countries. It is still sold in the country, and Syngenta is one of its largest manufacturers.
In 2020, India’s Ministry of Agriculture proposed banning paraquat. But Industry lobbying, led in part by Syngenta and its affiliates, stalled the process. The company argued that paraquat was safe when used properly. Apparently, training, not prohibition, was the answer. Meanwhile, the chemical stays on the shelf.
Syngenta was among the corporations criticised by a 2017 UN report for “systematic denial of harms” and “unethical marketing tactics”. From paraquat to atrazine (both banned in the EU), selling highly hazardous pesticides is a key part of Syngenta’s business model.
An analysis of a huge database of 2018’s top-selling ‘crop protection products’ revealed the world’s leading agrochemical companies made more than 35 per cent of their sales from pesticides classed as highly hazardous to people, animals or ecosystems. The investigation identified billions of dollars of income for agrochemical giants BASF, Bayer, Corteva, FMC and Syngenta from chemicals found by regulatory authorities to pose health hazards like cancer or reproductive failure.
The study was based on a huge dataset of pesticide sales from the agribusiness intelligence company Phillips McDougall. The data covered around 40 per cent of the $57.6bn global market for agricultural pesticides in 2018. It focused on 43 countries, which between them represented more than 90 per cent of the global pesticide market by value.
So, don’t expect Syngenta to abandon its toxic, profit-driven practices any time soon. However, corporations are fully aware that what some might see as ‘pesky’ court cases can ignite movements that grow into unstoppable forces.
Just ask Bayer about glyphosate—the courtroom battles that turned a trickle of dissent into a tidal wave. When regulatory agencies fail to act and remove pesticides from the market, victims are taking companies to court to hit them where it really hurts—in their pocket.
Colin Todhunter open-access books on the global food system can be accessed on Figshare (no signup/sign in required).
Get the main directors on trial for murder.
Oh dear, It may have to be by a judge’s decision alone without a jury.
That’s that idea fkd then.
That ‘private club’ loyalty and/or incestuousness is a great barrier to justice.
A quite ‘popular’ insecticide in PR China and Australia too and made at:
-Nanjing Essence Fine-Chemicals Co. Ltd
-Shandong Rainbow International Co Ltd
-OzCrop Pty Ltd
He is based in India (at least partly). Is he wrong to speak about a place he knows something about?
Exactly.
Colin is obviously a sub continent specialist.
And why not? About a third of the world’s population lives there.
The number of man made toxins in our environment is almost incalculable.
Those of us born in the 50s and 60s are guinea pigs for the chemical industry.
Tragically, some toxins work much faster than others.
Ain’t science and technology wonderful?
Another poison raises its ugly head:
https://brownstone.org/articles/net-zero-the-mystery-of-the-falling-fertility/
Greedy lawyers versus greedy corporations.
Clash of the Parasites.
Perhaps Indian farmers should get together to try and sue their own government agencies who, no doubt are getting paid by the likes of Syngenta, and who keep letting these products into the country.
If the plaintiffs win their cases and I hope they do – there’s far too much cash to be made out these dangerous chemicals, in the Global South – for the likes of Syngenta to abandon them – it would be easier for their barrage of corporate lawyers to come to some sort of payout deal behind closed doors, than let it go the whole way to a court room, if that’s where it could end up.
Behind closed doors payouts – seems to be the way that global corporations do their business – I’m reminded of Union Carbides deadly gas leak in Bhopal – that killed between 15,000 and 20,000 people.
“According to the minutes of the top secret meeting, the Carbide duo told Singh that Warren Anderson had already met the Indian ambassador in Washington and had been told that “the Government of India had an open mind on the issue” of a settlement, but the Indian government would like Carbide to take the first step. On March 4, Carbide duly made a formal proposal aimed at “avoiding protracted litigation in India or in the US by or on behalf of the claimants.”
The proposal envisaged “payment of a predetermined fixed sum or money by UCIL and UCC to the central government.” Carbide used the Indian Railways Act payment rate for accidental deaths as a guide to fix the amounts to be paid for deaths and injuries stemming from the disaster. This guaranteed Union Carbide minimum financial loss. UCC also proposed categories of injury that were at best unscientific and at worst savagely cruel to the victims. Union Carbide’s definition of temporary injury conveniently covered 94% of the victims, nearly all of whom were people with injuries that would last the rest of their lives.”
Do you ever wonder why there’s no sprinklers on aeroplanes? Its because its cheaper to payout families in an aircrash – than it is to install them on an entire fleet of planes.
Safe and effective.
There were already multiple glyphosate lawsuits moving through the courts when Bayer bought Monsanto. Apparently, they didn’t think of it as anything more than a minor inconvenience.
The traitors in Germany agreed that Germany would pay, not US. Wrecking the German economy through mass immigration and involvement in the war against Russia (providing armaments to Ukraine and colluding in blowing up the gas pipeline) was far worse.
The industrialisation of agriculture has been a disaster for the planet. Glyphosate alone has brought its foul pollution to huge areas. Natural agriculture is not a science, nor is it an industry: it is careful husbandry of crops and animals within natural cycles. Buy organic, eat organic otherwise you will be slowly poisoned by evil companies like Syngenta and the rest.
Even with the best intentions, the prospects are grim. Everything is coated in air-borne poisons from industry and agriculture – even from far away. The biggest source of plastic nano-particles is waste incineration, followed by textile laundering. Most farm soil is either depleted, inert or poisoned by agro-chemicals, fracking or factory effluent. The satanic poisons applied to GMOs cannot be removed by washing or cooking, and will get into you at least through animal fodder.
Maybe after the failure of carbon as all encompassing bogie man, we can get back to regulating/banning the real enemy of Earth’s ecosystem: corporate industrial toxics: pollution.
