LIVESTREAM: The Encroachment Of The Bio-Digital Control Grid & The Epstein Overlap

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel focusing on the newest steps taken in the direction of the bio-digital control grid and how this overlaps with many of the current media focal points and political agendas. We also discuss in-particular the Epstein story, currently consuming the news cycle, and how this relates to the larger technocratic agenda being rushed into reality, as well as how the MAM is reacting to this wholly expected development.

Panelists: Ryan Cristian – Last American Vagabond, Catherine Austin-Fitts – The Solari Report, Steve Poikonen – Slow News Day & Charlie Robinson – MacroAgressions Podcast.