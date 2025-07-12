WATCH: Antichrist or Armageddon?

The world is always ending according to some pundit or other. But after thousands of years of spectacularly false predictions of the end of the world, why are people still listening to these dissembling doomsayers? And, more to the point, how can these false tales of Armageddon lead us into the arms of the Antichrist? Let’s find out in this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

For links, shownotes, download options and more click HERE.