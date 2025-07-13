The red cloth, used by the Matador, to maneuver the bull in the third and final stage of the bullfight, is called a Muleta. There are enough ways to respond to this painting that it is practically a political Rorschach test. So then…look at it and tell me what you see.

Colorado readers can view this painting in person at the Truth Show, in Pueblo Colorado, at Blo Back Gallery. The painting will be up for this month, alongside many other artworks on the theme of truth, including several more of my paintings.

Jordan Henderson lives in the Northwest of the United States. He works in oil paints, and charcoals. A portfolio of his works can be viewed at either of his websites: Original Paintings – Fine Art Prints.