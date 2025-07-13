“Muleta”
Jordan Henderson
The red cloth, used by the Matador, to maneuver the bull in the third and final stage of the bullfight, is called a Muleta. There are enough ways to respond to this painting that it is practically a political Rorschach test. So then…look at it and tell me what you see.
Colorado readers can view this painting in person at the Truth Show, in Pueblo Colorado, at Blo Back Gallery. The painting will be up for this month, alongside many other artworks on the theme of truth, including several more of my paintings.
Love your art, especially the social/political works! Yes, the red cloth is the one we are getting dangled before our eyes constantly to get us to hate the problems that do not exist, at least not in any major way. But most of us never seem to see the red flags in all this maneuvering, nor the hidden hand that’s doing the maneuvering or the place we will end up if we fail to open our eyes soon. Instead of head down, we need to look up and face the uncomfortable truth.
The real nazi here is the sword-wielder, playing the bull (us) like a puppet on a string.
The Q is – will be ever rise above our taken-for-granted-thicko level?
Anytime now, fellow Proles. The clock is ticking..
I am going to suggest another perhaps unintended interpretation: since the matador is more like a businessman (aka cowboy) and the Spanish word for cowboy is vaquero (or vacchero) a pejorative term for a sub-par matador, then this suited vacchero is wielding a sword (syringe filled with vaccine from the Latin “vacca” meaning cow.
We could give this Matador a name: Alberto Bourla perhaps? There is likewise a pile of bullshit involved.
Perhaps a snake-oil salesman cold be termed a ‘cowboy’ businessman i.e. not all in business are corrupt.
I see fascism/PTB luring the people/masses (the bull aka us) for the final blow.
The bull should be charging the matador…if it wants to live. Not the distraction, in this case the red rag being a Swastika flag.
Or to put it another way the people should be focussing on the controllers and their minions and not chasing the distractions eg fear of the non-existent far-right, laid out for them.
The doomed bull is western culture, the matador represents Zionism and its mastery over the western mind.
I see “the powers that shouldn’t be” raising a spectre for the masses to charge at, whilst they prepare to strike.
The bull’s anger comes between understanding and whatever there is that might have understood.
In this way it’s superior power is deflected from the anger’s provoke. When this is realized, it will already be too late
So we’re not living in a cartoon. We’re living in an oil painting.
I learned that men in suits are bad. I learned that bulls don’t like nazis.