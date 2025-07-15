What did BRICS just declare?

On July 6, BRICS member states signed the Joint Declaration of the 17th BRICS Summit, “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, in Rio de Janeiro.

Similar to the game-changing Kazan Declaration, this year’s BRICS declaration serves as a manifesto for the Multipolar World Order. Containing 126 commitments, the document reads like a Bill of Rights against the global tyranny of the Collective West.

I encourage you to read the entire declaration, but here are some highlights:

BRICS is committed to improving global governance, with the United Nations playing a central role in the international system

“We reiterate our commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system in the spirit of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. In this regard, we take note of the adoption of the Pact of the Future at the Summit of the Future, including its two annexes, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration of Future Generations.” “[W]e reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and upholding the international law, including the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN), in their entirety and interconnectedness as its indispensable cornerstone, and the central role of the UN in the international system, in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain international peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all as well as cooperation based on solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality.”

BRICS recognizes the International Monetary Fund as the center of the global financial safety net, but is concerned that there aren’t enough women in IMF leadership positions

“In the current context of uncertainty and volatility, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) must remain adequately resourced and agile, at the center of the global financial safety net (GFSN), to effectively support its members, particularly the most vulnerable countries.” “[W]e call for improved management procedures, including through a merit-based and inclusive selection process that would increase regional diversity and representation of EMDEs [Emerging Markets and Developing Economies] in the leadership of the IMF and the WBG [World Bank Group], as well as the role and share of women at the managerial level.”

BRICS is committed to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

“[We] commend the work of the BRICS Urbanization Forum to further strengthen collaboration between government and societies at all levels, in all BRICS countries in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promoting the localization of the SDGs.”

BRICS calls on the international community to maintain and scale up efforts to combat climate change. BRICS will transition to zero- or low-emission transportation to help reduce its carbon footprint

“We stress our commitment to uphold multilateralism as necessary to address challenges threatening our shared planet and future such as climate change. We resolve to remain united in the pursuit of the purpose and goals of the Paris Agreement and the objectives of the UNFCCC and call on all countries to uphold their existing commitment as Parties to the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement and to maintain and scale up their effort to combat climate change.” “We call for a strengthened global response to climate change, in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication. Understanding the urgency of climate change, we endorse the BRICS Climate Leadership Agenda as a statement of our resolve to exercise collective leadership through mutual empowerment, by advancing solutions that support BRICS development needs and priorities, while accelerating action and enhancing cooperation towards the full implementation of the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement. We underscore that this outcome demonstrates that multilateralism and Global South cooperation can shape a more inclusive and sustainable governance for a better future.” “We also recognize the need to encourage the use of zero and low emission vehicles in urban mobility. We emphasize the importance of cooperation among BRICS members in the context of reducing carbon emissions in aviation and maritime transport. We recognize the importance of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), Lower Carbon Aviation Fuels (LCAF), and other Aviation Cleaner Energies as a pathway for reducing carbon emissions from international aviation. We encourage technological cooperation among BRICS countries, considering their national realities, in the development and deployment of cleaner aviation energies and associated technologies. We also emphasize cooperation to enhance air and maritime connectivity and promote decarbonization of maritime transport, as well as to strengthen initiatives in logistics integration and innovation.”

BRICS advocates for a fair and inclusive international system for carbon accounting and is collaborating with the private sector to create carbon markets

“We encourage, as appropriate, the use of mutually recognized methodologies and standards for assessing greenhouse gas emissions. We appreciate the adoption of the BRICS Principles for Fair, Inclusive and Transparent Carbon Accounting in Product and Facility Footprints Principles as an important BRICS contribution towards a more balanced international approach to guide the design of carbon accounting-based systems, standards and methodologies and underscored the value of identifying knowledge gaps that could be addressed through further work, such as the contextualization of these principles within specific sectors and for all greenhouse gases and their potential for supporting policy frameworks involving carbon accounting. We note the adoption of the BRICS Report on Intellectual Property Options to Enhance Climate Change Related Technology Cooperation as a promising mapping of climate change related cooperative arrangements with potential for future consideration by BRICS member countries, with the aim of supporting and accelerating the development and transfer of technology as a critical enabler of climate action.” “We acknowledge Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, as an important instrument for fostering higher ambition in mitigation actions and to promote sustainable development and environmental integrity, by offering pathways to steer private and public investment towards climate efforts. By strengthening these mechanisms, we can catalyze private sector engagement, encourage technology transfer, and complement public finance flows. We note the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding on the BRICS Carbon Markets Partnership and its value for promoting cooperation in the field of carbon markets, with a specific focus on capacity building and exchange of experiences. We look forward to its implementation as a cooperative approach to support members in their climate strategies, including in complementing mitigation efforts and mobilizing needed resources.”

BRICS recognizes the World Health Organization’s leading role in directing and coordinating international health work, especially during crises

“We underscore the role of the World Health Organization as the directing and coordinating authority on international health work within the UN System, particularly in times of crises and emergencies, and emphasize the necessity of bolstering its mandate, capabilities, and financing mechanisms.”

BRICS understands that a well-funded WHO will help ensure vaccines for all and achieve health-related Sustainable Development Goals

“A robust and adequately funded WHO is essential to effectively address current and future public health challenges, mitigate inequalities, and ensure equitable access to healthcare services, including medicines, and vaccines for all, particularly in developing countries. We commit to actively supporting efforts to strengthen the global health architecture, fostering equality, inclusivity, transparency, and responsiveness, ensuring no country is left behind in achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals.”

BRICS applauds the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, which will help safeguard the world from future pandemics

“We acknowledge the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement by the 78th World Health Assembly. The Agreement will solidify the foundation for a safer and more equitable world against future pandemics. We stand ready to carry this momentum forward to ensure a timely conclusion of Member States-led and -driven negotiations for the Agreement’s Annex on Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing.”

After nearly a month of total silence, BRICS has expressed serious concern about Israel’s unprovoked attacks against Iran without mentioning Israel by name

“We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East. We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm. In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges. We call upon the United Nations Security Council to be seized of this matter.”

A new age of sustainable understanding and inclusion

Thanks to BRICS, real people-to-people cooperation based on mutual respect and inclusive carbon markets is replacing the unipolar model of inequitable carbon markets. As the Joint Declaration unequivocally states:

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to the BRICS spirit of mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusion, collaboration and consensus. Building upon the past 17 BRICS Summits, we are now extending our commitment to strengthening cooperation within the expanded BRICS, based on three pillars of cooperation: politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and people-to-people cooperation. We are also enhancing our strategic partnership to benefit our peoples by promoting peace, a fairer and more representative international order, a revitalized and reformed multilateral system, sustainable development, and inclusive growth.”

Riley Waggaman is an American writer and journalist who has lived in Russia for close to a decade. He has contributed to many websites, including Anti-Empire, Russian Faith, Brownstone Institute, Unlimited Hangout, and Geopolitics & Empire. He worked for Press TV, Russia Insider, and RT before going solo. You can subscribe to his Substack here, or follow him on twitter or Telegram.