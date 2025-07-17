A Memory Hole for Rothschild in Rio

It was perhaps the most significant event in his life. Yet the speech that launched the worldwide campaign against carbon dioxide, purportedly to save the planet from global warming, is missing from the speaker’s memoirs. And his eloquent appeal for action, at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, appears to be banned by YouTube and ‘memory-holed’ by Google.

What is there to hide?

Edmund de Rothschild, who died in 2009, is unusual for his family in having an autobiography published (A Gilt-Edged Life, 1998). Born in 1916, as a young boy he fished in the ponds at Gunnersbury, the mansion in Middlesex. By that time the surroundings had changed from wheat fields to residential sprawl, and when Edmund’s grandfather Leo died in 1917 and the property passed to his father Lionel, the latter agreed to sell the house and estate to the town councils of Acton and Ealing. In 1926 it reopened as a public park with and museum, the Rothschilds having built new mansions in Buckinghamshire.

The problem with memoirs is their selectiveness by the writer, with embarrassing incidents, arguments and extramarital affairs omitted. The oligarchy, particularly a globalist banker such as Edmund de Rothschild, has more to hide. He presents in the book as a highly cultured man with a passion for horticulture.

In 1975, when Edmund de Rothschild retired from the NM Rothschild bank, he attended a conference of the World Wilderness Leadership (in conjunction with the United Nations0 in Colorado. ‘I have also been interested in wider environmental problems, in particular pollution control’, he wrote.

Otherwise, his involvement in the climate crisis campaign is absent from the book. Isn’t that strange for an environmentalist?

The final chapter (‘Home Stretch’) implies an esteemed gentleman retreating to his home and garden, occasionally attending commemorations. In fact, he made the most impact in his seventies and eighties.

At the fourth World Wilderness Congress in 1987, he asserted that carbon dioxide is the cause of global warming, and that massive funds would be needed to ameliorate the effects. He suggested the World Conservation Bank for this reason. Money from the International Monetary Fund would be lent to the poorest countries, under guarantee of Western governments. The bank would designate wilderness areas with mineral riches as security.

De Rothschild succeeded in getting this huge financial and territorial scheme adopted as United Nations policy, through his acquaintance with Maurice Strong, a founding figure of climate catastrophism, at the UN Conference on Environment and Development (Earth Summit). His speech was later publicised by George Hunt, an environmental businessman who was horrified to see the summit dominated by global banking billionaires.

Strong introduced Edmund de Rothschild at Rio de Janeiro:

There is no better person to lead us in this dialogue, between growth and development forces on the one hand and conservation and ecology on the other, than Mr Edmund de Rothschild. I have known Mr. de Rothschild for many years. I have known him as one of the great financial / industrial leaders of our planet. One of the most innovative! He has always been out front. He has always been willing to see the larger issues, the larger projects of economic development….So there is no better person. He epitomizes in his own life that positive synthesis between environment and conservation on the one hand and economics on the other. And I’m just delighted of having this opportunity of introducing to you Edmund de Rothschild.’

The speech that followed seems unremarkable today to anyone alert to the misanthropic motives of climate alarm. There were ludicrous ideas, such as using carbon dioxide for dry ice to keep the North and South Poles frozen. More importantly de Rothschild told the gathered national leaders that they would be forever cursed if they failed to act –and that meant approving the charter needed for his conservation bank.

The blatant land grab was unchallenged by the assembled presidents and prime ministers. From then onwards, democratic governments were superseded by international treaties.

De Rothschild promised a second Marshall Plan for Third World debt relief. His bank has competed with China and Saudi Arabia to buy vast areas of farmland in developing countries. Now the globalists are reorganising agriculture at a grand scale, undermining subsistence livelihood and contributing to mass immigration to the West.

The new world order, planned for decades by the major banking dynasties and nameless others, could only be created by smashing the existing culture and economy. The Rothschild family have been instrumental as financiers of this prescribed tumult.

In 1994 Edmund de Rothschild attended ‘the 250th anniversary of the birth of my great-great-great grandfather Mayer Amschel Rothschild, the Frankfurt banker and father of NM Rothschild and his four brothers. Frankfurt’s city authorities decided that to mark the anniversaries they would like to honour the Rothschilds, and consequently nearly a hundred members of the family assembled there.’

Interestingly, Frankfurt was not only the birthplace of global banking but also of radical social engineering. The phrase ‘Cultural Marxism’ (meaning the Frankfurt School’s change from Karl Marx’s emphasis on economic revolution to a gradual onslaught on culture) is as verboten as the Rothschilds in contemporary and historical discourse.

Consider the book Who Rules the World? (2016) by the famed neo-Marxist professor Noam Chomsky. Endorsed on the cover as ‘the world’s greatest public intellectual’ (Guardian), and Owen Jones pronouncing him as ‘a giant’, Chomsky is deemed an authority on how the world is really run, and by whom. A cursory glance at the index, however, indicates some blind spots.

How many entries do you think such a book would have for the following?

The Rockefellers

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum

BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street

The Rothschilds

Bill Gates

George Soros

The answer is Net Zero!

The only financier found in my index search was Goldman Sachs, but that was merely an aside buried in the text. So who does Chomsky believe holds the reins of power?

He justifiably points his finger at greedy corporate capitalism and the US government for abuses at home and abroad, while also railing against far-right populists. But he fails to see the climate crisis as a scam of massive redistribution of wealth from the lower and middle classes to the predatory elite.

Money makes the world go round, and Edmund de Rothschild’s legacy is the monetising and rationing of every resource, from fuel to water. Why would Chomsky overlook the Rothschilds and Rockefellers? Perhaps it was a publisher’s edit. Note, however, that Chomsky urged incarceration of anyone refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

The reason for YouTube censorship, Edmund de Rothschild’s dubious modesty and Chomsky missing the elephant in the room, is that the powers-that-be don’t want us knowing too much.

Therefore, it is not only contrary opinion and truths that are suppressed, but also the utterances of powerful people, if they reveal the misanthropic motives of climate alarm.

Niall McCrae is a social commentator and an officer iof the Workers of England trade union. He was previously a senior lecturer in mental health at King’s College London. His books include The Moon and Madness (2012), Echoes from the Corridors (with Peter Nolan, 2016), Moralitis: a Cultural Virus (with Robert Oulds, 2020) and Green in Tooth and Claw: the Misanthropic Mission of Climate Alarm (2024). He writes regularly for The Light newspaper.