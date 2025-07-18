Jul 18, 2025
Leave a comment

WATCH: The Met Office is Scared of Ray Sanders! – #SolutionsWatch

Who is Ray Sanders, and why is the UK Met Office scared of him? In the latest edition of James Corbett’s #SolutionsWatch, Ray Sanders demonstrates how to raise awareness about anti-scientific shenanigans in government agencies and shows what ordinary people can do to bring about real change.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

Categories: climate change, latest, video
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments