WATCH: The Met Office is Scared of Ray Sanders! – #SolutionsWatch
Who is Ray Sanders, and why is the UK Met Office scared of him? In the latest edition of James Corbett’s #SolutionsWatch, Ray Sanders demonstrates how to raise awareness about anti-scientific shenanigans in government agencies and shows what ordinary people can do to bring about real change.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
