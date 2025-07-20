When Fate Knocks at the Door, Take It By the Throat
Edward Curtin
It is getting harder and harder to breathe. The world grows smaller as storms gather. All night the storm raged furiously, the lightning, thunder, rain, and wind locking us in and away from the world. No one expected it to be this bad. The dogs howled like wolves.
At most they said it would hinder us, and we, wanting to believe the experts who daily warn of something to fear – overripe bananas, marginal risks of severe weather, squirrel flu, spiders in tight pants, the wrong mascara, fear of falling in loose pants – accepted. Now we are huddled against the onslaught, gasping at the fury that imprisons us.
No one can sleep with the roar and rapping all around. Dawn comes slowly and dark. We huddle around our dinguses to link us to a world we cannot see or hear. They don’t ding. We have lost power. Someone wonders if the satellites are still up, but the sky is too dark for auguries. We listen to the clatter of an eerie silence. Our silence. We are all unknowingly holding our breaths. Another says, I think our phones are wasted, it feels like digital death. The dogs nod.
It is getting harder and harder to hear. Beethoven was so young to become deaf to the world. Someone says this for some unknown reason. She is old. She then says he said, “I will take fate by the throat, it shall not overcome me . . . I feel that I am not made for a quiet life.” The kids laugh. The windows and roof shake, the dogs howl, I think how true. For me, at least.
Yesterday the Israelis killed 104 Palestinians in Gaza. Par for the course, a daily occurrence. Many children among them. Did those kids hear the bombs and bullets coming? Were they gasping for breath? They are no longer breathing.
Did they call out to God? Do hundreds call out? Thousands call? Millions? Which God? The slaughterers made them dead on prayers to their genocidal God who lives in Tel Aviv.
God help us. How? The phones are wasted. Where is the Good God hiding? How can we call him?
The immigrant grandmother, hiding here from Trump’s masked thugs, says through her tears, do any of you remember how in Colombia 25,000 people, 8,000 children, all innocent, died, none of whom are calling out now, as the survivors did when they asked the great good God, why these savage deaths, after the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted and stuffed their mouths with mud, courtesy of Vulcan, the God of fire, courtesy of God Almighty.
No one answers her. Her prayers are singed with a cynicism that she hates. We can’t answer. Most don’t remember. Who will tell her why the good God, the good Earth, their mother rose up to bury so many in mud? Who can tell the survivors’ families why Our Lady of Guadalupe rose and drowned their loved ones recently?
Who is this person called Fate who knocks at our doors? Mother Nature? Father Grinning Jackal in suit and tie with blood oozing through his fake teeth, talking casually about nuclear war and slaughtering the innocent?
An old man says, let’s listen, we must defy fate. He puts a record on the battery operated record player. The wind is howling hideously so he turns the sound up to full volume. Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in C minor rocks the room, the walls shake like dice in a cup, tossing us on such swells of feeling that time is arrested in its turning. One hears the call to revolution.
Suddenly it is October 1962, a man is time-travelling. The Cuban Missile Crisis – real fear everywhere. Fate knocking on the door, obedient men propped at flashing boards, in Moscow and Washington, D.C., awaiting orders. They are still waiting.
There was a call then. A few men heard it. It was soul deep. In those days there were humans who could recite poetry, grasp the meaning of madness. We survived and have moved on. They call it progress. Technological progress. The machines have the answers to all our questions, except the important ones.
Who will answer the wailing voices seeking answers? Who can tell them why the good God, the good earth their mother rose up to bury them in mud and water? Who dare answer the 1,000,000 Pakistani dead, drowned on November 13, 1970 beneath a cyclone driven tidal wave? Or maybe it was two or three million. Who knows? Who cares to ask: Was it an act of Mother Nature, of God the Father Almighty, maker of heaven and earth? Tell me, who the hell is responsible?
It is getting harder and harder to breathe. The world grows smaller as storms gather. We have been wasted by the phones, dinguses that will not save us from the nuclear weapons that the jackals with polished faces have prepared. Dead men sit at flashing boards awaiting orders. It is depressing but true, and while naturally we cannot stop nature from devouring her children, we can stop the human killers from their appointed task to close down the world and engender all a silent void.
Long later, hours, years – who knows when? – the unexpected storm abated, the roads out were cleared. It was still hazardous to try. The old man who played Beethoven said as we were leaving that we must take fate by the throat and hear the silent cries of all the people desperate for peace on earth.
“Oh, it is so beautiful to live – to live a thousand times. I feel that I am not made for a quiet life.”
“I live in my world … whether it be a garbage dump or if it be in the desert or wherever it be.
I am my own human being. You may restrain my body and you may tear my guts out, do anything you wish, but I am still me and you can’t take that.
You can kill the ego, you can kill the pride, you can kill the want, the desire of a human being.
You can lock him up in a cell and you can knock his teeth out and smash his brain, but you cannot kill the soul.
You never could kill the soul. It’s always there, the beginning and the end. You cannot stop it, it’s bigger than me. I’m just looking into it and it frightens me sometimes.”
19th November 1970 Testimony
That was a very moving piece of writing Mr Curtin, it felt real and human, Bravo.
The BBC pretends to be worried about depopulation:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5y76483200o
As always, when they push a “problem” it’s the “solutions” that are the real point….
The first is massively increased state welfare. “The other solution is increased immigration”.
The Technocrats are, if anything, supremely Logical…
They know it’s a widely held belief that the World Is Overpopulated…
They know that the many who believe such wont step forward
to be culled… So, Logically, They’ll have to do something about there
being ‘too many people’…
Medical records have been hoovered up, wearables are ready to be
enforced on nearly everyone, Medical Assisted Death (MAD) has
become standard law – the Culling infrastructure is now in place…
And, dont forget, 16 year old’s are getting The Vote…
‘Science is the distrust of experts’ – Richard Feynman
You Must See It and Say It Without Fear
Great link. ta
what is it that Schopenhauer said? we might reproach nature for the callous brutality of these forces, tornados, tsunamis, explosions and eruptions, that sweep away countless precious lives with trifling swiftness, we might bemoan this state of affairs until we realize that we children of nature are always being watched over with loving attention, and if we fall out of this world of fleeting, precarious contingency and turmoil, we fall not into some dark void, but merely drop safely into a soft, welcoming lap like a stumbling toddler caught up by protective maternal arms
It is not the megaphone that barks loud orders
but the person who speaks through it…
Technology is not neutral, it is made by those
who use it to express their orders to be obeyed…
Sacrifice is the ritual heart of all religions…
Guilt is extirpated by the ritual sacrifice …
Without guilt, without sacrifice, it is only philosophy…
‘God said: ” Abraham, kill me a son.”
Abe said: “Man, you must be putting me on.”
God said: “No.” Abe said: “What !”
God sai: “You can do whatever you want Abe, but,
next time you seem Me coming you’d better run !”‘
1960’s folksinger…
Uh, you could maybe make a start by making some people who shall remain unnamed from killing babies.
Sometimes it can all feel a bit too much, the genocide, the PTB closing in on their complete control of us -we are bombarded by umpteen different media platforms every day, buy this sell this – look younger, get fitter – don’t eat this, do eat that.
Sometimes you just need to switch-off and kickback, the world will still be there doing its thing even though you’ve dropped-off the radar for a bit.
Sometimes it can feel as though you have the weight of the world on your shoulders.
Recognising change is needed is one thing changing it is another.
That is the problem Mr Curtis.
Religion is, why they are being killed.
I wonder whether institutional religion is the symptom, rather than the cause? It’s known that the worst weather warfare and medical experimentations via drugs/vaccines are inflicted on regions of the world where poverty is endemic. Religion offers pretty much the only hope poor people have left. Though hopium in various forms probably afflicts the majority of people on earth. Always the hope that the next government or leader will rescue us. In the New Age scene, I know from first-hand say-so from a friend, it’s the intergalactic crowd who are plotting against the bad guys, and who will rescue us. I’ve come full circle, then, to confirm your theory that savour belief is all around us. But I think that we’ve all been taught for millennia that we must look outside ourselves for relief.
Fate knocked on my door yesterday.
The chest pains were sudden and frightening.
The emergency team was fantastic. 4 ECGs and 3 doctors later they diagnosed pericarditis and released me with some pills.
Signed off.
“Fixed”
This morning I am a different, more positive and grateful person.
I wonder how long it will last ?
CCrazy Saturday night,
Was you reading the blog when it happened?
or getting upset over migrants/moslems or the left?
did you take the vaccine/s?
Glad all is well Clutching at straws as you bring a different flavour to the forum.
easy on the Viagra as that is known to create the ticker issues.
Thanks for your comments.
Good to see you’re keeping up but I have to correct you.
I have nothing against moslems.
In fact I have every sympathy with a lot of them for being the victim of the faith they’re born into.
<blockquote>I have nothing against moslems.
In fact I have every sympathy with a lot of them for being the victim of the faith they’re born into.</blockquote>
Congratulations on your first Fatwa! 😂
So I shouldn’t point out the problems with a faith for fear of retaliation ?
So you’re okey-dokey with the proposed blasphemy laws in UK ?
Well, if you have to get up early for work you’ll be fine.
They’ll be wailing out your wake up call nice and early.
1) No. You shouldn’t fear anything.
2) What proposed blashemy laws?
The call of the factory whistle is a distant memory.
Please elaborate on your last statement.
In UK there proposing a new definition of ‘islamophobia”
A blasphemy law by the back door.
Note that there is no similar definituon proposed for ‘”Christianophobia”
The last statement refers to the call to prayer over loudspeakers.
Coming to a mosque near you – unless you do something about it.
You’re trolling.
No, I’ve been more serious
I asked the AI if the Moslems are coming for me. It called me paranoid, and called you a troll. I believe the AI.
The above ider has different names.
There trolling you.
I do have serious issues with towels and hats.
We’ve got bells ringing constantly every fucking weekend noisy religious fucks.
My noise complaint about this bell ringing anti social nuance was declined due to Ecclesiastical laws.
We get complaints like the dreams now suddenly turned into a frightening drunkin nightmare of about to be frozen in concrete until they wake up and find they can’t go back to sleep again
The irony of having a jab-fan condition did not escape me.
I have plans to use it in future situations where financial gain could be a reality.
I.e . Pitching a lucrative deal to Charlie Mullins or Brian May.
Were the first 3 ECGs no good or inconclusive? Or were some the newer echo cardiograms? Or were they not enough to milk the insurance?
In the heyday of the dread jab c. 2022-08, US data showed this for myocarditis/pericarditis, before it was censored:
– For “primary dose 2”, 151, 137 and 81 per million for males aged 12-15, 16-17 and 18-29 resp.
– For “1st booster”, 61, 188 and 42 per million for males aged 12-15, 16-17 and 18-29 resp.
– For for other jabbed (younger and older) males, and for women, a lower frequency
– For entire USA for a similar period (8 days) regardless of jab status, 0.2 to 2.2 per million
UK here
So not pre-occupied with insurance. In fact, I was never even asked my National Insurance number.
Prob why I had four – because getting a consistant reading is more important than money.
Two at home with ambulance crew which is pinged to specialist to triage which hospital to go to.
Two in hospital so that the first is not an aberration.
You should seriously think about a “socialist” healthcare system.
In good old USA that would of cost you $30k
Wow !
We cannot suffer for others, and we cannot Love many, but we can Love Truth and Life.
Yes, Johnny, and it is finally the cool and the rational that stirs my passionate resolve. In its name I recommend a fine, rational and thorough defense of life; it is here:
https://www.malone.news/p/moderna-spikevax-fda-post-mortem
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2025/07/10/daily-email-message-from-the-adl/
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2025/07/19/adl-wins-against-nea/
That the “ADL” is in truth a (powerful) defamation
organization is old hat. Those who don’t want to lis-
ten, or rather: don’t give in, have to go to Canossa,
like Musk to Auschwitz. “Attitude” is dictated here.
Now we also know why this “activism” is called “pres-
sure groups”. This is about a snowball effect, which usu-
ally ends in capitulation, i.e. bowing to peer pressure.
In this case, the NEA, whose president is a negress.
Holocaustianism/Shoaism is a key element in maintaining
Jewish power and in influencing and programming indivi-
dual and collective goy consciousness and “conscience”.
It must be ensured that this brainwashing/indoctrination
already begins in childhood, where “the course is set” in
the original inscription of the still empty brain hard disks.
A quietly creeping stranglehold, a headlock, a vise, a thumb-
screw, a muzzle. The necessary “political correctness” only
works through (apparently “voluntary”) self-censorship.
The Jews are permanently undermining the American
system of free speech with this kind of vole activity,
because they can’t do it directly yet, not until they’ve
abolished the First Amendment like it is in “Jewrope”.
https://x.com/umyaznemo/status/1935931521866592617
Watch the full video and get the context.
Gideon Levy, as many of the commenters on YT point out, is being Ironic.
The first time I watched it I took it at face value.
Watch it again and it is evidently a parody of israeli detractors.
So is there a full video? Or do you just have to keep re-watching this snippet over and over till it cracks you up?
Is there an extended version where he breaks into a laugh and a song? Does he say “Gotcha”? Does he say, “Just ‘avin’ a laugh”?
Maybe Hitler’s speeches were all just ‘avin’ a laugh too?
Bitterness is really not your forte.
Watch the 2 miniute clip twice and you will see he is talking ironically.
Well, most would.
Well I’ve seen it three times now and the satirical magic has yet to transform my unworthy bitterness.
And of course it would merely be pure cynicism on my part to suggest you are indulging in desperate damage control.
Did you and I watch the same video snippet?
I just watched it and it is obvious after about 10 seconds that he is criticising the Israeli people. It is satirical.
A quick search confirmed that his schtick as a journalist is defending Palestinians and being critical of Israel. Such that he has earned the epithet of ‘Most hated man in Israel’.
It’s becoming ever clearer that people no longer understand the meaning of words. Yes he is criticising Israel. But there is nothing “satirical” here. To claim satire is an underhanded way of trying to defuse the critique.
Articles by Gideon Levy in Haaretz. Just read the titles or subscribe for the full articles.
https://www.haaretz.com/ty-WRITER/0000017f-da24-d249-ab7f-fbe4caac0000
You knee jerk reacted and stuck the boot into a guy who is a supporter of your cause. Whoops…
I didn’t knee jerk anything. I have linked to Levy’s three principles speech myself. But I know when Zionist dupes are trying to cover him up with claims of irony, parody and satire. These claims imply that everything Levy says can be reversed. You only have to look at what “clutching at straws” says on this thread. It’s a very clever game that’s being played by the Zionists here that tries to play down Levy.
Levy is not a satirist. He is not being ironic. Everything he was saying in that little clip is the straight truth about how Israel thinks.
And for the hard of thinking, just look at what “clutching at straws” says above. That Levy is giving us “a parody of israeli detractors”. See? Apparently Levy isn’t criticising Israel at all! He’s mocking Israel’s critics! This is how devious the Zionist propaganda has become!
I saw that Clutching wrote too, obviously he made a mistake in what he wrote.
Maybe parody was the wrong word but the video was so obviously satire.
Impossible to think otherwise.
In your eagerness to jump on anything that is supportive of muslims, you are doing the work of Israel and Dewish interests. Yes, you read that correctly.
As I said in a comment on Saturday picking sides in this is not black and white. There are more similarities than differences between Dews and Muslims.
For example, why is it that IsraAID was helping Muslim migrants and other migrants enter Greece and Europe from 2015 onwards?
The NGO IsraAID is funded by 40 plus Dewish groups including the State of Israel. But, but they’re enemies we are told….go figure.
https://www.jta.org/2015/09/22/united-states/how-israeli-volunteers-on-the-ground-in-europe-are-helping-syrian-refugees
This video below is a must watch. IsraAID even gave a speech at AIPAC talking about their humanitarian work helping muslim ‘refugees’. More Muslims in Europe means more Dews leave Europe to go to Israel, while it also serves the controllers agenda of destabilising Europe. It is a win/win for Israel AND the globalists.
Perhaps, you should concern yourself with the fate of your own people, you and your fellow Scots.
As I said on Saturday why anyone would put either of these two protected groups, who have honed their victim status to an art form, ahead of their own people I will never understand.
You have been had….
Fuck the Jews , and fuck the palestinians.
None of my business, and certainly none of my interest.
You can tell its a psyop, because its on the BBC
Your reply re-iterrates my original question on Saturday which started this whole debate.
Sorry, Friday. Riddle me this…….
ButBut , surely the Drews have rights 😂 ?
To a Bed ‘ou’ Inn, logic.
Nice try at deflection RR but let’s not forget what you did there. Levy delivered a searing indictment of Israel and you jumped on a contrived bandwagon to discredit him. Being a sanctimonious liberal phony “man in the middle” has its pitfalls.
Dont full for it George. This is how they get you.
RR has many different id;s to troll people and do the above George.
RR is the numerology person among others who is allowed full scale trolling with immunity.
Ever since you called out the chosen ,notice how pending is became normal and others can troll post and reply to comments instantly.
I notice new name posting instantly on my comments and some of the older names like point being which is all the same twats trolling people who are different on the forum.
RR Change his name to the real at the beginning.;0)
If you use AI authentic like grammerly and put the above comments in and your see over 95% confirmation rate all the comments above is the same commentator who uses different id’s.
Nice try but no cigar.
Anyone please do put my comments through AI. They are human written by me.
You are just the multi-IDer I always call out or a friend. Exactly the same style of writing.
I didn’t discredit him. I told you he was a friend of the Palestinians and his was an outspoken critic of Israel. In black and white. I provided you with the Haraatz article links to his articles. Still not good enough for you.
I even wrote:
Yet you still said:
Yes, he is a satirist having a poke at his own people.
You fucked up and thought he was pro-Israel and now you are backpeddling. Just admit that you made a mistake.
For fuck’s sake, not difficult is it.
Yes Hail is right. You are definitely “at it”. Your comments on Levy make no sense. Levy is indeed a critic of Israel but he is no satirist. A satirist is someone who uses irony I.e. he is AGAINST what he claims to be standing for. At least “clutching at straws” understood that and had the decency to make his position clear.
Meanwhile you use every trick in the book. The old “Oh it’s so complex”, the warmongering assumption that puncturing the Zionists means I am automatically on the side of Islam, the false equivalence between Zionist and Islamic claims of victimhood, the general phony “objective” stance and the suggestion I just shut up and watch my own Scottish back garden.
You really are a confidence trickster.
Oh, you are now best mates with Hail, the known multi-IDer. Writes the same stuff over and over again, taking a big dump continually on OffG, yet still hangs around.
You are a supporter of Islam, why not admit it?
Countless comments defending Muslims. Never anything in support of your own people. That ‘white guilt’ has got to you. Not very Braveheart is it? William Wallace must be rolling in his grave.
However, while you were hoping to receive an honorary award from The Muslim Council of Britain, what you will actually be receiving is an invite from AIPAC as a speaker and a thank you letter from Bibi for services rendered.
“Thank you George for you outstanding contribution, keep up the good work” signed your friend Bibi.
Have you forgotten the words of Zionist, Barbara LS?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G45WthPTo24
You have been duped.
Embedded.
I was hoping for some further argument on the meaning of satire. But that last comment was utter automatic pilot Muslim baiting war on terror shite. And proof positive that you’re a troll.
You would rather argue about the semantics of language regarding the word ‘satire’. Once again Levy was lampooning, mocking his fellow countrymen by saying things that they believe but he does not. The tone of his voice indicated sarcasm. To me that is satire.
You are now confused, because from my comments, I do not support either of those ethno-religious groups.
Nice to live in a cozy world of binaries. “Choose your side” chanted over and over again.
Since you are helping the globalists and Israeli agendas, I could say that you are on their payroll. But I wouldn’t stoop that low but you’ll call me a troll for pointing out the anomalies.
Did you actually watch those videos? How does that fit with your worldview?
I have now watched the vid and it is, indeed, a must see.
The thing I don’t understand is that the willingness by Israel to import islam to “the West” is seriously going to limit the nice places for rich Jews to live.
Israel itself, apart from it’s cultural/ religious draw for Jews, has little else to recommend it as a “des res”
Seems to be a very short-sighted worldview !
There is a bigger picture in play. We don’t know the end game but global governance and a One World Religion seem to be front runners.
It is perfectly possible that everyone is expendable except the controllers minions and selected useful plebs.
It is also possilbe that the Muslim world and the Christian (both Western and Eastern )/atheist world will be set against each other. Benefitting you know who.
But how will they benefit if their playgrounds have been islamised ?
OK try this, irony again?
https://x.com/KeithWoodsYT/status/1711570676320977083
https://x.com/swilkinsonbc/status/1709439779111158099