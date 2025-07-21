LIVESTREAM: Everything Epstein – No Limits, No Boundaries
In the latest IMA panel, host Jason Bermas and guests Ryan Cristian and Steve Poikonen discuss the recent developments (or non-developments) in the Epstein case.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Great discussion … it exposes the degrees of degeneracy that the USA and by extension, most other countries have been mired in. I do wonder if there is any government on this beautiful planet, which has been able to escape the clutches of these barbarians-in-suits…
One is oft’ reminded of the mythical/real fall-of-the Roman empire and the fiddling of Nero – as it burns. It’s hard to believe that we’re actually witnessing the maelstrom, in real-time and feel helpless to actually do anything about it …
Quite infuriating, to say the least …
President Trump has become careful of a misstep as he descends
from Airforce One – is avoiding doing a “Biden”. Experts suspect
President Trump’s Executive Orders are being signed by Autopen…
Climbing a staircase is strenuous and riky for almost any elderly person. You would have thought that the geniuses would have provided a conveyor type mechanised staircase, at least at the usual airports.
And here’s an in-depth exposé on Palantir and Peter Thiel.
About an hour long.
Money, control and sex.
The addictions of Rulers everywhere.
Is everyone clear on this? It’s about time it became clear. The cognoscenti have known it for years.
But I fear that they may obfuscate it with nit-picking and bloviating and “comedy,” and debating minor points.
Here’s the truth: All of our politicians, all of them, and many of our business and academic leaders, in order to gain power, absolutely must agree to be video’d fornicating with children. Get it straight. It the cost of doing business. If you want to be successful, you must provide the pedophilia evidence for you yourself to be blackmailable at any moment.
The blackmail operation is run by Mossad. Epstein is Mossad.
This is why our governance is so fucked up. Every single one of our elected and unelected officials are blackmailable. And thus, all the money goes to perpetual wars on behalf of those who cannot be named. Not one of them can ever do a single thing that contradicts the wishes of their Mossad handlers. In fact, they are working assiduously to destroy those they represent. As per the memo from their bosses.
And therein lies the solution: If only the top politicians and bureaucrats, CEOs, judges, upper-echelon medicos running the associations and hospitals, as well as the soldiers and police officers etc., were to overcome their greed and uncontrolled vices and stopped complying with the commands of the few we’d have heaven on earth.
Wishful thinking but unlikely to happen.
All in fear of losing that prestige position and the bags of loot that come with it. Take the average U.S cop with a salary of around $270k + perks and bonuses as an example. You don’t get that kind of tax payer money mowing lawns.
Greed…
“All of our politicians, all of them, and many of our business and academic leaders, in order to gain power, absolutely must agree to be video’d fornicating with children.”
Say what? Come on, man. Get serious. That’s fucking ridiculous.
I agree. Just throw money at these spineless suckers and they’ll follow any command.
You are one of them. You either know nothing, or you are complicit.
Haven’t watched it all yet but here’s hoping the Jeffrey Epstein personal Virgin Islands bank account that’s still live with $multimillions being paid in and out gets a mention. Is Epstein still current also?
You were on the list that didn’t get published and now are doing business as usual I see, swamp, meet drain
Hey, man. Anyone and everyone is on that list.
The AI told me so, so it must be true.
💯