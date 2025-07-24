Unacknowledged False Flags: The October 7th Hamas Attack – Part 1
Iain Davis
The Unacknowledged False Flag Substack series explores the evidence that indicates reported terrorist attacks were actually false flags orchestrated by elements within governments or those aligned to state interests. Unlike 9/11 or 7/7, these likely false flags are often overlooked. We’ll look at the evidence that suggests they were either allowed to happen (Let It Happen On Purpose – LIHOP), were directly facilitated (Make It Happen On Purpose – MIHOP) or were faked (hoaxes).
On 7th October 2023, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, led an attack into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, which was then home to some 2.2 million Palestinians. This was claimed as justification by the Israeli government for its barbaric assault on the Palestinian people that the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) accurately describes as “consistent with the characteristics of genocide.”
The Israeli government response to the Hamas attack is, quite obviously, the genocide of the Palestinian people. What did Hamas expect?
Hamas called its attack Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Israelis calls it the Simchat Torah Massacre or Black Saturday. We’ll refer to it as “the Hamas Attack” for no other reason than that being the most common nomenclature outside of Israel.
In January 2025, the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) passed a law making it an offence, punishable by up to a five year prison, for…
“denying the October 7 massacre [. . .] with the intention of defending, sympathizing with, or identifying with the Hamas terrorist organization and its partners.”
These articles are not a “denial” of the Hamas attack.
Nor, anywhere in this article, is the term “Israeli government,” or any other related term, used as a “code word for Jews.” I do not consider Jewish people to be any more able to control the actions of the Israeli government than I, as a British citizen, am able to control the British government. But we are all culpable to an extent.
Many Jewish people support the genocide of the Palestinians just as many British people supported the mass illegal murder of a conservatively estimated half a million Iraqi men, women and children. The ease with which some of us applaud indiscriminate slaughter is not a problem specific to one religious or culture. It is a problem for humanity.
Too many of us “trust” one authority figure or another—be it a political leader or a god—to do the right thing in our names. We watch evil proliferate because we imagine it’s for the greater good or some such other tripe. Ultimately, we exonerate ourselves with these inhuman beliefs. It’s not our problem until our children are burning in their beds.
I acknowledge the reported estimate of 1,195 Hamas attack fatalities, around 800 of whom were civilians, including infants and children. The Hamas attack was a despicable act of horrific violence. Nothing justifies it and I do not defend, sympathise nor identify with Hamas or its Islamist extremist partners. I do point to the evidence indicating that Hamas would not exist were it not for the consistent longstanding support it has received over the years from the Israeli government and its “partners.”
It is not clear, however, how many Israeli’s were killed by Hamas and how many were killed by Israeli forces. The Jerusalem Post reports that the Israeli Air force, at least, has conceded that it was running “the Sword of Damocles” operation on October 7th 2023.
This was in line with the Hannibal Procedure which directs Israeli Defence Force (IDF) troops to kill their own comrades instead of allowing them to be taken hostage. It was supposedly abandoned in 2008, but Col. Nof Erez, a senior IDF reserve helicopter pilot, told Haaretz that the carnage he had seen appeared to be a “mass Hannibal.”
Yedioth Ahronoth (Ynetnews) reported that the IDF admitted that “casualties fell as a result of friendly fire [. . .] in the kibbutzim and southern Israeli communities.” Yet IDF spokespersons added that it would not be “morally sound to investigate these incidents due to the immense and complex quantity of them.”
Numerous media reports and witness testimony from Kibbutzim and the festival suggest the possibility that a significant proportion of civilian deaths were likely the result of so-called “friendly fire.” Until the “immense” quantity of these “friendly fire” incidents is properly investigated, the number of Israelis killed by their own government’s forces will remain unknown. Therefore, the numbers killed by Hamas is equally unknowable.
The Official Story
At approximately 06.30 on 7th October 2023, Hamas launched a mass rocket attack on Israel. Approximately 5,000 rockets were launched, some northward toward the Sharon Plain, striking cities like Gedera, Tel Aviv, and Ashkelon. Others were launched eastward toward cities like Be’er Shiva and towns like Ofakim and Netivot.
The bombardment coincided with a ground assault into southern Israel by an estimated 2,900 “fighters” primarily from the al-Qassam Brigades but also incorporating a notable contingent from the al-Quds Brigades (AQB)—the military arm of Islamic Jihad. They stormed the Israeli barrier surrounding Gaza known as the Iron Wall. Reportedly, they breached this high-tech defence simultaneously in 29 separate locations.
In addition, Hamas launched maritime attacks—notably on the IDF Bahad 4 base near Zikim—and accompanying aerial assaults. The al-Qassam Brigades and AQB used commercial drones to drop small explosive devices that disabled the automatic machine guns and surveillance antennae lining the Iron Wall. Importantly, these devices took out all of the key cellular communication towers along the Israeli defensive line. The Hamas fighters also flew small motorised para-gliders over the Israeli defences and used them to attack multiple targets behind the “wall” during the Attack.
Once small breaches were secured, bulldozers were used to enlarge them, This facilitated entry by a vanguard of fighters who stormed Israeli territory on foot, on motorcycles or in 4×4’s or trucks. Thus enabling relatively large numbers to enter and join the assault in minutes rather than hours.
The Re’im music festival—often referred to as the Nova Music Festival—was among the first locations attacked and is the place where the single largest loss of life occurred. In total 344 civilians and 34 security personnel were murdered.
Numerous kibbutzim, towns and villages within an approximate 30-mile radius of the Gazan border were attacked. Massacres were reported at Sderot, Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, Be’eri, Nir Oz, Ashkelon and many other locations.
Key to disabling Israeli defences were the attacks on numerous IDF military bases and strategic positions. Between 06:30 and 08:30, the al-Qassam Brigades and the AQB successfully overran the Erez Crossing, the Nahal Oz military base, the base located near the Be’eri kibbutz, the Sufa outpost, the Re’im military base and a IDF observation facility near the Kerem Shalom kibbutz.
Of these, perhaps the most crucial raid was on the Nahal Oz surveillance control center and, within it, the all-female team of IDF “spotters” stationed in the Nahal Oz observation room—aka “situation room.”
The Nahal Oz base is home to the IDF Unit 414, which specialises in combat intelligence. Unit 414’s role is to gather intelligence in real time and disseminate that information to IDF field units. The female spotters in the Nahal Oz situation room were monitoring the surveillance cameras along the “Iron Wall.” From there, they would have dispatched forces to investigate suspicious activity or respond to any attacks. In addition, the unit oversees the multiple command centres for various IDF positions along the border.
Another significant and simultaneous attack by Hamas that morning was made on the Re’im military base. This is the headquarters of the IDF’s 143rd Gaza Division, which has primary responsibility for defending southern Israel in the immediate vicinity of the Gaza border. It is the first port of call for the Nahal Oz spotters. It appears that the al-Qassam Brigades held the Re’im base for most of the day.
By holding the Re’im military base for so long, a cluster of senior Israeli military commanders were captured or killed by Hamas in one location. As reported by the The New York Times:
[The attack on the Re’im military base,] combined with the communication problems caused by the drone strikes, prevented a coordinated response. This kept anyone along the border from grasping the full breadth of the assault, including the commanders who rushed from elsewhere in Israel to launch a counterattack.
By taking out the cell towers and Nahal Oz and by holding Re’im for many hours, the al-Qassam and al-Quds Brigades’ operation hobbled the IDF reponse. It was four hours before the IDF made any defence of the surrounding towns and villages and up to six hours before the IDF fully engaged with any Hamas-led forces. This allowed the al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades ample opportunity to seize military objectives, kill Israelis, take hostages and still have enough time to retreat to Gaza, hostages in tow.
The Unbelievable Official Story
We are led to believe that the Israeli government, its intelligence agencies and its military forces were taken by complete surprise by the Hamas Attack. Hamas was able to operate with relative impunity for many hours and the Israeli response was so disjointed that the billions it had spent on its defences was rendered entirely pointless for the best part of a day.
Yet, when we look at the evidence, this suggestion is utterly implausible. Any notion that Hamas could have planned, prepared, and executed the attack, and then escape with Israeli hostages without Israeli complicity is, frankly, absurd.
All the evidence clearly suggests that the October 7th Hamas Attack was a LIHOP false flag operation. It is impossible to conceive how it could have unfolded as it did without the connivance of elements within the Israeli government—or powerful forces aligned with Israeli state objectives—who deliberately allowed the Hamas Attack to proceed.
It is that evidence that we shall explore in detail in Part 2.
True – as is this:
So let’s cut this kind of crap:
This “Hamas” entity is operating purely with the complicity and indeed backing of Israel. The whole thing is Israel’s show. “Islamic extremism” is the grand puppet of The West/Israel.
Israel attacked itself on Oct 7. Assuming there was even any attack at all – going by the ridiculous feebleness of what they have been shoving out.
You may be suprised to hear that I agree with you on this.
it was not an “attack” it was a prison break. Anyone who is under belligerent occupation has a duty to use any means possible to displace their oppressor.
To save millions of a population’s lives it is sometimes necessary to sacrifice a few thousands of your own military commanders (those you dont like), a few thousand civilians , (those you dont like), and a few thousand children (those who offended your own children in school).
Question: Do you want 6 mio of you own dead, or do you prefer a few thousands dead of your own who refused to bow when you walked by, to save the 6 mio??? Your choice!
Is this your justification for a False Flag and a Genocide? Nobody was really threatening Israel. It was Israel that was threatening and bombing everyone else.
the zionists founded and control Hamas.
The logical mind always seeks out the logic in events,
which is logical. And sometimes events are bludgeoned
by logic to shape them…
It’s Something to do with the brain’s repressive logical
left hemisphere… On the other hand, Conspiracy Theories
compete with their own inner logic…
To find logic in events, you often need far more information than is publicly available. It’s far easier to prove a ‘story’ false than it is to know the truth in such circumstances.
What people forget – is that there is a couple of UN Resolutions that apply to the people of Gaza (Palestine) – that allows them to take up arms and physically expel occupying forces – whether it be Hamas or not – the utterly oppressed Palestinians HAVE THE RIGHT to physically remove via armed conflict, the occupying forces – and settlers are part of that setup.
If you’re attending a concert on occupied lands and you know this – then in my opinion you are fair game – settlers have beaten, tortured and murdered the people of Palestine for decades, and they continue to do so.
UN Resolution 181 right around the founding of Israel basically states, in 2025, that Israel is an occupying force, as it is occupying land not assigned to the Jews in that statement.
This website forum now promotes terrorists.
October 7, 2023 was the 2nd worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history. On the Jewish holy day of Simchat
TERRORISTS raped and killed innocent young people.
They still have hostages from that date.
Off guardian promotes this as Israel deserved it.
Filmmaker John Hankey’s powerful documentary on October 7 successfully identifies the events on that day as a false flag criminal operation.
See: https://onenessofhumanity.wordpress.com/2024/04/06/john-hankey-documentary-ignites-october-7-debate/
Thank you Ian for giving the details I did not bother to find out from the ‘old’ news sources. You can see why fascist starmer tries to crush support for Hamas…
One thing we do know with utter certainty:
Psychopaths come in all shapes, sizes, religions and political systems.
every comment will need approval by this rate.
my comment went straight into pending – what a surprise.
thank you for keep us safe and monitoring us like the covid experts.
100% of my comments have gone into ‘pending’ for at least 3 years. 99% of them emerge unscathed, just 4hrs after I posted them. Maybe someone doesn’t want me upvoted too much or something?
Lets cut the crap and get to the obvious.
In 7 years time when there will be memorial museums built in every city and films/TV series about the above hoax and punishable of assisted dying for not believing this as others like the oven hoax.
the biggest sect in commercial religion world uses this.
7 October is 77 October is 7 not 10 in months
The number 77 also holds significance in Jewish tradition, often representing:
770 Eastern Parkway: This is the World Headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement in Brooklyn, New York, and is considered an iconic site in Judaism.
just like the 40 beheaded babies.
If you start from fake you win all the times.
why the coded numbers and rituals do not lie.
Personalty I feel OD does articles like this to sell the part real psyop and to ban people (place them in indefinite pending) for daring to show an different variations of opinion in what happen as according to all you lot, it did.
covid was psyop!” but revisionist history likes nukes, ovens and 77 must be real because the books and Tv films and being imprisoned for not believing make it so real. the biggest real is new age fairy tale of Jesus and the above will not mention why they kill or fake kill as it still effect people the viewers.
Expect comments saying there mates uncle sisters brothers best mate neighbors had
covidI mean was in the oven camps, I mean was at that rave on 7/7.
Like 911, expect videos appearing saying they was going to board that plane but. in this cause they had a ticket for the rave on 7/7 BUT. keeps the psyop of it being real alive each year like the above article.
Photos of that period look so fake.
I don’t know why you feel the need to condemn Hamas and supposed “Despicable Violence” on the basis of claims of Israel and Western Media. The figures I’ve seen were 378 Civilians and it seems that most of these were killed by the Israeli Hannibal response and some in crossfire. It’s also apparent from investigations by Electronic Intifada that some “civilians” joined in the fighting which would make them legitimate targets.
I don’t buy for one minute the claims of massacres. It’s possible that some al Qassam or al Quds members got carried away in the heat of battle and perhaps fired on what they thought were military barracks but were in fact Kibbutz lodges but on the other hand the Kibbutz settlements are a part of the occupation. They are closely related with the IDF and the enclosure of the Gaza Strip.
The Hamas operation was a legitimate military operation against an occupying military which is a right of self defence under International Law. It’s purpose was to inflict damage on the IDF, particularly around the Strip, and bring world attention back to what had been happening in the occupied territories, plus to secure hostages for exchange with some of the 9,000+ Palestinian Hostages held illegally in Israeli Torture Prisons. Deliberate targeting of civilians has not been a policy of Hamas since suicide bombings. We can also note that Hezbollah is careful not to target civilians even while Israel is indiscriminate.
Had this operation gone the way Hamas envisioned, it would have been out of the news cycle within a couple of weeks. Israel spent many months and probably years preparing to turn it into a blood bath for the purposes of what is a long planned “Final Solution” of wiping the Gaza Strip off the map.
I find the claim that Hamas got 30 miles beyond the wall to carry out massacres absurdly unlikely. It’s way more likely those massacres either never happened or were carried out by the IDF itself on whoever they decided was expendable, just as they decided hundreds of civilians at a music festival, suspiciously located at short notice, were expendable.
It has been noted that many cars were burned with only festival goers inside them and they were simply trying to flee the carnage. Certainly all the damage inflicted was with ammunition such as hellfire missiles and tank shells that Hamas doesn’t possess.
in addition, it’s clear the IDF targeted Kibbutz lodges for destruction when they suspected Hamas had hostages within using Tank artillery etc.
I presume you’ll be addressing these issues in part two.
I will be addressing the points you have raised and also your point that Hamas conducted and entirely legitimate military operation. I would ask you what is an entirely legitimate military operation? I don’t condemn Hamas because I believe Israeli propaganda. I condemn Hamas because they kill innocent people, just as I condemn the Israeli government for the same reasons.
If your land, your rights, your right to existence has been taken from you, and as we see now the Zionists are committing genocide against the Palestinians, at what point should they not retaliate ?
Israel: Starvation Used as Weapon of War in GazaEvidence Indicates Civilians Deliberately Denied Access to Food, Water.
Israel: Starvation Used as Weapon of War in Gaza | Human Rights Watch
Where do they kill “Innocent” people? What’s your evidence for this? Military Occupiers and illegal settlers are not “Innocent”. Israel as an entire population shares culpability for the Occupation. It is illegal under International Law. The very existence of Israel is a product of illegal Imperialism.
As for the legitimacy of Hamas’s Military Operation, I once again refer you to the UN Charter and International Law which deems that an occupied people have the right of armed resistance. It’s kind of tough shit if you don’t like that.
>> Were ALL The Oct 7th Bodycam Vids With Clouds Pre-Recorded & FRAUDS?? PT3 side by side comparisons
Was Oct 7th mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds? or a sky with many clouds? Remember only one can be correct..
The easiest bodycams to prove that they are frauds are the sunrise bodycam clips. Because ALL footage of a sunrise should look nearly identical, because the sunrise occurs in a very short time window. Approx 15 minutes for the sun to rise from below the horizon to level with and start rising above the horizon. Impossible for two photos of a sunrise on the same day and location to look completely different. Impossible!! PERIOD!!
Most of the bodycam footage clips and Nova festival clips that you will see in this vid are between 6:30am to 9:30am, a very short 3 hour window of time. Watching this vid you will see that the bodycam vids with many clouds in the sky are FRAUDS and not filmed on Oct 7th. Which means they are pre-recorded and were probably made by video production crews inside Israeli intelligence groups, because hamas fighters weren’t inside israel’s borders BEFORE Oct 7th. >>
https://rumble.com/v5voudw-were-all-the-oct-7th-bodycam-vids-with-clouds-pre-recorded-and-frauds-pt3-s.html
Interesting. We live in an age where we can no longer trust anything. Everything can be faked. And certainly the Israelis are masters of such fakery.