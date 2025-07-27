WATCH: Stablecoins Are WORSE Than CBDCs! with Mark Goodwin

House Republicans just celebrated their “Crypto Week” with the passage of an Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act and the passage of a stablecoin-promoting GENIUS Act. And, whether you know it or not, this new stablecoin regulatory regime is going to transform your life and the entire global monetary order.

Here to fill us in on all the details is Mark Goodwin, co-author with Whitney Webb on a series of articles about this new blockchain regime and the powers-that-shouldn’t-be who are behind it.

Conversation recorded July 17th 2025.

