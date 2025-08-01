Quick Take: Global “Age Verification” Rollout Has Normies Noticing
Kit Knightly
We covered the UK’s Online Safety Act Age Verification clause going live earlier this week. We’ve also covered the fact the UK is far from alone in this.
Australia launched their “social media ban”, which is in reality just an age verification system, back in the spring. Now they’re expanding it to include search engines, and YouTube as well. The EU has given tech firms 12 months to enforce “strict” age verification measures and is testing their own app across five nations as we speak. Mexico, Ireland, Canada and at least 27 of the 50 US states…they’re all coming to the party.
And it’s not just countries, now companies are doing it off their own bat. YouTube announced only yesterday that they would be implementing “age verification” for US-based users.
The wrinkle in this scheme is that it’s essentially a mirror image of the government plans. Rather than forcing people to prove their identity, YouTube will be using AI to “estimate” your age. If they “estimate” you are under 18 they will place limitations on your account, if they “mistakenly” label you as a minor, you will have to submit a face scan or credit card to “correct the error”.
If that sounds like a distinction without a difference, that’s because it is.
The age verification rollout just keeps going and going and going.
The reaction to this – both in the UK and around the world – has been rather encouraging: Everybody hates it.
I’m not talking about Reform MPs going on Question Time to criticise the act. The whole point of Reform is to critise things that “reasonable centrists” are supposed to like. That’s also setting up the potential VPN ban discussion.
No, I’m talking about the hundreds of thousands of people petitioning the government to repeal the act. Or the thousands of outraged commenters all over the web.
More than just hating, a lot of people seem to be…noticing.
People you wouldn’t expect to comment on the meta are seeing the giant global coincidence and pointing it out. So we get threads like this one on reddit, or posts like this.
Our tweet on the subject has had over 7000 likes, which isn’t anything like a huge number, but is a sign it somehow burst through the soundproof bubble we’ve been locked in on every major social media platform for years.
If this real and organic awakening, as we saw in during Covid, then something is going to have to change.
The “think of the children!” defence, in which you simply accuse anyone criticizing the act of being a peadophile (as exemplified in this tweet from British MP Peter Kyle), isn’t going to cut it.
If you want to overturn the Online Safety Act you are on the side of predators. It is as simple as that. https://t.co/oVArgFvpcW
— Peter Kyle (@peterkyle) July 29, 2025
The media approach, discussing the global rollout of age verification as if it was always inevitable and is now a fait accompli (see this from Wired), probably won’t work either.
Don’t be surprised if there’s a major psy-op in the near future in which online age verification is the hero of the story.
Sidebar to police state. So if they can’t control us, they are lab engineering human extinction? Are the elite actually space aliens trying to empty Earth for eventual occupation, sans Humanity? The level of species suicide, playing chicken, stupidity or whatever we want to call it, is off the charts.
https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/japan-creates-frankenstein-bird-flu
The media plugging ‘controlled opposition’ Farage again as well as more quack science in the form of AI, while also gaslighting the public at the same time, of course. Most likely the AI age verification doesn’t work at all and let’s nearly everyone through to these porn sites – of course, no one under-18 is going to admit they got through, so it’s actually a very good ruse for the tech corporations hype up the mythical AI.
While GENERAL STRIKE gets a blank stare from most these days, what Iain proffered, just say no and move on, is in essence a Consumer General Strike. This, imho, is an option for the bottom 90% of humanity. Not doing. Non-participation. Withdrawal and self organization. The engine of their perpetuation is OUR income flowing into THEIR fraudulent scams. They have accumulated massive disposable wealth to wait us out. We need to realize this and hang tough. Their greed-stupidity, like we see here with unnecessary, ridiculous draconianism, will be the end of them and the beginning of us.
https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/arrests-over-non-recent-child-sexual-abuse-offences-bradford
Arrests Over Non-Recent Child Sexual Abuse Offences, Bradford
Friday 1 August 2025
Police investigating non-recent reports of child sexual abuse in Bradford have arrested ten men as part of an arrest operation.
The individuals were arrested from addresses in Bradford.
Ten men, aged between 49 and 71 have been interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.
The allegations relate to offences, which are reported to have occurred in the District between 1994 and 1997 and relate to six victims who were aged 13 to 15 at the time.
—
https://www.redwallandtherabble.co.uk/bradford-the-grooming-scandal-too-big-to-face
Its a concerted effort to clamp down on free speech online, using child safety as the ruse to which it will be channelled through – as you say if enough complaints arise from this utter attempt at clamping down on free speech – a “staged event” will probably take place, that will be claimed to justify the clamp down online – surely the social media platforms don’t want the OSA – as they know its not about looking out for the interests of children, and the clamp down on free speech will affect their platforms on a business level.
Money rules.
Advertising revenue drops, rules stop.
To Iain Davis:
What is also odd is the BBC seemingly being anti Zionist on the surface. It couldn’t be a plan to stir up anti Semitism and a further eroding of stability in the land of values, could it? I mean Jews, Christians, Muslims and the rest are only Jock Thamsen’s weans, all in for the cull.
Time for another “Adolescence” – this time with an evil pervert masking himself as a kid. Not with Stephen Graham though – too obviously too soon. Maybe Benedict Cumberbatch.
Notice the sly shilling (priming) to Nigel by OD. we see ya!!!
You did the article about how poor Nigel was being bullied by the banks.
But you never did the follow up in how that was used to bring in new banking laws on the poor which meant there bank accounts where looked at if they was on state benefits which including pensions in essence everyone can now have there bank be looked at in the U.K.
To purchase scissors, forks, knifes, safety equipment, or anything they deem hazard which can also mean staples vapes, (soon to be dangerous literature) depending on what the AI says it is.
You need to proof of ID via post. the postman or delivery driver will take a phone of your ID at your address and you will need to prove your over 18 and if your under 18 someone will have to sign for it. it is that simple. ;0)
RoyalMail is on this via ebay,
When receiving a UPS package, you may need to present a photo ID, especially for shipments requiring an adult signature or if the package is being held at a UPS Access Point. The specific ID requirements can vary, but generally, a government-issued photo ID is needed to verify your identity and match it to the delivery information on the package has been doing this since covid.
They requested a photo ID for a bracelet I brought on ebay. I told the driver to f*ckoff your joking. he throw the parcel on the hallway and said just sign for it. I nearly 60 FFS you telling me I am 18. it not me, it the rules he said. So the rules say if I refused to get Id which i dont have you taking the parcel back. no.
Its more about conforming. and the role of covid showed how everyone was policing others with ‘put your mask on’ or ‘take your vaccine’ or ‘rule of 6’ with this ID upon entry it is now the same type of people saying ”I need to see ID from you”.
Most convenient shops in U.K town centers wont sell bottled glass soft drinks it is all plastic for the prevention of people getting hurt by glass.
but you can buy chilli in glass bottles or vodka or JD in large glass bottles or cans of beans and the cans lids can be weaponized jut like chilli in the face or washing up liquid in the face. where does it stop.?
It is bullshit just like your Nigel saying he will overturn the Online Safety Act when he was shilling the lockdowns and vaccine and testing and said fuck all about the new banking act which spys on the lower casts people bank account. if it about migrants needing ID he is really happy about that. you can stop shilling Nigel KK , we see what ya doing.
Wholly crap Batman! UPS would go broke in the US if ID is required. All of this is insane.
Will people hate it enough to leave the digital (c)age?
T’was as Edwidge said a while back, once they get to the football crowd (russel brand), time to take action.
Age verification suits folk like me alright, old, who can recall things, like before internet,
What they don’t want is the football crowd to realise where they are or where they are told they are.
Can still watch Ozzy.s last gig on m4***.nl,, sad but great.
Suits me in as much as I was warned years ago…
Its quite funny, depending, on mood.
Cycles, not bikes, all the time.
NIB . https://yandex.ru/video/preview/15901611816299591221 .
Not the big-psyop-single-catalysing-event justification but more the drip-drip of teens-in-danger-from-social-media-influencers angle:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy8k8xgry98o
really I’m shocked, shocked to learn that YouTube, an institution so noble that it makes the Red Cross look like a band of Thugees by comparison, has instituted this despicable policy
the real awakening would be if people started disconnecting from these vampire squids of cyberspace and joined forces to support viable decentralized peer to peer alternatives instead
And then they’d get taken over.
Sorry to be a downer, but just sayin’….
I only use U-Tube for how-to videos. Is there an alternative already?
To that MP saying we are siding with predators if we oppose the age verification diktat I’d say: The government has had decades to take down the predators from the internet. And did NOTHING. – Oh wait, the government and those it protects IS the predator.
The playbook is becoming more dog-eared by the day.
The above statement from some random MP is no different to labelling anyone who disagreed with the crushing of individual rights during th Scamdemic, mass migration, climate alarmism or any other agenda item as ‘far-right’.
It would seem, that after several years, the peasants are finally becoming restless. A quick perusal of comments sections across the MSM, where those still exist, indicates a growing awareness of the bigger picture.
Dots are being connected, but whether this will be enough to create a real sea change remains to be seen. Having lost optimism the last couple of years I am starting to feel that the tide is turning, especially when talking with people who once bought whatever was sold to them, now questioning the wares on offer.
Dunno what to make if this. I am shadow banned to oblivion but when I posted this:
If asked to confirm your age, don’t. Move on and do something else. That’s one less user. If millions of us don’t, that’s millions of lost users. If tens maybe hundreds of millions then billions of users don’t verify their age no one will ever be asked to verify their age again.
https://x.com/_InThisTogether/status/1950677437718651119?t=QrF82uRqq9ZtcwCB9Xk23A&s=19
The algorithm gave me 36K likes and 8K reposts. I have never had anything close to that. Maybe they want to drive people off their platforms. If they lose 30% they know the remaining 70% are what marketers call “active buyers.” These are the only people marketers are interested in.
As I said, I don’t know, but seems very odd to me.
Your was a regular on UK shillum, you tube, bitcurt, odessy, your books are sold on amazon, ebay, your appeared with Whitney Webb, corbette report FFS
you have a 215 ratings on goodreads.
hardly shadowed banned, your on this site.
Stop attention seeking Iain and telling fibs,
the viewers on this site (some of them) are not dumb enough to fool for a fake alt media shekel grift of being prosecution shadow banned lie.
Your not shadow banned !!!
BTW remaining 70% are what marketers call “active buyers. no, there called BOTs as the numbers are hyped up using fake bots and fake analytics to keep people engaged.
Wind your neck in sunshine, I don’t appreciate being called a liar. I am talking about Twitter, where I supposedly have nearly 21K followers but where most of my posts garner tens if not dozens of interactions. I realise many of those followers will be bots, but the same is true for many others with half my follower number who regular have multiple times my likes and reposts. So that doesn’t seem very organic to me. Therefore to go from my virtual invisibility to many thousands of likes and shares on Twitter suggest to me that the algorithm wants to promote this topic. And do explain how, if I have the web presence you describe, I am “attention seeking” by commenting on an article.
This is the gist of it. DO NOT COMPLY!
I also suggest putting a little sticker over the front camera, if you own a smartphone that is. Added benefit: You’ll easily recognize like minded people in real life.
As Yawgmar replied on X, a lot if companies would be delighted to shed their “non- compliant ” customers.
The question is, what is the ratio ?
Maybe things have changed after the covid operation.
Depressingly, though, I think we’re still looking at a huge number of compliants.
Interesting idea that they possibly only want the cattle that will stay in their corrals. I wouldn’t underestimate their egoistic class incompetence though. It seems to me each day that passes, their behavioral control experiments, like the many discussed here, are just putting out feelers to see what will stick. What they are trying achieve, total behavioral control of humanity, is like trying to control Mother Nature, Earth or Universe. It’s not going to work. Just like eliminating weeds, or thinking that it’s possible to bomb the “enemy” to oblivion. They will never learn. But we should. By stepping up to assume our own policy making and placing this class of people, who believe themselves “leaders”, in OUR corrals of control.
Can only speak for Ireland, but the trairterous fickers running this place will do exactly as to they’re told to.
Couple of spelling mistakes there ,but you’ll get the gist.
Yeah, it reminds me of immigration. If you oppose it, you’re a racist, no matter what your reasoning (like simple common sense).
They often have the perfect name to call you if you oppose them.
You’ve got to admit that ‘Pedo’ is one of their better ones !