Real Holes in Neverland
Edward Curtin
Even though it isn’t a nut, reality is especially hard to crack these days. But if you closely observe daily life all around you, no matter how superficial it may at first seem, you will catch many glimpses of why this may be so. The signs of falsehood are everywhere here in the land of make-believe, for those willing to decipher them.
The big lies and deceptions of politicians, intelligence services, and their media minions have their counterparts in trivial encounters where, as Melville said, “A smile is the chosen vehicle for all ambiguities.” Such smiles plaster not just human faces, but appear in the signs and symbols of the wider culture everywhere you look. They are meant to tranquilize with trivia. They are offered as bait to induce people to stop worrying and be happy as their leaders smash the world to bits.
I recently chanced to look down the cereal aisle of a supermarket where my already florescent-irritated eyes were further dazzled by an entire row of technicolor boxes of the garbage that Americans eat to begin their days. First came the poison laid low down for the kids so they can reach the traps and pester their parents for what would better be served to rats.
These I passed, only to stop at a big orange yellow box that was advertised on sale. I had seen it before, just as often as I had seen pictures of Van Gogh’s sunflowers adorning dentists’ offices and funeral homes, twin bright colors before which we are beseeched to smile and be happy like Vincent. The cereal was General Mills’ Honey Nut Cheerios.
At the center of the box in large letters outlined in bright orange screamed the words “made with REAL HONEY.” I quickly grabbed a box since I am always searching for reality, but then it struck me, as I fell off my horse like Paul on the road to Damascus (not today’s bombed Damascus), that such an assertion was strange, for the cereal is called Honey Nut Cheerios, which would imply it was made with honey.
So why are they boldly asserting it is?
Perhaps because the honey used is so minuscule it’s necessary to use a bullhorn to assert its reality. Or perhaps the clue lies in that word “real,” whose meaning is really confounding. It sounded like politicians in reverse who claim war is peace when it isn’t or introduce all their words by saying “to tell you the truth,” as they proceed to lie. So it always was, is, and will be?
But then my existential search brought me to that ah-ha moment as I looked at the ingredients list and realized there were no nuts in the cereal. Where were the nuts, the people buying the cereal or me? By next year will the box announce REAL HONEY and REAL NUTS?
Or will they say it is made with REAL HOLES? Who knew that? Who knows that the holes are more real than that which surrounds them, or that nothing is more real than nothing? Why are some people always trying get something or other into holes, while others try to ignore their reality, even as the final holes patiently await us?
It then occurred to me that this semiotic search of mine (the analysis of cultural objects like advertisements, food, or activities such as golf, etc. for deeper meanings and social myths), like those of Roland Barthes in his acclaimed 1957 book, Mythologies, would not go over well with those who like being deceived, which seems to be most people. But my search continued, despite my wife calling out, “Come on, Honey,” to which I murmured to the cereal box, ”Really?”
My existential search then went into rapid overdrive, for when a wife says, “Come on, Honey,” who can hold back? I saw that the box cover read that the cereal was “naturally flavored,” which felt so reassuring until I wondered what they meant by “naturally” and why they were so insistent upon announcing that as well. Lower down on the box in large bold letters it said that eating the cereal “Can help LOWER CHOLESTEROL* as part of a heart healthy diet.” That asterix led down to much smaller and harder-to-read gibberish that said that eating the cereal, within a larger low-fat diet, “may reduce the risk of heart attack.” Mr. Death is natural, too, I thought, but he wasn’t mentioned.
I was getting sick of my search and took another look at the cover whereupon the picture of a cartoon-looking bee with a honey wand – Buzz the Bee, I later learned they call him – reminded me of Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, the story of a boy who never wants to grow up because death comes in time as with the crocodile who has swallowed a clock and eats Captain Hook. No one dies in Neverland except the bad guy. Yet everyone seems to do that in our Neverland, where the bad guys kill the good people through a cornucopia of means.
For a long time there was a store in the town where I live called Crystal Essence that recently closed. I called it the rock shop. It sold a wide assortment of New Age products from crystals and rocks through incense and books on how to be happy forever. Somehow deathless. One day I passed this store, which was highly successful with tourists and locals alike, and saw a poster for Fairy Dusting. Perverse thinker that I am, I inquired within about this procedure.
They sent me upstairs in the rear of the store where a woman greeted me with a big smile. “Did I want to be fairy dusted?” she asked. I said I was just inquiring as to what it was and how much it cost. She said $40, and you lie on a table as I circle you while dusting you with my wand filled with fairy dust, as Tinker Bell did. “What was the point?” I asked. She said it cleansed your aura and gave you a healthy journey through life and multiple reincarnations. “So it will help me not to die?” I asked. “Yes, she said with a huge smile. I said, “Thanks” and left, but not without thoughts of Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and a country that will never grow up. A look around in the most ordinary places will confirm that.
Still standing in the cereal aisle, I thought of my fairy duster and Buzz the Bee with his wand on the cover of the box that I held in my hand. Everywhere we look we see promotions for products that will dust us so we will live forever. The American culture of death threatens and kills while simultaneously offering anodynes. Deny, affirm, and cure. Honey Nut Cheerios, full of good cheer.
As I shoved the box back on the shelf, I noticed it said down low on its side that it was bioengineered. They want to bioengineer us all, I thought, mechanically petrify us, and so I revved up my engine and hurried to find my wife.
She had already checked out and was waiting for me at the door. She called out, with an enticing smile, “Come on, Honey!” And despite my deep existential semiotic search for truth in the cereal aisle, and with an inner nod to Barthes, I ran after her, for when a woman says such words to you, what man can hold back?
Cheerio!
As Jeffrey Epstein wouldn’t say: Beware the honey trap, My Lost Boys.
Cheerio!
I always told people, read the back of the packet, ignore the front (which is advertising), and to get a food additives app to check for also.
Not sure how much REAL information is on packets in the US though…
Another thing about Cheerios and all commercial oats: they are all saturated with glyphosate and are poisonous to children and other living beings….
honey is bee vomit basically, I’ll pass
though I’m looking forward to the remake of that Rick Moranis classic, which will surely hit the multiplexes any day now,
Honey, I Vaxxed The Kids!
anyway there is a more potent marketing manipulation technique that we got a healthy dose of during the common-flu zombie apocalypse
and H H Munro aka Saki quite presciently intimated it in a brief tale he penned which makes reference, coincidentally, to a breakfast food
Filboid Studgely!
the genius ad campaign which converts this product, described in the story as tasteless verging on downright repulsive, into an unprecedented champion of its market, does not try to tempt the shopper with smiling promises of delight, but instead frames the consumption of the item as an onerous duty to be performed with the exemplary level of stoic self-sacrifice befitting morally superior members of an enlightened civilization
and the seductive appeal of this sort of virtue-signaling demonstration, so striking in our era over a range of behaviors much more dreadful than the mere swallowing of a few mouthfuls of rot, should never be underestimated
Shut Up, Lock Down, Get Jabbed, and
For the Love Of Christ,
Eat Your Filboid Studgely!!!
Scan your receipt to exit the supermarkets
Supermarkets double up a military camps and if and when it happens that is where they will rally up the locals. A supermarket and carpark can hold up to 100.000 people easy.
The Supermarkets carpark during covid showed how they would do it.
Dont ever forget what they did and what they sell, they sell pure death.
there is nothing in supermarkets except some of the organic and that is now questionable.
They sell death.
Every pence you spend with the bastards is towards your enslavement.
Well I’m guessing that the real holes in Neverland are those 1% holes that nobody ever noticed
When that little bit of real honey can be plugged to eternity fwiw (and for not much besides) …
I like how professional essayists scrabble around until they end up analyzing cereal boxes when they can’t think of anything worthwhile to write about.
Dunno. Isn’t one supposed to hire plebeian types to plug proverbial holes. Aren’t they ubiquitously for hire or eternally on the the scrounge?
Only available if you are in one
Awesome charting of the storytelling-to-children environment that is crafted daily by the existing system, to induce participation in vacuous consumption capitalist profiteering. Everything about that box of cereal is ludicrous. None of it, including the artificial happiness imagery, should be consumed, even by rats. Much less bioengineering, plastics, and all the FAKE ingredients that turn crap into money (alchemy!) for those who would never consider eating it. It’s all so obvious too. Especially now, with a nutritional revolution occurring around a keto diet, exercise and maximizing human health that the existing health cartel purposely pummels.
I’d say this big box of non-existent honey and nuts – is a metaphor for not just that product, but for many products and people in all walks of life – and like the products the people (politicians etc) offer much but deliver very little if anything – our food have been messed with so much now that its almost impossible to tell what’s in some of it.
Of course the big food companies go hand in hand with big pharma – the former feeds you foods that will eventually make you ill, and the latter – fleeces you of your hard earned cash – to counter the formers products – its a sweet deal for both parties, add in that the media reports such depressing news (bad news sells better, than goods news) – that many folk, see no hope and munch their way to an early grave – but not before big pharma has stripped them much of their cash.
Sadly many governments have symbiotic (mutualism) relationships with big corporations, that are to our detriment – but beneficial to them – the MIC being one.
I don’t know, seems to me back in the nineties we(I)learned to shop the perimeter of the grocery store for ‘real’ food. I’ve stayed out of the aisles of frankenfood since then.
I would occasionally buy a box of poison(processed food), but with time have resisted that urge with greater ease. Now it’s more a matter of finding ‘clean’ food: fewer pesticides, no antibiotics added, lesser chemicals overall.
I doubt we’ll ever get back to No chemicals but one does what one can in pursuit of healthier choices.
No one gets out alive, after all.
This piece resonated with me: Everything (well, seemingly everything) has seemed fake and stupid for a long while. And the/your Honey Nut Cheerios supermarket aisle existentialism jogged a memory from my preteen years in the early 1980’s: I was hanging out at a friends house preparing sandwiches, when my friend grabbed a jar of Hellmans Mayonnaise from his refrigerator. I vividly recall (forty odd years later) my friend Anthony reading the label out loud to me. ‘Hellmans Real Mayonnaise.’ Then Anthony looked at me and said with a mischievous smile: ‘Wow, I thought it was fake.’
The Swedish local brand, Kavli, proudly labels their product as “äkta majonnäs” (real mayonnaise). There must be something about it 😬
Speaking of Neverland, we have entered the Vaccine Abyss:
https://brownstone.org/articles/into-the-abyss-how-bad-can-the-covid-vaccine-story-get/
I was intrigued by the links alluded to here:
On following one of the links I end up on a site called PLOS One. I cross referenced with Wikispooks to find:
Thus PLOS One as yet another “properly scientific peer reviewed” yackety schmackety dishing up the requisite propagandist pukery.
I then carry out one of my most trusted litmus tests. I go back to PLOS One and do a search on “transgender”. I get 1,691 hits. The first up was
And here is a random quote from it:
I knew they wouldn’t let me down. Endless oceanic realms of incestuous gish-de-gallop-de-waffle-de-dooh-dah!
I didn’t mean to leave the links in with that last quote – but since I have you can have endless hours of fun checking the sources and going off to see the wizard, the wonderful wizard of jizz.
If that’s a ship, I hope its not a cousin of the Titanic.
You have jogged my memory, if not my elbow. In 1968 I was staying in Niles, a suburb of Chicago, and for some reason wanted to buy a bottle of tomato Ketchup. I entered a nearby supermarket, and discovered that there were 4 aisles the length of the supermarket which were entirely devoted to NOTHING BUT tomato ketchup, in a every conceivable and quite a lot of INCONCEIVABLE flavours. I mean, uh, tarantula flavour??? Squid??? Shark???
Being totally bamboozled and unable to find a simple one-off bottle of ketchup, I was forced to leave the supermarket before I had a nervous breakdown.
Brilliant!
Yes, you are getting it. Words have become meaningless.
A legal person is a corporate entity, not a living man.
The Crown prosecutor v you. Who is you? Because it ain’t me.
Dear sir/ madam when they know your name.
Words in a box are meaningless. 4 corner rule.
Signed crown prosecutor depute, funny name that, I mean who calls their kid that?
All legal court citations are a fraud, and hence the reason for Blacks Law dictionary. English words with a fraudulent legalese meaning.
It’s just not my cup of tea to contemplate surreal sides of cereal boxes at the supermarket (this is not a honey nut, or food, replacing Magritte’s pipe).
When I’m in consumer mode, constant reminders of the ‘cost of living’ grind me down all the more. On the occasions I review what chemical poisons comprise ingredients of products, I simply get pissed again at buyers always having to beware of the monsters owning the means of production. I experience a Sartrean nausea at being a mere spectator to the world of capital as an “immense collection of commodities” (Marx), my sole role in the spectacle to realize monetary value from the purchase of simulacra.
So no lingering in the aisles for me, but a run to round up a set selection of whatever unadulterated nourishment I can afford and find my way out of there as soon as possible. The downside to that is forgetting something and ending up back at the store, like there’s no exit from Nietzsche’s eternal recurrence in everything surreal.
It reminds me of the advertising jingle ” snap, crackle and pop” as the belt around your girth gives up the ghost after devouring this muck.
I’ve felt close to panic wlking around the aisles of a supermarket looking for some specific item amongst the harsh blitzkrieg of colours. I note how all the various items scream the names of the brands without saying exactly what the item is. This is the way it goes now. A zillion names to cover one function where the difference bewteen items is minscule. The emphasis is always on what the “hook” is i.e. the latest gimmick.
Reminds me also of those all singing all dancing new gadgets that can predict your future and give you a blow job ….. but there’s no instruction in how to turn the fucking device ON!
Or (while I’m on a rant) how about you have a device that won’t do what it’s supposed to do so you go on the internet for advice and get a million hits, none of which tell you what you want to know as they are all bamboozling you with irrelevant drivel. And what you’d give just to be able to talk to an actual human being who could understand your problem better than all the AI in the world.
There is a new tribe to be joined, screaming seniors, its a place right out of history.
Most packaged breakfast cereal is unhealthy – lots of sugar and vegetable oils. Plus, if it is from the US of A, then it bound to contain genetically modified (GM) grains. Perhaps that’s what the G & M in General Mills – who make the Cheerios – really stands for.
May as well eat the cardboard box, more nutritious, with less additives.
Anyway, around 8 years ago Oxfam did something useful for a change, as opposed to spending 80% plus of its donations on adminstration and having its on the ground aid workers hiring the local hookers. They produced an infographic showing how hundreds of brands are controlled by just 10 companies.
https://www.businessinsider.com/10-companies-control-the-food-industry-2016-9
Around the same time Americans were asked in a survey to answer who owns certain ‘healthy’ sounding brands.
Needless to say, they were well off track. Do people not read the labels or the packets? It is not like the huge conglomerates hide their ownership of these brands.
Capital One survey with the results:
https://capitaloneshopping.com/blog/11-companies-that-own-everything-904b28425120
Ain’t no reality in supermarkets, just row upon row of sugar, salt, fat and hype.